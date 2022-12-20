ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

coloradopolitics.com

2 more names added to Denver's deep mayoral candidate pool

Two more Denverites have added their names to the pool of mayoral candidates: Robert Treta and Abass Yaya Bamba. This brings the total number of candidates to 24, more than the previous two elections combined according to city records. Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock is term limited after serving almost...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Appeals court reverses murder conviction due to race-based juror dismissal

A man serving a life sentence for murder will receive a new trial because an Arapahoe County judge improperly allowed prosecutors to remove a juror of color based on her race, Colorado's second-highest court decided on Thursday. The U.S. Supreme Court recognized more than 30 years ago that intentional racial...
DENVER, CO

