shoredailynews.com
10,588 felons remained on voter rolls in Va after committing new crimes
According to a story in the Virginia Mercury newspaper posted on VPAP.org, another data glitch in Virginia’s election system caused 10,558 felons to remain on the voter rolls after they committed new crimes that should’ve made them ineligible to vote, state officials announced Friday. The Virginia Department of...
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI campaign back on Virginia Roads this season
RICHMOND, VA – Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI enforcement and public education campaign is back on Virginia’s roads this holiday season to close out its 21st year of deterring drunk driving. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, combines law enforcement efforts with research-based outreach to remind Virginians to plan for a safe ride home after drinking.
Assateague Over Sand Vehicle permits available online in 2023
Purchasing an Over Sand Vehicle (OSC) permit at Maryland’s Assateague Island National Seashore and the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge will be easier in 2023, according to an announcement. The permits will be available online beginning Jan. 4. Facility Superintendent Hugh Hawthorne invites visitors to take an early tour of...
