Beechgrove Market Robbed at Gunpoint
A convenience store was robbed at gunpoint in Beechgrove Market on Sunday night. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports the entered the store on Highway 64 East near Interstate 24, around 8:40 p.m. He was described by the store’s manager as wearing a black mask and all-black clothing. The Bedford County...
Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl in Tennessee
The Smyrna Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week.
Tullahoma Police Issues Scam Warning
The Tullahoma Police Department has received numerous calls concerning a scam that has been attempted in the area. The scammer is calling from a local number and making statements that the recipient has outstanding warrants and asking that the recipient meet them with a large sum of cash to address the issue.
One person dead in Christmas night house fire, coroner confirms
Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed that one person was killed in the fire at a home on Easter Ferry Road in the Lester community.
48-year-old man killed in Marshall County crash
From The Tribune staff reports MARSHALL COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Fort Payne man on Saturday, Dec. 24, at approximately 7:20 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Christopher D. Bell, 48, was fatally injured when the 1979 GMC van that he was driving collided head-on with a […]
Vehicle drives into home in Madison: Huntsville Police Department
The Huntsville Police Department said a vehicle hit a Madison home Sunday after officers believe the driver suffered a medical emergency.
Huntsville Police Department reopens Cecil Ashburn Drive
Cecil Ashburn Drive is now open after being closed due to icy conditions and abandoned vehicles. Vehicles blocking lanes of travel have been moved to the Land Trust parking lot. People are asked to please move their vehicles from Governors Drive by 2 p.m. to ease traffic in the area.
Fort Payne man killed in Marshall County Christmas Eve crash
A Fort Payne man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve in Marshall County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it happened about 7:20 p.m. on Hustleville Road near Todd Ridge Road, approximately 4 miles north of Albertville. Christopher Bell, 48, was fatally injured when the van that...
Huntsville Police Department reopens Memorial Parkway
The Huntsville Police Department has reopened Memorial Parkway in all directions. It was closed Monday afternoon due to the buildup of ice. Please use caution due to potential of ice. Avoid the area if possible.
UPDATE: Victim in Huntsville nightclub shooting dies from injuries
UPDATE: Police say the victim has died from his injuries. Investigators say the customer was removed from the business after a dispute. They say he later returned with a weapon and tried to get back inside the club. That's when he was shot by the security officer. From earlier:. A...
All Roads in Jackson County Deemed Impassible
From the Jackson County EMA, all roads in Jackson County up in Northeast Alabama have been deemed impassible by tonight’s wintry mischief. Here are more Tweets in from the Spann Twitter Army…. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Winter Weather.
1 person dead after shooting at Huntsville nightclub, police investigating
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in an early morning shooting at a Huntsville nightclub on Thursday. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, a customer got into a dispute inside the nightclub and was escorted out. The customer later returned to the nightclub with a weapon and tried to reenter the building.
1 dead following shooting outside nightclub in north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A customer who was allegedly shot by a security guard at a nightclub in Huntsville early Thursday morning has died, according to the Huntsville Police Department. A spokesperson with HPD said officers responded to a shooting at Club 3208 on Long Avenue around 3:30 a.m....
U.S. 72 in Jackson County reopens after vehicle fire
4:57 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA says the roadway is back open. A single-vehicle fire that began about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday is blocking the eastbound lanes of U.S. 72 near mile marker 126. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the roadway will be blocked "for an undetermined amount of time." Avoid the...
Former prison guard, wife arrested in Limestone County for contraband, bribery charges
A former Limestone Correctional Facility guard and his wife were arrested Tuesday for various charges according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Bond set at half-million dollars for Guntersville woman after search reveals drugs, illegal firearm
A Guntersville woman remains in the Marshall County Jail with bond set at half a million dollars after investigators say she was found with a trafficking amount of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The Marshall County Drug Task Force said it joined the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Monday in searching...
5-vehicle wreck reported near Hartselle due to poor road conditions
A five-vehicle wreck has been reported on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the wreck is near Reeves Peach Farm, east of Hartselle. The road is reportedly "complete black ice," the sheriff's office said. Hazardous road conditions are causing wrecks and roadway closures across North...
2 arrested after investigation at Jackson Co. trailer park reveals 'large amount of crystal meth'
A weekslong investigation into drug activity at a trailer park in Hollywood resulted in charges for two men Sunday. Hollywood Police said a police captain learned someone in the trailer park had multiple warrants for their arrest through the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. When the captain found 56-year-old Darren Lavon Holt of Scottsboro, he had "a large amount of crystal meth" in his possession, police said.
Crews battle Monday morning fire in Huntsville
Huntsville Fire & Rescue crews were on the scene of a house fire in the 1200 block of Westmoreland Avenue for hours Monday morning. The fire started about 3 a.m. The chief of Huntsville Fire & Rescue said no one was home at the start of the fire, but the home is a total loss.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 5 North Alabama counties
As of 9:10 p.m. Monday, roads and bridges in Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties have been deemed impassable, including all streets in some cities and towns. See the full list of closed roads below. Huntsville. Huntsville Police advises motorists to avoid the following areas/roads if at all possible...
