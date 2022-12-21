ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embezzled by casino employees, laundered by spouses: Miccosukee Tribe sues to recover stolen $5.3 million [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies on fudge, unsanitary practices: Sunrise restaurant racks up 40 violations

Festive flies, among other issues, resulted in two South Florida eateries being ordered shut last week by state inspectors, just a few days before Christmas. They were seen landing on the fudge at a dessert buffet as well as on fruits, vegetables and to-go containers. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and ...
SUNRISE, FL
Miami New Times

Dirty Dozen 2022: Miami's 12 Least Wanted

We'll soon bid farewell to 2022, a bitter shambles of a year during which we inched further away from civilized discourse and into a world where former presidents dine with Nazi-sympathizing rappers, tech icons call for the arrest of our nation's top public health advisor, and star actors slap the smile off comedians onstage and are rewarded with a standing ovation.
MIAMI, FL
WFLA

Toddler stabbed to death in Florida apartment; mom in custody

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother is in custody after a toddler was reportedly stabbed to death in a Florida apartment early Tuesday morning, WTVJ reported. According to police, the incident occurred at an apartment on 163rd Street in North Miami Beach. Police said the 3-year-old girl had been stabbed to death, and her mother […]
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
InsuranceNewsNet

South Florida towing company owner sentenced to 15 months in prison for tax evasion

MIAMI -- Craig Goldstein, 60, of Boca Raton, Fla., former owner of a Lauderdale Lakes towing company, was sentenced to 15 months in prison after having pled guilty previously to three counts of tax evasion for underreporting income and failing to pay federal tax on money he received through a Personal Injury Protection (PIP) kickback scheme and other cash-based fraud.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Police officer hospitalized after discharging firearm

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police officer is in the hospital after accidentally discharging a firearm. It happened at the Margate Police Department headquarters, Tuesday morning. Fire rescue units were dispatched. The officer is said to have sustained minor injuries and is expected to be OK. Copyright 2022...
MARGATE, FL
Click10.com

1 dead, 1 hurt in southwest Miami-Dade crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and another was taken to a nearby trauma center after a crash in the Country Walk area of southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 137th Avenue and Country...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Carjacking and Drug Overdose

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Dec. 19, 2022. A person was the victim of Auto Theft on 12/14/2022. Tot. Est. Loss: $3,250. Burglary Conveyance. N.University Dr. A male was the...
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Dania Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office was investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Dania Beach, authorities said.Police were called at 1:45 p.m. to the 700 block of SW 10th Street for gunfire, sheriff's department spokesperson said in an email.When investigators arrived, they found the gunshot victim who was rushed for treatment to a local hospital, where he died, the spokesperson said.Officials have not identified the victim or provided any information about the person who pulled the trigger.
DANIA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Detectives arrest South Florida man for the murder of a man in May

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have finally found the man who shot and killed a man in May. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday morning, May 3, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on NW 27th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale. Broward Fire Rescue brought the man to a nearby hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
