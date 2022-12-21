Embezzled by casino employees, laundered by spouses: Miccosukee Tribe sues to recover stolen $5.3 million [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]

Read full article on original website
Man who discharged firearm on South Florida highway arrested
Police have arrested a man who was filmed firing a gun while riding in a luxury sports car on a South Florida highway.
Flies on fudge, unsanitary practices: Sunrise restaurant racks up 40 violations
Festive flies, among other issues, resulted in two South Florida eateries being ordered shut last week by state inspectors, just a few days before Christmas. They were seen landing on the fudge at a dessert buffet as well as on fruits, vegetables and to-go containers. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and ...
Accused Lamborghini shooter gets bond, but won’t get out of jail just yet
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Nelson Perez-Valdivia appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Tuesday morning, one day after he turned himself in to Florida Highway Patrol troopers after they said he was seen on video firing multiple gunshots from the passenger’s seat of a moving Lamborghini on the Palmetto Expressway last week.
Heirs can help elders protect themselves against becoming victims of growing property fraud trend [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) , 91, says he didn’t learn that the house he has owned since 1963 wasn’t in his name anymore until he tried to renew his homeowner insurance last summer. Felder’s insurance agent called to say he couldn’t accept the insurance check because the...
Dirty Dozen 2022: Miami's 12 Least Wanted
We'll soon bid farewell to 2022, a bitter shambles of a year during which we inched further away from civilized discourse and into a world where former presidents dine with Nazi-sympathizing rappers, tech icons call for the arrest of our nation's top public health advisor, and star actors slap the smile off comedians onstage and are rewarded with a standing ovation.
Toddler stabbed to death in Florida apartment; mom in custody
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother is in custody after a toddler was reportedly stabbed to death in a Florida apartment early Tuesday morning, WTVJ reported. According to police, the incident occurred at an apartment on 163rd Street in North Miami Beach. Police said the 3-year-old girl had been stabbed to death, and her mother […]
Broward County could drop Sheriff as 911 operator as soon as January, county memos say
Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony has until midnight on Dec. 31 to agree to continue running the area's 911 emergency communication system — or the county will find someone else to do it, officials say. The county's system — and who is in charge of it — has been the...
South Florida towing company owner sentenced to 15 months in prison for tax evasion
MIAMI -- Craig Goldstein, 60, of Boca Raton, Fla., former owner of a Lauderdale Lakes towing company, was sentenced to 15 months in prison after having pled guilty previously to three counts of tax evasion for underreporting income and failing to pay federal tax on money he received through a Personal Injury Protection (PIP) kickback scheme and other cash-based fraud.
South Florida man charged after allegedly shooting puppy in the head
A South Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly killed a puppy by shooting it in the head at close range.
Police officer hospitalized after discharging firearm
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police officer is in the hospital after accidentally discharging a firearm. It happened at the Margate Police Department headquarters, Tuesday morning. Fire rescue units were dispatched. The officer is said to have sustained minor injuries and is expected to be OK. Copyright 2022...
1 dead, 1 hurt in southwest Miami-Dade crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and another was taken to a nearby trauma center after a crash in the Country Walk area of southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 137th Avenue and Country...
Marie Gill Honored as One of South Florida’s Most Influential, Prominent Black Women in Business
Marie R. Gill, Founder and CEO of M. Gill & Associates, Inc., is ending the year on a high note after being named as one of South Florida’s Most Influential and Prominent Black Women In Business and Industry of 2022 by M•I•A MEDIA GROUP LLC., publisher of Legacy Miami and Legacy South Florida.
Tamarac Crime Update: Carjacking and Drug Overdose
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Dec. 19, 2022. A person was the victim of Auto Theft on 12/14/2022. Tot. Est. Loss: $3,250. Burglary Conveyance. N.University Dr. A male was the...
Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Dania Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office was investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Dania Beach, authorities said.Police were called at 1:45 p.m. to the 700 block of SW 10th Street for gunfire, sheriff's department spokesperson said in an email.When investigators arrived, they found the gunshot victim who was rushed for treatment to a local hospital, where he died, the spokesperson said.Officials have not identified the victim or provided any information about the person who pulled the trigger.
Detectives arrest South Florida man for the murder of a man in May
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have finally found the man who shot and killed a man in May. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday morning, May 3, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on NW 27th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale. Broward Fire Rescue brought the man to a nearby hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Florida man spends $50 on scratch-off ticket, wins $1 million
A Florida man is $1 million richer after he bought a $50 scratch-off ticket.
