Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez

As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
Leicester 0-3 Newcastle - Match Report: Magpies strike early, coast to dominant win

Following Newcastle’s meandering Carabao Cup victory over Bournemouth (1-0) last week in which the Toon dominated the stat sheet but narrowly capitalized on an own goal to proceed, there was an air of nervousness among the Toon Army. In fact, many of the match-day pundits predicted that this match...
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Liverpool

Following up a 2-1 victory over Brighton and shove Albion way back in November, Villa host Liverpool on Boxing Day in what’s sure to be an intriguing match. Given the gulf of time between matches, current form doesn’t necessarily reflect upon the last few matches, but it’s worth noting that Liverpool did slap around Southampton 3-1 back on November 12th at Anfield. Players to look out for include, but shouldn’t be limited to Mohamed Salah on the right wing, Darwin Nunez at forward, and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. They currently sit 6th in the table to Villa’s 12th.
Roker Report’s Alternative Christmas Speech: 2022

Did you all get what you asked for? I’m not sure if I did, because there is simply no possible way to wrap three points against Blackburn and stick it under the tree. As we reflect back on a rollercoaster year, we should all reconcile ourselves with the cold hard truth that our club is, and always will be, in a constant state of flux. So strap yourselves in for whatever 2023 brings.
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Onana talks Blues midfield trio, promising goalkeeper linked

Happy Boxing Day! We hope you and yours are having a great holiday season so far. Thank you for sticking around and supporting our blog during this busy time of year. Today is the day of Everton’s long-awaited return against Wolves. Take a look at our predicted starting eleven and our pre-match analysis on the opposition.
Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 3 Newcastle United

Leicester City dropped all three points in their Boxing Day fixture against Newcastle United by a score of 3-0 at the King Power. All three goals came in the first half via goals from Chris Wood, Miguel Almiron, and Joelinton. City dominated possession, but in the most Puelesque way possible, and never seriously threatened to score.
Chelsea ‘looking to’ sign João Félix on loan from Atlético Madrid — report

The idea of João Félix leaving Atlético Madrid isn’t new, nor is the rumor of him potentially joining Chelsea — especially after Armando Broja was lost for the season with an ACL rupture — but the Telegraph are claiming an exclusive in reporting that we are indeed “looking to” strike a deal: a loan with an option or obligation (quite the difference!), depending on Atlético’s stance.
Bellingham Remains Liverpool’s Main Summer Target

Liverpool Football Club waited until the day after Christmas to give their supporters a new gift. They announced the winter signing of Dutch attacker Cody Gakpo on Boxing Day after the team won their match against Aston Villa. While the new player is scrutinized and his possible position in the...
Liverpool Transfer Scouting: Cody Gakpo

With the clamor for immediate additions to an aging and injury-ravaged midfield growing louder by the Twitter minute, amongst rumours of €200m double swoops for World Cup standouts, Liverpool went out and completed the signing of a new attacker roughly eleven seconds after the rumours first surfaced. Cody Gakpo...
Everton 1-1 Wolves: Live Blog & How to Watch | Level at halftime

45’ - Hwang almost gets in the box but between Mina and Patterson the danger is cleared. One minute to be added on, and the Toffees are not really trying to go forward and the crowd are quite unhappy as Pawson blows for halftime. 43’ - Moutinho goes in...
Everton vs Wolves: Opposition Analysis | A Must Win Scenario?

It’s “only” been a month and a half since Everton were booed off the pitch by much of their own travelling contingent, in the aftermath of consecutive drubbings within 96 hours by Bournemouth at Dean Court. This marked a low-point in the fans’ relationship with the players - and by extension, Frank Lampard - since the Chelsea icon took over the reins at Goodison Park at the end of January.
Everton 1-2 Wolves: Instant Reaction | Last minute heartache!

Everton are beginning the World Cup imposed second half of the season with their backs to the wall. They had a successful trip down under and beat both Celtic and Sydney in a mini tournament more than a month ago. That was an improvement on their domestic work which was sad reading: 3 wins, 5 draws and 7 losses in the 15 league games, along with an atrocious defeat to Bournemouth in the League Cup.
Reading 2-1 Swansea: A Christmas Carroll

Well, I think we can safely file that game into the ‘wins that nearly gave me a heart attack’ folder. Again. Last season was torture, but the rollercoaster of emotions we’ve had so far this season and sheer number of one-goal wins we’ve already had is arguably worse for my health.
Official: Liverpool Agree Deal for £37M Dutch Attacker Cody Gakpo

The consensus opinion is that Liverpool have plenty of attacking talent on hand but are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements. Which means that nobody was really expecting a major attacking signing from the club, and in the January window no less. Today is appears that’s exactly what we’re going...

