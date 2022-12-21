ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man dead after Auburn Gresham shooting inside barber shop: Chicago police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

There was a deadly shooting at a barbershop in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

Just before midnight, a man wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask walked into House of Styles Beauty and Barber Shop at 80th and Halsted streets and fired shots toward a 32-year-old man, CPD said.

He was rushed to Christ hospital after being shot in the right armpit, and later died from his injuries, according to CPD.

RELATED: West Town, Chicago shooting: Man killed on Mariano's rooftop parking lot ID'd

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Sterline Ranelle Harris of Chicago later Wednesday morning.

Chicago police did not immediately provide any additional information about a motive behind the attack.

No arrests have been made; Area Two detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Comments / 29

Political LiL
3d ago

Sounds targeted the amount of people being assassinated in this city is astonishing these are the modern day mafia hits. It's gonna take the FBI to bring down the modern day mafia, street gangs are making life unbearable.

Reply
12
La' Tasha Johnson
3d ago

He not getting away with killing the man in the barbershop. GOD, is all knowing.So he need to REPENT and turn himself in immediately so he may see heaven.

Reply
11
Rubelsi Calderon
2d ago

It's a Cultural Problen and Society it's Complicit. Hello Kim, Hello Larry.The Real Problem is, This Exported to Another Neighborhoods. Comprende?

Reply
2
 

