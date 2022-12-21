Man dead after Auburn Gresham shooting inside barber shop: Chicago police

There was a deadly shooting at a barbershop in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

Just before midnight, a man wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask walked into House of Styles Beauty and Barber Shop at 80th and Halsted streets and fired shots toward a 32-year-old man, CPD said.

He was rushed to Christ hospital after being shot in the right armpit, and later died from his injuries, according to CPD.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Sterline Ranelle Harris of Chicago later Wednesday morning.

Chicago police did not immediately provide any additional information about a motive behind the attack.

No arrests have been made; Area Two detectives are investigating.