Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
I wanted to get into PC gaming, but the language around it is alienating
Anyone can go out today and buy an Xbox off the shelves. Though you may have heard debates about the pros and cons of the major consoles, you can pick up an Xbox in any GameStop with a reasonable expectation that you will be able to use it with little to no fuss. The corporation that built it is well known. If something goes wrong, they’re available with ease to help you fix the problem or replace a part.
TechRadar
Nvidia in 2022: year in review
Over the past year, Nvidia has certainly experienced its fair share of problems and controversies, as you’re unlikely to have missed. Good things happened in 2022, certainly, but there were a fair number of bad occurrences, and even some ugly ones (melting adapters on top-end GPUs springs to mind in that category). Without further ado, let’s get cracking on summarizing Nvidia’s progress – or lack of it in some cases – during 2022.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4090 is yet another beast slayed in The Witcher 3 Next Gen Update at 8K
PC built by Stormforce Gaming (opens in new tab) Processor: Intel Core i9-13900K, 24 Cores / 32 Threads. CPU Cooler: Corsair iCUE H100i 240mm ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid CPU Cooler. We've been getting tantalizingly close to the reality of playable 8K PC gaming thanks to powerful GPUs like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti (which I got to play Marvel's Spider-Man in native 8K, something I once thought impossible without massive graphical compromises).
TechRadar
Just got a PS5? Here are the best TVs to use with Sony’s next-gen console
Did someone gift you a new PS5 for the holidays? Or was it just time to treat yourself, now that enough PS5 games had launched to make the purchase worthwhile? Either way, those of you staring lovingly at the rocket-shaped gaming console will no doubt be wondering whether your current TV is up to the job.
TechRadar
New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design
The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
TechRadar
How to install the Heroic Launcher to play Epic and GOG titles on your Steam Deck
The Steam Deck has access to hundreds of games through Valve’s own storefront, but there are even more ways to get titles onto the portable powerhouse. While the console has become an emulator’s best friend, it’s remarkably easy to add game libraries from GOG (Good Old Games) and the Epic Games Store through an application called the Heroic Games Launcher.
TechRadar
How to buy into high-res audio without the high prices
High resolution audio (called high-res audio, hi-res audio or HRA) has long been the ultimate goal for audio purist devotees, most of whom initially seemed willing to spend a small fortune for the privilege of better-than-CD-quality tunes either at home or on the go. Over time it’s becoming more and...
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE may appear after all, with a new chipset inside
The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE trail had gone pretty cold, what with it not showing up in 2022 and everything – but the latest whispers emanating from the rumor mill suggest that the phone is indeed on the way and has a newly developed chipset inside it. This comes...
TechRadar
5 things you need to know before buying an 85-inch TV
An 85-inch TV is no joke. The upgrade to a screen this massive is not a simple one by any means – it requires serious investment and plenty of room. However, the investment in terms of both money and space is quite fulfilling when you consider the enhanced viewing experience that the best 85-inch TVs offer.
TechRadar
Currys Boxing Day sale 2022: best deals on laptops, TVs and appliances
The Currys Boxing Day sale is going strong with savings of up to 30% on thousands of items, including a vast selection of tech, including TVs, laptops, appliances, gaming gear, and much more. We've searched through the deals at Currys and have highlighted the best ones here: you'll find discounts...
TechRadar
More developers reportedly now use Linux than macOS
New 2022 figures have claimed some surprising results in what the most popular operating systems were in 2022. The 2022 Stack Overflow Developer Survey (opens in new tab) reports that Linux-based software is now more popular than Apple's macOS as developers apparently flock to other systems. Linux distros, representing 40%...
TechRadar
The most anticipated phones of 2023
2022 was a great year for phones, but the tech industry never sleeps, so we're already looking ahead to 2023's handsets - and many of them are shaping up to be very exciting. Leaks and rumors mean we've already heard a fair bit about key handsets such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and the iPhone 15 line, and they certainly rank among the most anticipated phones of 2023.
TechRadar
OnePlus shares a new OnePlus 11 launch date and official images
OnePlus 11 news to bring you: OnePlus has announced that the flagship phone will actually make its debut on Wednesday, January 4 in China, and official photos of the handset in two different colors have been pushed out as well. This all comes from Chinese social network Weibo (opens in...
TechRadar
Welcome to TechRadar’s PC Gaming Week 2022
2022 is almost over, but we've got just enough time left to squeeze in one of our favorite annual events: the TechRadar PC Gaming Week. PC is still - for us, anyway - the single best place to play games. A vast breadth of titles ranging from giant triple-A games to obscure indie gems makes PC the definitive platform, whether you're playing on a powerhouse rig or a clapped-out old laptop - or, if you're lucky, Valve's awesome Steam Deck handheld.
TechRadar
After-Christmas TV sales 2022: the best deals happening right now
The holidays have come and gone, and that means after-Christmas TV sales have arrived with record-low prices on a range of 4K, OLED, and QLED displays from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Samsung, and more. To help you find all of today's top offers, we've rounded up the very best after-Christmas TV sales happening right now.
TechRadar
After-Christmas sales 2022: deals from Walmart, Amazon, Target and more
After-Christmas sales 2022: jump to... It's December 26, which means after-Christmas sales are live with fantastic deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart on everything from tech, kitchen appliances, fitness equipment, clothing, and more. To help you find all the top offers, we're rounding up the best after-Christmas sales and stand-out deals just below.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 signature colors and new release date leak out
The Samsung Galaxy S23 family of phones isn't expected to show up until February, but we've already heard plenty of rumors and leaks about these devices – and the latest information to reach us concerns the 'signature colors' of the handsets. This is according to SamMobile (opens in new...
Comments / 0