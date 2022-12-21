ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

gsabusiness.com

Greenville firm continues buying spree with purchase of Oklahoma power service company

IPS, a Greenville-based company that offers single-source solutions for industrial and commercial power and mechanical processes, has acquired Evans Enterprises Inc. The sale includes all eight Evans locations, servicing customers across the South and central United States, according to a news release from Integrated Power Services. For IPS, these additional locations add services to underserved markets and enhance its network of 64 locations.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Thousands of reported power outages in Downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE: 9:00 p.m.: According to the Duke Energy website, power is restored in the area. UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.: Duke Energy spokesperson Ryan Mosier released the following statement regarding the outages:. "A substation outage occurred around 6:45 p.m. affecting much of downtown Greenville and nearby neighborhoods. Crews...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenville.com

City of Greenville and Duke Energy Double Funding to Bury Power Lines

The City of Greenville is pleased to announce the POWER ON service line conversion program, available to all homeowners in the city. Interested residents may submit a written request for participation in the program. While converting overhead power lines to underground can be a complex and costly endeavor, the City...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

NC Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meals

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Labor announced that a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A franchisee was recently fined for multiple violations. Officials said investigators found that Good Name 22:1 LLC, which operates as a Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville, N.C., allegedly asked certain employees directing traffic to work for meal vouchers instead of wages in April. They added that this violated the minimum wage provisions of the FLSA.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Winter storm, high winds causes damage in Upstate

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Strong winds from Friday morning’s winter storm caused downed trees across the Upstate. Thousands in the area woke up to power outages and trees down in their front yards. FOX Carolina has received reports of trees down in Simpsonville, Cowpens and Welford. Tree uprooted...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville named one of 12 black history sites to visit in South

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fodor’s Travel chose Greenville as one of the 12 black history sites in the South to visit. The travel publication featured the Pearlie Harris mural on the side of Canvas Tower as one of the must-visit places to explore. “Greenville has no shortage of...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Longtime owner of downtown Greenville restaurant passes away

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A manager at Two Chefs Cafe and Market confirmed one of the restaurant’s owners, Judy Balsizer, passed away on Friday. Judy and her husband Bill first opened a deli on Main Street in Greenville in 1996. A decade later they later moved into the space on the corner of North Main and Stone Avenue, opening Two Chefs which has expanded to a second location along Pelham Road.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

I-85 reopens after crash causes backup in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Holiday travelers on Interstate 85 headed north Friday afternoon hit a traffic backup, but the interstate has since reopened. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a crash on I-85NB near mile marker 54 around 3:20 p.m. The left two lanes were blocked due to the crash.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

