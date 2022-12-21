Read full article on original website
gsabusiness.com
Greenville firm continues buying spree with purchase of Oklahoma power service company
IPS, a Greenville-based company that offers single-source solutions for industrial and commercial power and mechanical processes, has acquired Evans Enterprises Inc. The sale includes all eight Evans locations, servicing customers across the South and central United States, according to a news release from Integrated Power Services. For IPS, these additional locations add services to underserved markets and enhance its network of 64 locations.
FOX Carolina
Power restored for thousands in downtown Greenville as record-breaking cold arrives
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy reported more than 12,000 customer outages in the downtown Greenville area on Friday night. Ryan Mosier, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, said a substation issue was reported around 6:45 p.m. As of 7:30 p.m., more than 12,000 customer outages were reported in the area.
WYFF4.com
Thousands of reported power outages in Downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE: 9:00 p.m.: According to the Duke Energy website, power is restored in the area. UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.: Duke Energy spokesperson Ryan Mosier released the following statement regarding the outages:. "A substation outage occurred around 6:45 p.m. affecting much of downtown Greenville and nearby neighborhoods. Crews...
greenville.com
City of Greenville and Duke Energy Double Funding to Bury Power Lines
The City of Greenville is pleased to announce the POWER ON service line conversion program, available to all homeowners in the city. Interested residents may submit a written request for participation in the program. While converting overhead power lines to underground can be a complex and costly endeavor, the City...
WYFF4.com
Months of planning pay off with Greenville County soldier's Christmas surprise for mom
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville County family is together for the holidays after a solder surprised his mom and brothers with a return home, with months of planning help from his dad. Brian Forrester, of Taylors, shared the joyous video with WYFF News 4 through uLocal. See other...
City of Spartanburg conducting compensation study in 2023
The City of Spartanburg wants to know how to fill open jobs and whether the problem is financial.
WYFF4.com
After heat restored to residents at Upstate apartment complex, one still without
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — While heat has been restored to residents of an Upstate apartment complex, one resident says her heat was short-lived and went out early Thursday morning, just hours after the complex announced the issue was resolved. A representative for Boulder Creek Apartments, which are located off...
greenvillejournal.com
Merle Johnson leaving post at city of Greenville to lead Orangeburg County economic commission
Merle Johnson, director of economic and community development for the city of Greenville since 2020, has accepted a position as the executive director of Orangeburg County Development Commission. Johnson has more than 15 years of economic development experience, and he helped drive efforts for companies and individuals looking to relocate...
FOX Carolina
NC Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meals
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Labor announced that a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A franchisee was recently fined for multiple violations. Officials said investigators found that Good Name 22:1 LLC, which operates as a Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville, N.C., allegedly asked certain employees directing traffic to work for meal vouchers instead of wages in April. They added that this violated the minimum wage provisions of the FLSA.
Extreme winds and below freezing temps causing power outages across the Upstate
High winds and freezing temperatures are putting a strain on the power grid and causing outages around the area. As of 1030 AM Friday, Duke Energy was reporting that over 20,000 customers around the Upstate were without power
WYFF4.com
Co-owner of Greenville's Two Chefs Café restaurants dies, husband says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The co-owner of one of Greenville's longtime favorite restaurants has died. Judy Balsizer, who owned Two Chefs Café and Market with her husband Bill, died Friday as a result of multiple organ failure due to congenital heart disease, he said. "She had been battling illness...
WYFF4.com
No heat for months for some renters at Greenville apartments leads to state probe
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A state agency is looking for answers after some people who live at an Upstate apartment complex say they haven't had heat for months, and calls to fix it have been ignored. A group of residents at Boulder Creek Apartments off Furman Hall Road in...
WYFF4.com
Suspicious package brings emergency crews responding to Walmart in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Emergency crews responded Thursday to the Walmart on Woodruff Road in Greenville. Greenville County dispatchers confirm that a call came in at 8:40 a.m. about a suspicious package outside the store. The package was described as a pressure cooker, according to dispatchers. Carrie Weimer, with the...
FOX Carolina
Winter storm, high winds causes damage in Upstate
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Strong winds from Friday morning’s winter storm caused downed trees across the Upstate. Thousands in the area woke up to power outages and trees down in their front yards. FOX Carolina has received reports of trees down in Simpsonville, Cowpens and Welford. Tree uprooted...
WYFF4.com
Church opens doors to homeless community as cold shelters prepare for frigid weather
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — As temperatures continue to drop, volunteers are opening cold shelters across the Upstate for people in need. Greenville Rescue Mission (men) 575 W Washington Street, Greenville, SC 29601. Shepherd's Gate (women) 11 Regency Hill Drive, Greenville, SC 29607. Spartanburg Rescue Mission (men/women) 189 N. Forest Street,...
Bomb-making material, fake government IDs found in South Carolina home, deputies say
A man was arrested after deputies said they found bomb-making materials and fake government ID badges in his home.
FOX Carolina
Greenville named one of 12 black history sites to visit in South
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fodor’s Travel chose Greenville as one of the 12 black history sites in the South to visit. The travel publication featured the Pearlie Harris mural on the side of Canvas Tower as one of the must-visit places to explore. “Greenville has no shortage of...
FOX Carolina
Longtime owner of downtown Greenville restaurant passes away
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A manager at Two Chefs Cafe and Market confirmed one of the restaurant’s owners, Judy Balsizer, passed away on Friday. Judy and her husband Bill first opened a deli on Main Street in Greenville in 1996. A decade later they later moved into the space on the corner of North Main and Stone Avenue, opening Two Chefs which has expanded to a second location along Pelham Road.
FOX Carolina
I-85 reopens after crash causes backup in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Holiday travelers on Interstate 85 headed north Friday afternoon hit a traffic backup, but the interstate has since reopened. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a crash on I-85NB near mile marker 54 around 3:20 p.m. The left two lanes were blocked due to the crash.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Children Found Safe, Shop Local, House Rep. Sends Warning to Parents
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two children were found safe during a traffic stop conducted by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Rock Hill Police charging their father. In tonight’s Business Spot Light, our cameras stopping by Shoppes at Rivers Edge just in time for the holidays.
