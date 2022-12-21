Every year discarded carpets contribute approximately 4 billion pounds of waste to American landfills. In an attempt to curb this, many waste management facilities are encouraging people to reclaim carpets to put to good use in their homes and office spaces. Unfortunately, many would-be carpet reclaimers are unnerved by the sight of filthy, damaged carpets. All hope is not lost, however, Luckily, most pre-loved and discarded carpets can be brought back to life with a decent amount of TLC. As long as you know how to clean a carpet, take special care with antiques, and re-fluff a carpet you can turn your waste center finds into beautiful and purposeful treasures.

