SantaCon South? Hundreds of Red-Suited Santas Will Surf the Atlantic in Florida Today
Surfing Santas will kick off its 14th annual event this morning, with hundreds of red-suited surfers taking rips off Cocoa Beach in Florida. This year’s colorful event won’t have the record 837 surfers or 10,000 spectators that it did a few years ago, thanks largely to a cold snap hitting the Sunshine State. But founder George Trosset expects about 300-plus gnarly, Santa-fied surfers to taking on the Atlantic on all manner of boards. “We see people with long boards, short boards, electric foiling boards, paddleboards and kneeboards,” Trosset told Robb Report. “Typically, these different ‘classes’ are at war with each...
Freezing temps across US prompt utility companies to implement 'rolling blackouts' and order customers to cut energy usage
Some US power companies are asking customers to reduce their power use and are using rolling blackouts to conserve energy due to extreme cold temps.
San Diego, CA Residents Will Soon Get New Bins for Food Waste and Yard Trimmings
The city of San Diego will begin distributing green compost bins in January. The compost bins will be for organic food waste products and yard trimmings. “This will have a huge impact for everyone to be able to do the right thing for their environment, and for the community and future of San Diego,” Interim Collection Services Project Manager Andrea DeLeon said.
Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas deep freeze
A fearsome winter storm that pummelled the United States with blinding snow and powerful Arctic winds left 1.7 million customers without power Saturday as thousands of cancelled flights stranded travelers making last-minute dashes for Christmas. Cancellations left stranded travelers at airports including Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Detroit and New York hoping for a pre-Christmas flight rebooking miracle.
EPA Awards Research Funding to 25 Small Businesses to Develop Environmental Technologies
EPA has $2,497,134 in research funding for 25 small businesses to develop technologies that address some of our most pressing environmental problems. Projects include technologies for detecting methane emissions, methods to prolong the shelf life of foods and reduce food waste, software systems to improve recycling and materials management, and a water sampling device to detect the presence of PFAS. “Congratulations to these small businesses for spurring innovation with their exciting ideas,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for the Office of Research and Development Chris Frey on December 21. “We are excited to see how they develop their technologies as they address critical environmental issues.”
6 Best Places To Retire in North Carolina on Less Than $2,500 a Month
North Carolina has long attracted residents-to-be with its top-notch universities, thriving economy and gorgeous natural scenery. In 2022, it was named America's Top State for Business by CNBC. ...
Tips to Breathe New Life into Reclaimed Carpets
Every year discarded carpets contribute approximately 4 billion pounds of waste to American landfills. In an attempt to curb this, many waste management facilities are encouraging people to reclaim carpets to put to good use in their homes and office spaces. Unfortunately, many would-be carpet reclaimers are unnerved by the sight of filthy, damaged carpets. All hope is not lost, however, Luckily, most pre-loved and discarded carpets can be brought back to life with a decent amount of TLC. As long as you know how to clean a carpet, take special care with antiques, and re-fluff a carpet you can turn your waste center finds into beautiful and purposeful treasures.
