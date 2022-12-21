King County, WA Pilot Shows Potential Solutions for Recycling Plastic Wraps and Bags, Keeping them from Tangling Equipment at Recycling Facilities and Getting Clean Material Back into the Economy

Read full article on original website
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 23, 2022—Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension for all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s freeze. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
thurstontalk.com
COVID Relief Funding Awarded to PSE Clears More Than $20 Million in Unpaid Customer Bills
Puget Sound Energy (PSE) helped thousands of customers this holiday season pay off millions in past due bills. The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) awarded PSE $20.4 million in COVID relief funding authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, passed in 2021. The money went toward paying off or reducing unpaid electric and natural gas utility bills for nearly 36,000 current and former customers.
q13fox.com
Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive
An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
q13fox.com
253 car crashes, spinouts in less than 24 hours in King County
The Washington State Patrol says their officers have responded to 253 crashes, spinouts in King County. All of which happened in less than 24 hours.
39 cars stolen in 1 day in Pierce County; Hyundai, Kia owners urged to take action
The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force is issuing a warning to car owners in Pierce County, as it announced Thursday that 39 cars were stolen in the county on Wednesday, 20 of which were Hyundai or Kia models. The task force is urging owners of Hyundais or Kias produced...
q13fox.com
Deputy slips while helping driver in Western Washington's ice storm
A Kitsap County Sheriff's deputy slipped on a sheet of ice as they were helping a driver who was stuck. This ice storm that made its way over the greater Seattle area has created horrendous driving conditions, and cancelled hundreds of flights out of Sea-Tac Airport.
q13fox.com
Massive drug bust in Burien could be one of King County's largest
Over 478,000 M30 fentanyl pills, 400 pounds of meth, among other drugs, were seized from a total of 12 people in Operation P-22. Detectives seized over $10 million worth of drugs.
Seattle Fire responds to hundreds of 911 calls during winter storm
SEATTLE — As road conditions improved and temperatures rose around the Seattle area Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted it is no longer advising people delay non-essential travel. But that wasn't before a large number of emergency calls throughout the day. Seattle Fire responded to a...
knkx.org
Port Townsend residents say deer have grown to "absurd" numbers
Deer have been a fixture of Port Townsend for years. And judging by Youtube videos, residents' reactions to them are mixed — there's surprise, adoration, annoyance, even fear. In one video Port Townsend Mayor David Faber posted last week, a deer followed him and a friend's dog several blocks....
39 Hyundai, Kia vehicles stolen in Pierce County Wednesday
Hyundai and Kia owners are being urged to take immediate action after a flurry of auto thefts in Pierce County. Thirty-nine vehicles were stolen in Pierce County Wednesday, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. Twenty of them were Hyundai or Kia models. The Task Force is recommending...
Ice storm brings power outage, flooding risk to Western Washington
First it was snow, then dangerously cold temperatures — and now an ice storm is the next weather hurdle to hit the Puget Sound region. The heavy freezing rain will occur as temperatures start to rise and melt the snow; this combination could see tree limbs toppling onto power lines. That has local governments and emergency management agencies preparing for widespread power outages.
SouthSoundTalk
Nalley: The Pickle King Behind the Namesake Tacoma Valley
Few South Sound residents know the name Marko Narancich. But all know the food products and manufacturing district that bear his Americanized name. He is best known as Marcus Nalley, the founder of Nalley Fine Foods and its namesake Nalley Valley of Tacoma. He was the pickle, potato chip, and chili king of the Pacific Northwest, a posthumous title he retains to this day since Nalley products are found in every grocery store in the state.
publicola.com
State Could Eliminate Jaywalking Law; Right-Wing Group Attacks Seattle Council for Addiction Program They Had Nothing to Do With
1. If you’ve ever lived outside the Pacific Northwest, or spent time in virtually any big city elsewhere, you may wonder why the state of Washington still has, and enforces, laws against “jaywalking”—the practice of crossing the street midblock or while the light is green but the road is clear. (“Jay-walking” is an antique slur for a rube who doesn’t know enough to keep out of the road). Crossing the street in an area other than an intersection or against a signal can set you back $68, and you’re far more likely to be targeted if you’re Black; according to a 2017 analysis, more than a quarter of jaywalking tickets issued between 2010 and 2016 went to Black pedestrians, even though just 7 percent of Seattle residents are Black.
itinyhouses.com
Custom Tiny Home Is 400 Square Feet Of Luxurious Micro Living!
Located amongst the greenery in Stanwood, this custom tiny home is all up for grabs. Price just shy of 90 grand, it boasts 400 square feet of Luxurious Micro Living and is nearly ready to move into. Sounds interesting? There’s more! Keep scrolling to find out:. Tiny Home Size.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Marysville gets tough on public drug use and inappropriate transit behavior
MARYSVILLE, Wash., December 21, 2022—Citing the need to protect the general public and maintain a safe community, the Marysville City Council has adopted new laws prohibiting drug use in public places and disruptive or inappropriate transit behavior. The Council unanimously approved both actions at its December 12 meeting. Similar...
q13fox.com
One of King County's largest drug busts yields $10M worth of drugs, over 478K fentanyl pills
BURIEN, Wash. - One of the largest single drug busts in King County history has taken over $10 million worth of drugs off the streets of western Washington. Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Burien Police Department arrested six men on Dec. 21 for their alleged involvement in what is being described as a massive cartel operation.
q13fox.com
Ice storm flash freezes Pierce County, Washington (8:00 a.m.)
An ice storm has covered almost the entire Puget Sound region in a layer of ice. Freezing rain has created treacherous driving conditions in most areas. FOX 13's Chynna Greene takes a closer look at what conditions look like in Pierce County.
alaskaair.com
What is freezing rain and why is it so challenging for air travel?
Captain Bret Peyton is Alaska’s managing director of standards, fleet and operational control as well as the FAA-designated director of operations. He has been flying for Alaska for 22 years. As everyone at Alaska is working hard to get our guests to their holiday destinations, our forecasts are calling...
Contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers comp scam
A roofing contractor is being charged with theft after an investigation into more than $54,000 of workers comp claims that the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) is saying could be fraudulent. The man, Patrick Dean Farthing, was seen by state investigators walking on roofs, removing roof tiles,...
