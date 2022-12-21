Read full article on original website
San Francisco will remove residential parking spaces obstructing Muni bus stops very soonJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereSan Francisco, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Interested In Star Free AgentOnlyHomers
sfstandard.com
The Low-Key SF Neighborhood Where Airbnb and Instagram Founders Live
When Airbnb CEO and founder Brian Chesky listed his home on Airbnb in November, the entrepreneur, who’s worth $7 billion, disclosed the San Francisco neighborhood he lives in. And it’s not anywhere near Billionaires’ Row in Pac Heights, known for its A-list of tech and old money residents, from the Getty family to Larry Ellison.
sfstandard.com
Historic SF Building Could Be First Office-to-Homes Conversion Since the Pandemic
Preliminary plans have been filed to transform a portion of the historic Warfield Building in the city’s Mid-Market neighborhood into 34 apartments—in what would be the first office-to-residential conversion since the pandemic. The plans to transform the building at 988 Market St. were filed by San Francisco developer...
The Almanac Online
Pioneer Seafoods forced out of Redwood City port, leaving its future on the line
The Pioneer is a commercial fishing ship that docked at the Port of Redwood City for fish sales before it was asked to leave recently. (Photo courtesy Giuseppe Pennisi via Facebook.) The Pioneer, a 76-foot-long seafaring trawler, has left its dock in Redwood City and relocated to Richmond after its...
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose Cannabis Dispensary Pays $50K Fine for Illegal Pesticides
In the first civil settlement between the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and a licensed cannabis dispensary, Relentless Enterprises, Inc. has been ordered by a Superior Court Judge to pay $50,000 in civil penalties and costs for violating laws related to the safe application of pesticides. Relentless Enterprises,...
Bay Area pickling business set to move into former Cowgirl Creamery space
The new business is slated to open next spring.
padailypost.com
Disgraced cryptocurrency king Sam Bankman-Fried released to custody of his parents in Palo Alto
A federal judge-magistrate in New York released disgraced cryptocurrency king Sam Bankman-Fried on $250 million bond today and ordered him to stay with is parents in Palo Alto until he can stand trial. His parents, Stanford law professors Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, secured his release by pledging the equity...
socketsite.com
Mid-Market Condo Resells for 29 Percent Below Its 2018 Price
Purchased for a comp-setting $882,000 or roughly $1,313 per square foot in October of 2018, having been priced at $967,000 or $1,439 per foot by the sales office in 2017, the one-bedroom, one-bath unit #606 at 1075 Market Street (“Stage 1075”) returned to the market listed for $749,000 this past May, a sale at which would have represented a 15 percent drop in value for the entry level unit.
KTVU FOX 2
Canceled flights at Bay Area airports
San Francisco International Airport had 50 cancellations by 7 a.m., San Jose had 37 and Oakland had 34 – about triple the number from the day before. James Torrez reports.
Millions at stake as downtown S.F. properties appeal tax bills
High atop San Francisco’s beleaguered downtown this month, the owners and redevelopers of the Transamerica Pyramid celebrated the skyscraper’s 50th anniversary and impending rebirth as a beacon of hope for a struggling city. But as they embark on a $400 million renovation project and touted the building’s potential, the owners are separately sending a very clear message to The City: This building isn’t worth nearly as much as you think it is. ...
luxury-houses.net
Modern Mediterranean Estate with Spectacular Views of the San Francisco Bay from Nearly Every Room Asks $9 Million in Tiburon, California
3650 Paradise Drive Home in Tiburon, California for Sale. 3650 Paradise Drive, Tiburon, California is a rare gem and architectural masterpiece just minutes from San Francisco, enjoying direct access to world-class outdoor activities, the estate offers Riviera living at its finest. This Home in Tiburon offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3650 Paradise Drive, please contact Bill Bullock Lydia Sarkissian (Phone: 415-381-7300) & Magdalena N Sarkissian (Phone: 415-847-7913) at Golden Gate Sotheby’s for full support and perfect service.
Sprouts to open new grocery store in Bay Area food desert
The development project also includes plans for a fast food drive-thru restaurant.
LA's knockoff McDonald's Mr. Charlie’s opens first San Francisco location
If Lizzo likes it, it must be good.
Historic SF hotel and restaurant finds new owner
Leading up to the pandemic, the Huntington Hotel and its combined restaurant The Big 4 occupied a grand legacy atop Nob Hill in San Francisco. Movie stars from across the 20th Century were common faces in the foyer and the dimly-lit bar was a chance for regular San Franciscans to mingle with other echelons of class and wealth. “The Big 4 had the perfect balance: You could walk in from the street into a piano bar,” recalled a regular. “It was pitch-black in there; I used to say it was always midnight at The Big 4.” Then the bell tolled in March 2020, forcing the closure of both the hotel and restaurant. Peering into its disheveled doors on a recent morning, only dust and memories lingered in the building.
sfstandard.com
Stanford Shutting Down Streets, Adding Security for SBF’s Return
Stanford University is adding extra security and shutting down some streets around Sam Bankman-Fried’s family home, according to a university spokesperson. The Bay Area native will be held under house arrest at his parents’ cushy 3,000-square-foot home. A Stanford spokesperson said the road closures will be “temporary and...
Press Banner
As Energy Bills Soar, Companies Suggest Ways to Save
Just as Bay Area gasoline prices have finally dipped below the $4 a gallon line at select stations, after rising above $7 a gallon at some pumps this summer, home-heating costs are rising. However, as the icy breath of winter nips at the necks of Santa Cruz Mountains residents—with electricity...
pioneerpublishers.com
Developer Breaks Ground at Affordable Housing Site in Concord
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 21, 2022) — To commemorate the groundbreaking of the Rick Judd Commons Development, previously known as the Galindo Terrace, members of City Council gathered with partners and sponsors from Resources for Community Development (RCD), Contra Costa County, State Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), and Wells Fargo at the Concord site on Dec. 16, 2022.
Make yourself at home: Tal Palo brings Mexican food and wares to Los Altos
Chilaquiles and molletes star on the menu at the new downtown shop and eatery that makes patrons feel as if they’re dining in the owners’ house. The family behind one of Los Altos’ newest restaurants wants you to feel like you’re in their home – a very stylish home at that – when you walk through the door.
Over 100 flights out of the Bay Area canceled
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the busiest day for Christmas holiday travel out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the delays and cancellations are stacking up hourly. As of 7 a.m. SFO saw 50 cancelled flights and 68 delays. In the past day there’ve been 49 cancellations out of the Oakland […]
Bay Area home nicknamed 'Disney House' for its special holiday display
Sometimes, the happiest place on earth could just be your neighborhood.
cupertinotoday.com
Bay Area Health Officials Issue New COVID and Flu Guidance Ahead of Holidays
Health officers across all nine Bay Area counties issued a rare joint release urging residents to take action to stay healthy this holiday season amid surges of COVID-19, flu, and RSV. According to the release, health officers from the Counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Santa Clara, Santa...
