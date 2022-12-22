ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STORM WATCH: Winter storm to bring rain, wind, wicked cold to NJ

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

NEW: A late-week winter storm is on track to bring 1-2” of rain across New Jersey with gusty winds, as well. Travel disruptions are likely with many flight delays and cancellations.

NEXT: The Thursday and Friday storm will leave bring heavy rain and gusty winds, likely leading to beach erosion. Then the temps will crash. Highs on Christmas Eve/Christmas Day are in the mid-20s.

The News 12 New Jersey Storm Watch Team is tracking a system that will bring heavy rain, strong winds and freezing temperatures to the Garden State by the end of the week.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that this will impact Christmas holiday travel.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Daytime highs in the low-40s. Overnight lows dip to around 25 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Daytime highs around 48 degrees. Overnight lows dip to around 29 degrees.

FRIDAY: Rain for most of the day, with strong winds. Daytime highs around 57 degrees. Overnight lows around 45.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Temperatures drop to around 29 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows around 19.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some sun. Daytime highs around 28. Overnight lows around 16 degrees.

