Florida State

My favorite was “Florida man breaks beer bottle over head, shot by deputy who thought sound was gunshot” -Winterhaven

floridainsider.com

Florida unveils two new available license plates

License Plates – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Jane Rix. The Sunshine State is offering some new swag to add to vehicles. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released and made two brand-new license plates available statewide. In July, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a...
FLORIDA STATE
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to it

A closed off road near Merritt Island Wildlife RefugePhoto byRusty Clark on Flickr.com. This might not be the most normal observation about Florida, but it is one I noticed time and again: There are a lot of weird roads in Florida. Like, pretty much every road you can go down has some kind of past, and the story is usually historical and very shocking. From Spook Hill to the I-4 Deadzone, Florida's collection of roads with some serious baggage is unlike any other state (or country) I've lived in. And honestly, I thought I knew about all of the strange and haunted roads around Florida, and then I came across "Suicide Road".
TITUSVILLE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?. For families in Florida, a $450 check may have been sent to your mailbox. According to the letter signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, The one-time, $450-per-child payment will help a total of 59,000 families in the state amid rising inflation. The price can be used for anything, but the state expects it to be used for back-to-school expenses or filling up at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida shark attack: Man suspected of hitting shark with hammer identified; investigation ongoing, FWC says

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Content warning: The video above may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it has identified the person believed to be captured on video Tuesday allegedly hitting a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach and then seen dragging it to the ocean.
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly praised for their food and service.
FLORIDA STATE
pasconewsonline.com

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Florida

Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Florida using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
FLORIDA STATE

