Captain Kirk
4d ago
My favorite was “Florida man breaks beer bottle over head, shot by deputy who thought sound was gunshot” -Winterhaven
4
Florida unveils two new available license plates
License Plates – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Jane Rix. The Sunshine State is offering some new swag to add to vehicles. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released and made two brand-new license plates available statewide. In July, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a...
Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearby
A Florida witness at Kissimmee reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering nearby that quickly moved away and disappeared at about 10:30 p.m. on October 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
People Are Using This Option As An Alternative To Be Able To Gamble In Florida Amidst The Strict State Laws
Want to give gambling a try but feel restricted due to the strict laws your state government has imposed? No worries! Keep reading and learn how other Floridians are able to gamble despite these laws. The Current Laws In Florida Regarding Online Gambling. The state of Florida’s gambling laws are...
Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight
TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
Florida man becomes a millionaire after spelling 8 simple words with scratch-off game
A Florida man became a millionaire after spelling eight simple words with a scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced.
Central Florida gets cold weather, but does it get snow?
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold Christmas is unfolding this year in Central Florida, but not a white one. Still, we wanted to take a look at some of the very rare instances of snow in Central Florida. Yes, it can happen, but not very often. January 1977 — Not...
Florida Christmas Traditions that are Different from Other States, According to Southern Living
Photo byState Library and Archives of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. If you've lived in or visited Florida during the winter holidays, then you probably already know that Christmas is a little different here. Florida doesn't typically have snow. It has sand. And the chestnuts roasting by an open fire might actually happen outside.
Most of South Florida moves past 'low' coronavirus transmission
For the first in nearly three months, most of South Florida is no longer designated "low" coronavirus transmission by the CDC, with Miam-Miami-Dade the only state "high."
This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to it
A closed off road near Merritt Island Wildlife RefugePhoto byRusty Clark on Flickr.com. This might not be the most normal observation about Florida, but it is one I noticed time and again: There are a lot of weird roads in Florida. Like, pretty much every road you can go down has some kind of past, and the story is usually historical and very shocking. From Spook Hill to the I-4 Deadzone, Florida's collection of roads with some serious baggage is unlike any other state (or country) I've lived in. And honestly, I thought I knew about all of the strange and haunted roads around Florida, and then I came across "Suicide Road".
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
'Horrifying:' Witness says she watched man beat shark with hammer on Florida beach
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - A woman and her co-worker were setting up for a wedding when they saw a man attacking a shark right in front of the Harbour House Oceanfront Venue. "My co-worker and I were just stunned to see that this was happening right in front of...
When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?
When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?. For families in Florida, a $450 check may have been sent to your mailbox. According to the letter signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, The one-time, $450-per-child payment will help a total of 59,000 families in the state amid rising inflation. The price can be used for anything, but the state expects it to be used for back-to-school expenses or filling up at the pump.
Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
Florida shark attack: Man suspected of hitting shark with hammer identified; investigation ongoing, FWC says
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Content warning: The video above may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it has identified the person believed to be captured on video Tuesday allegedly hitting a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach and then seen dragging it to the ocean.
5 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly praised for their food and service.
Husband of woman who took dishwasher job during pandemic to keep them together dies 'peacefully'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Their love inspired us all during the pandemic. Mary Daniel shared that her husband, Steve, passed away peacefully on Wednesday at Community Hospice. Their story touched the First Coast after she took a job as a dishwasher during the pandemic to be with her husband who had Alzheimer's.
Does it snow in Florida? It has in Orlando, Miami, and Tampa; here's a look back at when
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A massive winter storm is brewing for millions across the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast, packing dangerous threats of heavy snow, rain, damaging winds, and plummeting temperatures that could snarl travel at the peak of the busy holiday season. The arctic blast that is covering much...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Florida
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Florida using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
