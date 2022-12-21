Read full article on original website
Initiator Pharma Decides Not To Exercise Option For Pain Asset
* INITIATOR PHARMA HAS DECIDED NOT TO EXERCISE THE OPTION FOR AN UNDISCLOSED PAIN ASSET. * CURRENT CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ALL PLANNED AND COMMITTED ACTIVITIES THROUGH 2024. * PROFILE OF COMPOUND DOES NOT FULFILL OUR EVALUATION CORNERSTONE CRITERIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk...
BOD Of Lucky Games Proposes Directed Share Issue Of About SEK 30.75 Mln
* BOD OF LUCKY GAMES PROPOSES DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE OF UP TO ABOUT SEK 30.75 MILLION. * DIRECTED CASH ISSUE OF A MAXIMUM OF 46,732,522 SHARES TO NCTK HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. * SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 0.658 PER SHARE. * TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM ISSUE TO AMORTIZE PARTS OF...
Tokyo Rope Mfg Co Ltd - To Buy Back Up To 1.22% Of Shares Worth 300 Million Yen
* TOKYO ROPE MFG CO LTD - TO BUY BACK UP TO 1.22% OF SHARES WORTH 300 MILLION YEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Corporate Update Smart Employee Benefits Announces Loan From Co-Operators
* CORPORATE UPDATE: SMART EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INC. ANNOUNCES LOAN FROM CO-OPERATORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
MetalNRG Says Chairman Christopher Latilla-Campbell Bought 10.6Mln Co's Ordinary Shares At £0.0008 Per Share
* METALNRG: NOTIFIED BY CHAIRMAN CHRISTOPHER LATILLA-CAMPBELL THAT HE BOUGHT 10.6 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.01P EACH IN CO'S CAPITAL AT £0.0008 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
RPT-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 01:00 p.m. IST
MUMBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - STOCKS: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 670.03 points, or 1.1%, to 60,156.19, while the broader NSE index lost 208.35 points, or 1.15%, to 17,919, after robust U.S. economic data revived concerns of higher interest rates, while a surge in COVID-19 infections in China also dampened risk appetite. RUPEE: The Indian rupee weakened 0.1% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.83 per dollar, on concerns over the Federal Reserve's future rate moves. GOVERNMENT BONDS: The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 99.66 rupees, with the yield down 1 bps at 7.3077% vs previous close of 7.3164%, amid anticipation of strong demand for the benchmark paper at the weekly debt auction. OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS: The one-year overnight indexed swap rate was down 1 bps at 6.65%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate rose 3 bps to 6.38%. CALL MONEY/REPOS: India's overnight call money rate was unchanged at 6.50%. The overnight TREPS rate was at 6.40%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.4630%. (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia)
Carnival Corp reports results for the quarter ended in November - Earnings Summary
* Carnival Corp reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 85 cents per share for the quarter ended in November. The mean expectation of twelve analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 87 cents per share. * Revenue rose 198.3% to $3.84 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $3.91 billion. * Carnival Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $1.27. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 220.6% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days five analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Carnival Corp shares had risen by 15.2% this quarter and lost 59.7% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $1.6 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Carnival Corp is $10.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," 9 "hold" and 5 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 21 at 03:15 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Nov. 30 2022 -0.87 -0.85 Beat Aug. 31 2022 -0.15 -0.58 Missed May. 31 2022 -1.17 -1.64 Missed Feb. 28 2022 -1.26 -1.66 Missed.
UPDATE 1-Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for another two years
(Adds details from Spaces chat, Tesla share price) Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday he will not sell any more Tesla stock for about another two years. While speaking in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, Musk said he foresees the economy will be...
Flowscape Technology Gets Another Order From Adelaide
* ORDER VALUE IN FIRST YEAR IS AUD 72,000 (SEK 500,000) AND THEREAFTER AUD 18,200 (SEK 130,000) ANNUALLY RECURRING. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
Auris Minerals Regains Controlling Stake In Advanced Morck Well And Doolgunna Projects
* REGAINS CONTROLLING STAKE IN ADVANCED MORCK WELL AND DOOLGUNNA PROJECTS IN BRYAH BASIN. * WILL RESUME AN 80% INTEREST IN MORCK WELL AND DOOLGUNNA PROJECTS FOLLOWING FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM SANDFIRE RESOURCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Syrah (ASX:SYR) provides update on Tesla agreement, here’s how shares are reacting
Syrah shared that one of the conditions of the offtake agreement with Tesla has been fulfilled. The parties have agreed upon the AAM’s final specification by 31 December 2022. The company shared that definitive feasibility study to expand the production capacity of Vidalia is underway. Shares of industrial minerals...
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks enter holiday weekend with little cheer, rand jumps for the week
2022 shocked, rocked and roiled global markets this year. Dec 23 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Friday, heading into the holiday weekend on a lacklustre note after strong U.S. economic data firmed views that the Federal Reserve may need to be hawkish for longer, while South Africa's rand eyed big weekly gains.
Australia's ACCC Will Not Oppose Proposed Acquisitions Of Beach Hotel And Tower Hotel By Endeavour Group
* ACCC WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITIONS OF BEACH HOTEL AND TOWER HOTEL BY ENDEAVOUR GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-TABLE-Belgian December CPI -0.16% m/m, +10.35% y/y
(Stat office rectified statement to say m/m inflation fell 0.16% not increased.) Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Friday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES October 2022 November 2022 December 2022 Index (base 2013=100) 128.21 127.92 127.72 Mth/mth change (in pct) +2.37% +0.23% -0.16% Yr/yr change (in pct) +12.27% +10.63% +10.35% Health index 127.92 127.44 127.89 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for travels abroad, air tickets, private rents, dairy products, heating oil and vegetables, while for fuels, electricity, fruit, natural gas, meat and alcoholic beverages, lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch at http://economie.fgov.be/en/statistics/figures/economy/consumer_price_index/ (Reporting by Elena Smirnova and Dina Kartit)
UPDATE 1-U.S. orders Mastercard to stop blocking competing payment networks
(Adds no immediate comment) Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday said it was ordering Mastercard Inc to stop blocking the use of competing networks to process debit payments. Under a proposed order, Mastercard would have to start providing competing payment networks with the customer account information they...
Insider QA May Mobility
In this image provided by Telemetry Agency, Kathy Winter poses for a photo. For more than a decade, Winter has been working to get autonomous vehicles on the road, first at auto supplier Delphi and then as general manager of Intel's autonomous transportation unit. In 2022, she has been named chief operating officer of May Mobility, a 5-year-old autonomous vehicle startup. (Telemetry Agency via AP)
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Thursday, December 22
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The U.S. Commerce Department is scheduled to report the third-quarter gross domestic product likely remained unchanged at 2.9%. The Labor Department is scheduled to report initial jobless claims for the week ended Dec. 17 likely rose to 222,000 from 211,000 in the previous week. Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc is expected to settle a class action lawsuit accusing the social media giant of allowing third-parties, including Cambridge Analytica, to access users' personal information. Data from Mexico's national statistics agency INEGI is expected to show the country's annual headline inflation likely hit 8.34% in December compared with 8.66% in November. LIVECHAT - REUTERS GLOBAL MARKETS FORUM Steven Bell, chief economist, EMEA of Columbia Threadneedle Investments, discusses the economic outlook for 2023, path forward for central banks. (0500/1000) To join the conversation, click here (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
UPDATE 1-ECB's might raise interest rates at current pace for a while - ECB's de Guindos
BERLIN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may raise interest rates at its current pace for a "period of time" to curb inflation, said Vice-President Luis de Guindos. "We have no choice but to act," he said in an interview with Le Monde paper published on Thursday. "Increases...
Gold rises, but firmer U.S. dollar caps advance
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday, holding above the key $1,800 level, as expectations of slower U.S. rate hikes lent support, but a rise in the dollar capped any further gains in the non-yielding bullion. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,822.63 per ounce by 10:38 a.m. ET (1538 GMT)...
Chimeric (ASX:CHM) advances CHM 1101 clinical trial with dosing completion in third dose cohort
Chimeric has completed dosing in the 3rd dose cohort in Phase 1 clinical trial of CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) cell therapy. The objective of the Phase 1 trial is to assess the safety and effectiveness of CLTX CAR T and to determine the suggested dose for a Phase 2 trial.
