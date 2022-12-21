Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Italy's Market Watchdog Authorises Publication Of Prospect For Admission Of Trading Of Fidia's New Shares
* ITALY'S MARKET WATCHDOG AUTHORISES PUBLICATION OF PROSPECT RELATED TO ADMISSION OF TRADING OF NEW SHARES ON MILAN BOURSE Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
BOD Of Lucky Games Proposes Directed Share Issue Of About SEK 30.75 Mln
* BOD OF LUCKY GAMES PROPOSES DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE OF UP TO ABOUT SEK 30.75 MILLION. * DIRECTED CASH ISSUE OF A MAXIMUM OF 46,732,522 SHARES TO NCTK HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. * SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 0.658 PER SHARE. * TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM ISSUE TO AMORTIZE PARTS OF...
kalkinemedia.com
Australia's ACCC Will Not Oppose Proposed Acquisitions Of Beach Hotel And Tower Hotel By Endeavour Group
* ACCC WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITIONS OF BEACH HOTEL AND TOWER HOTEL BY ENDEAVOUR GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Corporate Update Smart Employee Benefits Announces Loan From Co-Operators
* CORPORATE UPDATE: SMART EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INC. ANNOUNCES LOAN FROM CO-OPERATORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Auris Minerals Regains Controlling Stake In Advanced Morck Well And Doolgunna Projects
* REGAINS CONTROLLING STAKE IN ADVANCED MORCK WELL AND DOOLGUNNA PROJECTS IN BRYAH BASIN. * WILL RESUME AN 80% INTEREST IN MORCK WELL AND DOOLGUNNA PROJECTS FOLLOWING FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM SANDFIRE RESOURCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
kalkinemedia.com
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Canada Nickel Co, Greenbank Capital, Keyera
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Canada Nickel Company, Greenbank Capital and Keyera, on Wednesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : Veritas Research initiates coverage with buy rating * Canada Nickel Company Inc : Haywood Securities raises to buy from hold * Greenbank Capital Inc : Zephirin Group initiates with buy rating * Keyera Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$35 from C$33 * Shawcor Ltd : TD Securities raises target price to C$14.5 from C$13 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : Veritas Research initiates coverage with buy rating * Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : Veritas Research initiates coverage with target C$82.1 * Bird Construction Inc : TD Securities raises target price to C$9 from C$8 * Canada Nickel Company Inc : Haywood Securities raises to buy from hold * CGI Inc : TD Securities raises target price to C$145 from C$135 * Corus Entertainment Inc : TD Securities cuts target price to C$4.5 from C$5 * Greenbank Capital Inc : Zephirin Group initiates with buy rating * Greenbank Capital Inc : Zephirin Group initiates with C$0.8 price objective * IAMGOLD Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$3.15 from C$3 * IAMGOLD Corp : Cormark Securities raises target price to C$3.75 from C$2.5 * IAMGOLD Corp : Stifel GMP raises to hold from sell * IAMGOLD Corp : Stifel GMP raises target price to C$3.25 from C$2.5 * IAMGOLD Corp : TD Securities raises target price to C$4 from C$3.25 * Imperial Oil Ltd : TD Securities cuts target price to C$81 from C$82 * Keyera Corp : BMO raises target price to C$34 from C$33.5 * Keyera Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$35 from C$33 * Shawcor Ltd : BMO raises target price to C$17 from C$15 * Shawcor Ltd : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$15.75 from C$14.50 * Shawcor Ltd : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$16 from C$14 * Shawcor Ltd : TD Securities raises target price to C$14.5 from C$13 * Taseko Mines Ltd : Stifel GMP raises target price to C$2.6 from C$2.4 * Taseko Mines Ltd : TD Securities raises target price to C$2.5 from C$2.25 * Tenaz Energy Corp : Haywood Securities raises target price to C$4 from C$3.25 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
kalkinemedia.com
RPT-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 01:00 p.m. IST
MUMBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - STOCKS: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 670.03 points, or 1.1%, to 60,156.19, while the broader NSE index lost 208.35 points, or 1.15%, to 17,919, after robust U.S. economic data revived concerns of higher interest rates, while a surge in COVID-19 infections in China also dampened risk appetite. RUPEE: The Indian rupee weakened 0.1% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.83 per dollar, on concerns over the Federal Reserve's future rate moves. GOVERNMENT BONDS: The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 99.66 rupees, with the yield down 1 bps at 7.3077% vs previous close of 7.3164%, amid anticipation of strong demand for the benchmark paper at the weekly debt auction. OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS: The one-year overnight indexed swap rate was down 1 bps at 6.65%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate rose 3 bps to 6.38%. CALL MONEY/REPOS: India's overnight call money rate was unchanged at 6.50%. The overnight TREPS rate was at 6.40%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.4630%. (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia)
kalkinemedia.com
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Automotive Properties REIT, Canadian General Investments, Tenaz Energy
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Automotive Properties REIT, Canadian General Investments and Tenaz Energy, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * Automotive Properties REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold * Canadian General Investments Ltd : TD Securities raises PT to C$145 from C$135 * Tenaz Energy Corp : Haywood Securities raises target price to C$4 from C$3.25 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Automotive Properties REIT : Raymond James cuts target to C$13.25 from C$13.75 * Automotive Properties REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold * Automotive Properties REIT : Raymond James cuts target to C$13.25 from C$13.75 * Canadian General Investments Ltd : TD Securities raises PT to C$145 from C$135 * IAMGOLD Corp : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$3.75 from C$2.50 * Loop Energy Inc : Cormark Securities cuts target price to C$2.5 from C$5 * Nano One Materials Corp : TD Securities raises target price to C$6 from C$5 * Teck Resources Ltd : Raymond James raises target price to C$56 from C$51 * Tenaz Energy Corp : Haywood Securities raises target price to C$4 from C$3.25 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
kalkinemedia.com
Flowscape Technology Gets Another Order From Adelaide
* ORDER VALUE IN FIRST YEAR IS AUD 72,000 (SEK 500,000) AND THEREAFTER AUD 18,200 (SEK 130,000) ANNUALLY RECURRING. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and...
kalkinemedia.com
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks enter holiday weekend with little cheer, rand jumps for the week
2022 shocked, rocked and roiled global markets this year. Dec 23 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Friday, heading into the holiday weekend on a lacklustre note after strong U.S. economic data firmed views that the Federal Reserve may need to be hawkish for longer, while South Africa's rand eyed big weekly gains.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for another two years
(Adds details from Spaces chat, Tesla share price) Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday he will not sell any more Tesla stock for about another two years. While speaking in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, Musk said he foresees the economy will be...
kalkinemedia.com
Carnival Corp reports results for the quarter ended in November - Earnings Summary
* Carnival Corp reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 85 cents per share for the quarter ended in November. The mean expectation of twelve analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 87 cents per share. * Revenue rose 198.3% to $3.84 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $3.91 billion. * Carnival Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $1.27. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 220.6% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days five analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Carnival Corp shares had risen by 15.2% this quarter and lost 59.7% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $1.6 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Carnival Corp is $10.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," 9 "hold" and 5 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 21 at 03:15 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Nov. 30 2022 -0.87 -0.85 Beat Aug. 31 2022 -0.15 -0.58 Missed May. 31 2022 -1.17 -1.64 Missed Feb. 28 2022 -1.26 -1.66 Missed.
kalkinemedia.com
Syrah (ASX:SYR) provides update on Tesla agreement, here’s how shares are reacting
Syrah shared that one of the conditions of the offtake agreement with Tesla has been fulfilled. The parties have agreed upon the AAM’s final specification by 31 December 2022. The company shared that definitive feasibility study to expand the production capacity of Vidalia is underway. Shares of industrial minerals...
kalkinemedia.com
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-TABLE-Belgian December CPI -0.16% m/m, +10.35% y/y
(Stat office rectified statement to say m/m inflation fell 0.16% not increased.) Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Friday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES October 2022 November 2022 December 2022 Index (base 2013=100) 128.21 127.92 127.72 Mth/mth change (in pct) +2.37% +0.23% -0.16% Yr/yr change (in pct) +12.27% +10.63% +10.35% Health index 127.92 127.44 127.89 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for travels abroad, air tickets, private rents, dairy products, heating oil and vegetables, while for fuels, electricity, fruit, natural gas, meat and alcoholic beverages, lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch at http://economie.fgov.be/en/statistics/figures/economy/consumer_price_index/ (Reporting by Elena Smirnova and Dina Kartit)
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-U.S. orders Mastercard to stop blocking competing payment networks
(Adds no immediate comment) Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday said it was ordering Mastercard Inc to stop blocking the use of competing networks to process debit payments. Under a proposed order, Mastercard would have to start providing competing payment networks with the customer account information they...
kalkinemedia.com
Insider QA May Mobility
In this image provided by Telemetry Agency, Kathy Winter poses for a photo. For more than a decade, Winter has been working to get autonomous vehicles on the road, first at auto supplier Delphi and then as general manager of Intel's autonomous transportation unit. In 2022, she has been named chief operating officer of May Mobility, a 5-year-old autonomous vehicle startup. (Telemetry Agency via AP)
kalkinemedia.com
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, December 23
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) On the U.S. economic tap, the Commerce Department is expected to report consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.2% in November, after a 0.8% jump in October. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index is expected to remain unchanged at 0.2% in November. The so-called core PCE price index likely climbed 4.7% year-on-year in November after increasing 5.0% in October. Personal income likely edged up 0.3% in November, compared to a 0.7% rise in October. The University of Michigan's final December reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment is expected to come in at 59.1. The Commerce Department is also set to report a 0.6% fall in orders for durable goods in November. Orders for non-defence capital goods, excluding aircraft, likely remained unchanged in November, after increasing 0.6% in the previous month. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide whether to allow the use of approved Coherus Biosciences Inc's experimental treatment based on China-only trials for patients with an aggressive type of head and neck cancer. Canada's GDP data is set for release. The country's economy is expected to have remained unchanged in October after a 0.1% gain in September. Brazil's IBGE is set to release the country's benchmark IPCA-15 consumer price index for December. It is expected to post a 0.52% rise in the month to mid-December. Mexico's trade balance data and economic activity data are expected. (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
kalkinemedia.com
Which ASX tech stocks have surged over 100% in past five years?
ASX 200 All Technology index surged by 12.11% in the past five years. All Technology index increased by 1.35% on 22 December 2022. Meanwhile, ASX 200 increased by 0.49%. Australian all technology index S&P/ASX 200 All technology (INDEXASX:XTX) features technology companies across a range of sectors, according to ASX. At the time of launch on 24 February 2022, the index comprised 46 companies, and as of March 2022, the index has grown to 72 companies.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-ECB's might raise interest rates at current pace for a while - ECB's de Guindos
BERLIN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may raise interest rates at its current pace for a "period of time" to curb inflation, said Vice-President Luis de Guindos. "We have no choice but to act," he said in an interview with Le Monde paper published on Thursday. "Increases...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold rises, but firmer U.S. dollar caps advance
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday, holding above the key $1,800 level, as expectations of slower U.S. rate hikes lent support, but a rise in the dollar capped any further gains in the non-yielding bullion. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,822.63 per ounce by 10:38 a.m. ET (1538 GMT)...
Comments / 0