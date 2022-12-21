Polygon revealed the achievements of its zkEVM since its launch. MATIC’s reaction was not up to the mark, but metrics supported a price surge. Polygon [MATIC] had a lot to share with the crypto community with regards to its zkEVM’s achievements. To offer comprehensive EVM opcode equivalency for a seamless user experience and the security of Ethereum, Polygon zkEVM is the first zk-rollup with source code available.

2 DAYS AGO