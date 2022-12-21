Read full article on original website
Related
Super-Charged Race Fans Dreaming of a Huset’s Speedway Racing New Year
Hungry race fans in the region wait all winter and spring to roll by so they once again can feel the highly energized rumble and the roar of sprint cars. Everyone knows the best racing on dirt is at Huset's Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota. The 1/3 mile high-banked oval draws local wheel jockeys as well as the big names in the racing world each summer.
Begin The New Year With Sioux Falls Frosty Frolics
Jumping into the New Year literally with skates, skies, and sleds is going to be so much fun when the Sioux Falls 2023 Frosty Frolics rolls around. I can't think of a better time to get outdoors to enjoy the winter. Before you summon a dose of leftover humbugness, just...
Bitter Cold Temps Having Many South Dakotans Asking for a Jump
Need to jump, or a tow, or roadside service of any kind for your vehicle? That has a tendency to happen in a big way when you run up against weather conditions like we have been facing the past couple of days here in South Dakota and throughout the central part of the nation.
Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls Announces Its Opening Day
Skiers will be getting a Christmas present over the long holiday break here in the Sioux Empire. Great Bear Ski Valley east of Sioux Falls near Brandon announced its opening date for the 2022-2023 winter season on Monday. The popular ski park will be ready for skiers to hit their...
What Exactly Is Wind Chill and How Is It Calculated?
It's a fact of life in the part of the world we live in. Things are bad enough when you wake up to actual temperature readings of -15 to -20, but things really get dangerous when the wind kicks up and the wind chills kick in. The numbers are almost...
Sioux Falls to Offer Free Bus Rides during Bitter Cold
An arctic blast of extreme cold weather is prompting officials in Sioux Falls to offer up free transportation to those who need it. Beginning Wednesday (December 21), Sioux Area Metro (SAM) will be waiving bus fares on all fixed routes in the city. The free rides will be available through...
New Number One on List of Sioux Falls’ Most Popular Baby Names
There's a new most popular baby name in Sioux Falls for 2022. Sanford Health has released its annual list of the top names for newborns over the past year. On the girls' side, there was a big change. Olivia was the top choice, moving up four spots from number five...
Highway Near Sioux Falls Set to Close for I-90 Bridge Repairs
A major highway leading in an out of Northwest Sioux Falls is about to close for a few weeks. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that beginning December 27, repair work is scheduled to begin on the Interstate 90 eastbound bridge over South Dakota Highway 38 (Exit 390). The...
Winter Storm Watch For Sioux Falls Area Later This Week
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, for later this week. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect Tuesday Morning. And a Wind Chill Watch from Thursday through Saturday. "Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow...
Hungry? We Found The Best South Dakota Appetizers In Sioux Falls
Going out to restaurants is always an exciting occasion for a couple of reasons: You're not cooking and you have the opportunity to try something new. Meals at restaurants go beyond the drinks and the main course. It can also be all about the appetizers!. Appetizers are the gateway to...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
UPDATE: Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 Closed Thursday Night- No Travel Advised
Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 will both be closed as of 6:00 PM Thursday 12/22/22. I-29 (both northbound and southbound) will be closed from Sioux Falls (I-29/I-90 interchange) to the North Dakota state line. I-90 will be closed from Rapid City to Sioux Falls. BLIZZARD WARNING Issued Minnesota, Iowa, SD...
Sioux Falls Free Christmas Tree Drop-Off Sites Are Now Open
Christmas 2022 is now over. So where do you go in Sioux Falls to dump off your Christmas tree? Here's what you need to know. The City of Sioux Falls opened its two Christmas tree drop-off sites yesterday. You can drop off your now fairly dried-up Christmas tree at two...
6 Sioux Falls Ice Rinks To Open This Week
Now, where did I put them? Hmmm, so the cold weather has now arrived and this signals the season for outdoor winter fun. But, where are those ice skates? I remember cleaning them up at the end of last season and putting them on a storage shelf in the basement.
When Did South Dakota Start Putting Up Christmas Trees?
Christmas tree sales are a big business in the United States. But when did they first become a holiday thing in South Dakota?. When you check on the history of Christmas trees the symbolic use of evergreens goes back to ancient Egypt, Rome, and Germany. The Germans are credited with...
Hey Sioux Falls, Have You Been Blown Away by a Shotgun Shell Yet?
Word has it Sioux Falls loves their shotgun shells, but not the kind you stock up on for your typical pheasant and duck hunt. The kind of shotgun shells Sioux Falls craves you're not going to be able to find at places like Gary's, Scheels, Fleet Farm, or any other gun, or sporting goods store.
Need a Light? Check out the Christmas Lights Competition in Tea
A group of residents in the city of Tea, South Dakota has a friendly little Christmas lights competition going on right now to help celebrate the season. And by the looks of it, it could possibly even make Clark W. Griswold envious. According to Dakota News Now, 15 homes throughout...
Can Sioux Falls Businesses Refuse To Accept Cash?
Take a quick look at that one-dollar, five-dollar, or ten-dollar bill in your wallet or purse. It says right there: This note is legal tender for all debts, public and private. Well, no, not really. You may have already experienced it, or may in the future. Your cash is no...
How Can You Be Part of a Community Mural Painting Event?
You can put your artistic skills to the test this Saturday at T-Juanita's at 704 E 8th Street in Downtown Sioux Falls. That is the location of the ARSA (Arts Americana), Habitat for Humanity, and Union Gospel Mission (UGM) community mural project and they're looking for painters. The “Love Never...
Happy 96th Birthday To Freda Murphy, My Grandma
Birthdays are a time for celebration and gathering with family and friends to toast another year older. However, there are few birthdays that stand out from the rest. These birthdays are the big milestones like turning 50, 60, and even 90-years-old. One very special birthday in particular is when someone...
ESPN Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnsiouxfalls.com/
Comments / 0