Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
Stuart HOA Double-Homicide: 911 call, details of the disputeKristin Leigh WilsonStuart, FL
3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure CoastKristin Leigh WilsonMartin County, FL
Related
west-palm-beach-news.com
File Breaking Condominium Sale At The Bristol In West Palm Seaside Tops $3,364 Per Sq. Foot — PROFILE Miami
A 3-bedroom condo at The Bristol in West Palm Beach has just traded for $12,025,000, marking a record sale at the iconic condo tower at $3,364 per square foot. Samantha Curry and Daniel Ekerold with Douglas Elliman represented the seller, while Brooke Murphy and Kyle Blackmon of Compass represented the buyer.
Embezzlement scheme impacts Treasure Coast roofing customers
Customers of a Stuart roofing company are sharing their frustrations after a former employee allegedly embezzled thousands of dollars from the company, leaving them with stalled projects.
hometownnewstc.com
PSL extends City Electric tax exemption
PORT ST. LUCIE — The City Council here voted unanimously Dec. 12 to approve the second amendment its ad valorem tax exemption agreement with City Electric Supply due to the lingering impacts of the coronavirus pandemic while warning the company that no further extension would be offered for meeting minimum hiring quotas.
Tequesta to develop its commercial corridor, Jupiter and derelict vessels
Good afternoon, Jupiter! Happy fifth night of Chanukah, or Christmas Eve eve eve, to those who celebrate. I hope this newsletter finds you preparing to spend time with family and friends this week. Here's your weekly news roundup with The Post on Jupiter. Tequesta releases a master plan to develop...
veronews.com
Elite Airways says it still plans to resume flights to Vero shortly
Elite Airways president John Pearsall said last weekend he expects the carrier to resume commercial jet service at Vero Beach Regional Airport early next year. “We intend to return first quarter 2023,” Pearsall texted Saturday in response to questions from Vero Beach 32963. Elite will issue a press release...
Wellington project concerns small business owners
The debate over the future of an executive suite building owned by the village of Wellington has some small business owners worried.
A confusing 'commerce' designation in Ag Reserve has developers lining up but residents frustrated
The Agricultural Reserve could soon look very different. Four development plans have moved forward that could lead to more than 1 million square feet of light industrial facilities being built in the Ag Reserve that could include warehouses, dispatch centers and storage areas for large commercial vehicles. County commissioners recently...
cw34.com
Condo development in Greenacres fires property management group
GREENACRES, Fla (CBS12) — Changes may be coming for people who live at a condominium community in Greenacres where one of the buildings lost electricity for two weeks recently. The condo board at Lakeview Gardens Condominiums has replaced their property management company. Starting January 1, a new property management...
luxury-houses.net
An Ultimate Boca Raton, South Florida, Estate with Intracoastal Waterway Sunset Views and Desirable Luxe Amenities Hits the Market for $14.3 Million
1207 Spanish River Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 1207 Spanish River Road, Boca Raton, Florida is situated on a beautifully landscaped half-acre lot with breathtaking Intracoastal Waterway sunset views from the loggias and balconies of this magnificent estate. The ultimate Boca Raton, South Florida oasis features unparalleled magnificence, timeless beauty, and provides a unique opportunity to experience a luxury lifestyle at its most refined. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1207 Spanish River Road, please contact Joseph Liguori (Phone: 561-394-7700) at Premier Estate Properties Inc for full support and perfect service.
west-palm-beach-news.com
New Kosher Restaurant in West Palm Seashore: “Kosher Chobee” • YeahThatsKosher
West Palm Beach lacks many of its own kosher establishments but makes up for it by being nearby kosher restaurant hub, Boca Raton, about 30 minutes south. Leading a new era for West Palm Beach is Kosher Chobee, a new meat restaurant, the city’s first. The restaurant is a ten-minute drive from PBI airport.
Rogue Iguanas Are Terrorizing This Florida City
After a brutal hurricane season, people across Florida have grown freshly accustomed to power outages. But at least four times in the last two months, Lake Worth Beach residents have been plunged into darkness thanks to a very different kind of culprit: iguanas.“Some answer has to be devised to thwart these scaly chompers!” Susannah Amygdalitsis, one of the approximately 1,400 residents affected by an iguana-tripped power outage earlier this month, told The Daily Beast.She noted it was the second time she dealt with a reptile-related blackout.“Hoping for really cold weather–and a team to scoop up all the fallen felons,” she...
veronews.com
Orchid Island building boom bringing new generation of members to the club
A building boom is underway at the Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club, where real estate prices are up 65 percent since before covid and demand for homes has never been stronger. Westmark, builder/developer of Palm Island Plantation, is the main player in the current Orchid building boom, with six...
floridaing.com
The Wellington Mall Florida Shopping Frenzy
Wellington Mall Florida is a shopping paradise for locals and tourists alike! With over 200 stores, there is something for everyone to enjoy. From the latest fashion trends to the hottest electronics, Wellington Mall Florida has it all. Any time of year, visitors can find great deals on clothing, shoes, jewelry, and more.
cw34.com
Palm Beach International airport sees holiday and snow storm delays
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly 3,000 flights have been delayed in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to Flight Aware. That winter storm already has some effects at Palm Beach International, with 26 delays reported and at least 2 canceled. Despite this, some Palm Beach residents told us...
Truckers protest parking ordinance for residential properties
Over a hundred farmers, truckers, and landscapers joined in solidarity to protest against a Palm Beach County parking ordinance that centers around large commercial vehicles on residential property.
Towing company owner from Boca Raton sentenced to prison
A business owner from Boca Raton was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he was found guilty of tax evasion.
Palm Beach County's largest workforce housing site set to open with 288 apartments
An apartment complex that will become Palm Beach County’s largest workforce housing community is set to open in January, injecting a new supply of mid-range rental options into the region’s increasingly costly real estate market. Resia Pine Ridge, off Southern Boulevard west of West Palm Beach, will feature...
Federal Prison For Boca Raton’s Craig Goldstein, Evaded Taxes As Tow Truck Company Owner
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s 15 months in federal prison for Craig Goldstein, a Boca Raton resident who pled guilty to three counts of tax evasion for underreporting incoming and failing to pay federal tax on money he received through kickback scheme. According […]
Frank Cerabino: Getting high in downtown West Palm Beach is not about marijuana
I find it strange that some business leaders in West Palm Beach are calling for a moratorium on medical marijuana dispensaries in the downtown area. I will admit that the marijuana dispensaries seem to be clustering around Clematis Street, but I don’t think it’s gummy-ing up the works, or out of character for the city.
veronews.com
The wait for the Seaside Grill to reopen goes on
Hungry Vero residents and their holiday guests will not be breakfasting or lunching at the Seaside Grill this Christmas season. Scores of eager fans chomping at the bit for the reopening of their beloved eatery in Jaycee Park will have to wait longer than originally anticipated. A couple of recently...
Comments / 0