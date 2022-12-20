ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

hometownnewstc.com

PSL extends City Electric tax exemption

PORT ST. LUCIE — The City Council here voted unanimously Dec. 12 to approve the second amendment its ad valorem tax exemption agreement with City Electric Supply due to the lingering impacts of the coronavirus pandemic while warning the company that no further extension would be offered for meeting minimum hiring quotas.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Elite Airways says it still plans to resume flights to Vero shortly

Elite Airways president John Pearsall said last weekend he expects the carrier to resume commercial jet service at Vero Beach Regional Airport early next year. “We intend to return first quarter 2023,” Pearsall texted Saturday in response to questions from Vero Beach 32963. Elite will issue a press release...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Condo development in Greenacres fires property management group

GREENACRES, Fla (CBS12) — Changes may be coming for people who live at a condominium community in Greenacres where one of the buildings lost electricity for two weeks recently. The condo board at Lakeview Gardens Condominiums has replaced their property management company. Starting January 1, a new property management...
GREENACRES, FL
luxury-houses.net

An Ultimate Boca Raton, South Florida, Estate with Intracoastal Waterway Sunset Views and Desirable Luxe Amenities Hits the Market for $14.3 Million

1207 Spanish River Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 1207 Spanish River Road, Boca Raton, Florida is situated on a beautifully landscaped half-acre lot with breathtaking Intracoastal Waterway sunset views from the loggias and balconies of this magnificent estate. The ultimate Boca Raton, South Florida oasis features unparalleled magnificence, timeless beauty, and provides a unique opportunity to experience a luxury lifestyle at its most refined. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1207 Spanish River Road, please contact Joseph Liguori (Phone: 561-394-7700) at Premier Estate Properties Inc for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
TheDailyBeast

Rogue Iguanas Are Terrorizing This Florida City

After a brutal hurricane season, people across Florida have grown freshly accustomed to power outages. But at least four times in the last two months, Lake Worth Beach residents have been plunged into darkness thanks to a very different kind of culprit: iguanas.“Some answer has to be devised to thwart these scaly chompers!” Susannah Amygdalitsis, one of the approximately 1,400 residents affected by an iguana-tripped power outage earlier this month, told The Daily Beast.She noted it was the second time she dealt with a reptile-related blackout.“Hoping for really cold weather–and a team to scoop up all the fallen felons,” she...
LAKE WORTH, FL
veronews.com

Orchid Island building boom bringing new generation of members to the club

A building boom is underway at the Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club, where real estate prices are up 65 percent since before covid and demand for homes has never been stronger. Westmark, builder/developer of Palm Island Plantation, is the main player in the current Orchid building boom, with six...
ORCHID, FL
floridaing.com

The Wellington Mall Florida Shopping Frenzy

Wellington Mall Florida is a shopping paradise for locals and tourists alike! With over 200 stores, there is something for everyone to enjoy. From the latest fashion trends to the hottest electronics, Wellington Mall Florida has it all. Any time of year, visitors can find great deals on clothing, shoes, jewelry, and more.
WELLINGTON, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach International airport sees holiday and snow storm delays

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly 3,000 flights have been delayed in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to Flight Aware. That winter storm already has some effects at Palm Beach International, with 26 delays reported and at least 2 canceled. Despite this, some Palm Beach residents told us...
PALM BEACH, FL
veronews.com

The wait for the Seaside Grill to reopen goes on

Hungry Vero residents and their holiday guests will not be breakfasting or lunching at the Seaside Grill this Christmas season. Scores of eager fans chomping at the bit for the reopening of their beloved eatery in Jaycee Park will have to wait longer than originally anticipated. A couple of recently...
VERO BEACH, FL

