ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Red Cross conducts rare visit with 3,400 Yemen war prisoners

By NAJIB JOBAIN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DsRJG_0jpwJZhl00
This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Red Cross said Wednesday that it had conducted rare visits to thousands of prisoners on both sides of Yemen’s eight-year civil war, a step that could pave the way for an exchange of detainees between the rival parties.

Fabrizio Carboni, the International Committee of the Red Cross’s director for the Middle East, told The Associated Press that members of the organization had seen more than 3,400 individuals in a 10-day visit to a facility in Saudi Arabia in December and a separate trip to Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in October. Carboni was speaking in a Zoom call from Geneva, where he is based.

He said members of the organization had been allowed access to some of the most “secret and sensitive places” in each country, and will be able to inform many detainees’ loved ones of their whereabouts.

“It means the authorities accept our presence and what comes with our presence, which is the capacity to repeat the visits, the fact that we will inform the families,” Carboni said.

Yemen’s conflict began in 2014 after Houthi rebels came down from the mountains and took control of the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north, forcing Yemen’s government into exile. The Saudi-led coalition then entered the war in March 2015, backed by the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates.

The conflict has since become one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, killing more than 150,000 people, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project. Neither side has released the number of conflict-related prisoners it holds, but tens of thousands are estimated to have been held over the course of the war, many in harsh conditions.

The last mass swap took place in 2020, and overseen by the Red Cross, saw more than 1,000 detainees returned home, in what was hailed as a significant step towards peace. According to a 2018 agreement in Stockholm, the warring sides agreed to swap over 15,000 prisoners, though it’s unclear how many have so far walked free.

Carboni said the prison visits would bolster “confidence-building measures” between the two sides of the conflict, but that it was also a sign of hope to those who remain jailed on either side of the war’s frontlines.

“We await the close of political negotiations toward the release, transfer and repatriation of all conflict-related detainees so they can be reunited with their families after years of separation,” the group said in a statement announcing the visits.

In October, the coalition and the Houthis failed to renew a truce that had been the longest lull in fighting during the war. The ceasefire had initially taken effect in April and had raised hopes of a more durable peace. Since then, the United Nations and other bodies have endeavored to get the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition to sit down again to discuss a political settlement.

The ICRC, as the Red Cross is known internationally, plays an often-confidential role to check on prisoners of war and regularly oversees exchanges in conflicts around the world. The group thanked both sides in Yemen for cooperating in allowing access to detainees, but urged them to return to peace talks.

“I really hope that our visit helps, you know very humbly, helps create this environment for more conducive negotiations,” Carboni said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

3 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Three major international aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at non-governmental organizations. Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without the women in their workforces. The NGO ban was introduced a day earlier, allegedly because women weren’t wearing the Islamic headscarf correctly. The three NGOs are providing healthcare, education, child protection and nutrition services and support amid plummeting humanitarian conditions. “We have complied with all cultural norms and we simply can’t work without our dedicated female staff, who are essential for us to access women who are in desperate need of assistance,” Neil Turner, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s chief for Afghanistan, told The Associated Press on Sunday. He said the group has 468 female staff in the country.
New York Post

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi proposes deeper ties with Russia

​China’s foreign minister signaled in a speech Sunday that Beijing would bolster its ties with Russia in the coming year, while defending the communist country’s impartiality on the war in Ukraine. ​ Wang Yi​, ​speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, ​said China would ​​“deepen strategic mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation” with Russia. ​ “With regard to the Ukraine crisis, we have consistently upheld the fundamental principles of objectivity and impartiality, without favoring one side or the other, or adding fuel to the fire, still less seeking selfish gains from the situation,” Wang said, the Associated Press reported, citing an official text of his remarks. Last week, Chinese and Russian warships held joint naval drills in the East China Sea.  In his address, Wang also blamed the US for the deteriorating relations between the world’s two largest economies, saying China has “firmly rejected the United States’ erroneous China policy.” Washington has criticized Beijing’s stand on trade and technology, its human rights abuses and its aggressive stand on Hong Kong and Taiwan.  The relationship is also strained over China’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and for not taking part in Western sanctions against Moscow. 
The Associated Press

Some Ukrainians move up Christmas to part ways with Russia

BOBRYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians usually celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, as do the Russians. But not this year, or at least not all of them. Some Orthodox Ukrainians have decided to observe Christmas on Dec. 25, like many Christians around the world. Yes, this has to do with the war, and yes, they have the blessing of their local church. The idea of commemorating the birth of Jesus in December was considered radical in Ukraine until recently, but Russia’s invasion changed many hearts and minds. In October, the leadership of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which is not aligned with the Russian church and one of two branches of Orthodox Christianity in the country, agreed to allow faithful to celebrate on Dec. 25.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) Founder Tim Ballard Reveals Details of Child Trafficking Raids in Ecuador, Mexico, Ukraine

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022-- A new podcast interview of Tim Ballard, founder of Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) reveals details never before shared on sex trafficking rescue and after care operations in Ecuador, Mexico, The Ukraine, and, by extension, new information about the impacts of the international sex trafficking industry on children and families within the U.S. The podcast, a part of The School of Greatness series by bestselling author and business performance coach Lewis Howes, premieres December 26, 2022, and will be available here. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005571/en/ Founder of Operation Underground Railroad, Tim Ballard, sits down with Lewis Howes on The School of Greatness to discuss the documentary series, “The Hidden War”, coming in early 2023. Listen to their conversation about the reality of child trafficking in the war-torn country and the remarkable story of O.U.R.’s work there. Learn more at www.hiddenwar.com (Photo: Business Wire)
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona will take down a makeshift wall made of shipping containers at the Mexico border, settling a lawsuit and political tussle with the U.S. government over trespassing on federal lands. The Biden administration and the Republican governor entered into an agreement that Arizona will cease installing the containers in the Coronado National Forest — the only national forest along the border — according to court documents filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix. The agreement also calls for Arizona to remove the containers that were already installed in the remote San Rafael Valley, in southeastern Cochise County, and in the Yuma area where the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has an easement on the Cocopah Indian Tribe’s reservation. All this must be done by Jan. 4 without damaging any natural resources. State agencies will have to consult with U.S. Forest Service representatives. Gov. Doug Ducey has long maintained that the shipping containers were a temporary fixture. Even before the lawsuit, he wanted the federal government to say when it would fill any remaining gaps in the permanent border wall, as it announced it would a year ago.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Prosecutors: Paris shooting suspect wanted to kill migrants

PARIS (AP) — The man suspected of fatally shooting three Kurds in Paris ahead of Christmas weekend told investigators that he had set out that morning aiming to kill migrants or foreigners and then himself, according to prosecutors. The 69-year-old man killed three people outside a Kurdish cultural center...
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 2:21 p.m. GMT

3 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women. KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Three major international aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at non-governmental organizations. Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without the women in their workforces. The NGO ban was introduced a day earlier, allegedly because women weren’t wearing the Islamic headscarf correctly. The three NGOs provide healthcare, education, child protection and nutrition services and support amid plummeting humanitarian conditions. “We have complied with all cultural norms and we simply can’t work without our dedicated female staff, who are essential for us to access women who are in desperate need of assistance,” Neil Turner, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s chief for Afghanistan, told The Associated Press on Sunday.
The Associated Press

French serial killer 'The Serpent' freed from Nepal prison

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Confessed French serial killer Charles Sobhraj was freed from prison in Nepal on Friday after serving most of his sentence for killing American and Canadian backpackers and was taken to the airport for a flight back to Paris, his attorney said. His alleged killings were dramatized in a series co-produced by the BBC and Netflix called “The Serpent,” which aired last year. A ticket was purchased with money received from a friend and the French Embassy in Kathmandu prepared the necessary travel documents allowing him to take the flight Friday evening, attorney Gopal Siwakoti Chitan said. Sobhraj was driven out of the Central Jail in Kathmandu in a heavily guarded police convoy earlier Friday to the Department of Immigration.
The Associated Press

Gender self-determination to be granted in Spain, Scotland

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s lower house of Parliament Thursday passed a law that allows people over 16 years of age to change their legally registered gender without any medical supervision. Under the Spanish law, drawn up by the center-left coalition government, minors ages 12and 13 will need a judge’s authorization to make the change, while those between 14 and 16 will have to be accompanied by their parents or legal guardians. Up to now, Spanish transgender people needed a diagnosis by several doctors of gender dysphoria, which is the psychological condition of not feeling a match between one’s biological sex and gender identity. In some cases, they also needed proof they had been living for two years as the gender they identified with — or even records showing they had taken hormones. Transgender rights groups say the law represents a “before and after” in LGBT rights. But some feminist activists regard gender self-determination as a threat that blurs the concept of biological sex.
The Associated Press

58 Rohingya Muslims land on beach in Indonesia’s Aceh

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Dozens of hungry and weak Rohingya Muslims were found on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh on Sunday after weeks at sea, officials said. The group of 58 men arrived on Indrapatra beach at Ladong, a fishing village in Aceh Besar...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy