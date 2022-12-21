ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

Grand Island mall redevelopment plan approved

The Grand Island City Council approved the large-scale development plan for Conestoga Mall Tuesday night, after examining the risks the project poses to the city. The council approved a redevelopment contract with Woodsonia Highway 281 LLC and the city of Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall property.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

More details revealed about Howard County cockfighting case

ST. PAUL, NE — Court documents are revealing more details about an alleged cockfighting ring in Central Nebraska. Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch announced Monday that his office arrested 10 men after a 9-1-1 caller reported the rooster fighting event in a rural area southeast of St. Paul. We now know that seven of those arrested are from Grand Island, one is from Wood River, one is from Palmer and one is from Chapman.
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Grand Island men arrested in alleged cockfighting competition

PALMER – Ten men have been charged with engaging in cockfighting after they were arrested Dec. 17 in rural Howard County. The arrests were made shortly after 7 p.m. at 130 10th Ave. near Palmer. The cockfighting allegedly took place in a barn. The suspects include seven men from...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

GIPS board member-elect cleared by County Attorney, Election Commissioner

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) (Press release)-- The Hall County Election Commission, in cooperation with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Hall County Attorney’s Office, has completed a residency review of Katherine Mauldin, a candidate-elect for Grand Island Public School Board in Ward C. “After a careful and...
KSNB Local4

Armed robbery at Grand Island hotel

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery at a hotel on South Locust Street. GIPD was called out to Travelodge around 12:45 a.m. Thursday for a reported robbery. An employee reported to police that two men entered the lobby, one showing a firearm, causing...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested after he reportedly pointed a gun at another person, according to Grand Island Police. GIPD was called out to a location on S. Lincoln Street after a person reported that 20-year-old Paulo Yunior Rodriguez Giron had a loaded handgun and pointed it at him, threatening him.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Post

Kearney police officers assaulted during medical call

KEARNEY, Neb.-Police in Kearney say a man assaulted several officers who were assisting emergency medical personnel. Police said at around 8:54 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to Casey's, 112 Talmadge St., to assist Good Samaritan EMS with a medical call involving an adult male having a possible medical episode inside the store.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man arrested after meth and 100+ aerosol cans used for huffing found in house with two children

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested Saturday afternoon after over 100 aerosol duster cans used for huffing where found in his home. According to police it happen in the 1400 block of St. Paul Road. Police said they were called to the residents after a woman was concerned for her children’s wellbeing, who were at the home.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near York on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A spokesperson for NSP said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 347, near the York interchange. According to NSP, a westbound Ford...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - McCool Junction High School reported the death of a student on Sunday. According to a Facebook post by the school, 16-year-old Jordan Tol, a junior at McCool Junction, was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a...
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Theft by Shoplifting 5th Offense Arrest at Grand Island's Walmart North

(Grand Island, NE) - On Saturday evening GIPD officers responded to Walmart North in Grand Island in reference to a shoplifting. Walmart loss prevention reported a female changed the price tag on an article of clothing, changing the price to $3.00 instead of $29.98. The female paid the $3.00 and attempted to exit the store with the article of clothing. The female was contacted by officers and identified as Margaret Godfrey. A records check found Margaret to have 4 previous shoplifting convictions. Margaret was arrested for Theft by Shoplifting 5th offense.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

McCool Junction student killed when semi crashes into car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCool Junction High School junior died after his car was hit by an oncoming semi Sunday morning. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says a 2003 Buick LeSabre was trying to make a right turn onto Highway 81 from E Road just before 10 a.m.
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Family Tradition: Aspen Luebbe was destined to be a Loper

KEARNEY, NE – If a picture is worth a thousand words, this one says a lot about Aspen Luebbe and her family’s connection to the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The photo, taken last Christmas, shows Dick and Patti Luebbe surrounded by their 10 grandchildren, who are all wearing UNK stocking caps.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Ryan Held says community support, chance to settle down drew him to UNK

KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska Kearney’s new football coach is starting to spread the message about the future of the Lopers program. UNK announced former Nebraska assistant and North Alabama interim head coach Ryan Held as its next head coach on Tuesday. He joined the Doug & Daddy Show on ESPN Tri-Cities on Wednesday and said one of the biggest pulls to come to Kearney was the immense community and fan support.
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy