Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Grand Island mall redevelopment plan approved
The Grand Island City Council approved the large-scale development plan for Conestoga Mall Tuesday night, after examining the risks the project poses to the city. The council approved a redevelopment contract with Woodsonia Highway 281 LLC and the city of Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall property.
News Channel Nebraska
More details revealed about Howard County cockfighting case
ST. PAUL, NE — Court documents are revealing more details about an alleged cockfighting ring in Central Nebraska. Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch announced Monday that his office arrested 10 men after a 9-1-1 caller reported the rooster fighting event in a rural area southeast of St. Paul. We now know that seven of those arrested are from Grand Island, one is from Wood River, one is from Palmer and one is from Chapman.
Kearney Hub
Grand Island men arrested in alleged cockfighting competition
PALMER – Ten men have been charged with engaging in cockfighting after they were arrested Dec. 17 in rural Howard County. The arrests were made shortly after 7 p.m. at 130 10th Ave. near Palmer. The cockfighting allegedly took place in a barn. The suspects include seven men from...
KSNB Local4
GIPS board member-elect cleared by County Attorney, Election Commissioner
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) (Press release)-- The Hall County Election Commission, in cooperation with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Hall County Attorney’s Office, has completed a residency review of Katherine Mauldin, a candidate-elect for Grand Island Public School Board in Ward C. “After a careful and...
KSNB Local4
Armed robbery at Grand Island hotel
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery at a hotel on South Locust Street. GIPD was called out to Travelodge around 12:45 a.m. Thursday for a reported robbery. An employee reported to police that two men entered the lobby, one showing a firearm, causing...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested after he reportedly pointed a gun at another person, according to Grand Island Police. GIPD was called out to a location on S. Lincoln Street after a person reported that 20-year-old Paulo Yunior Rodriguez Giron had a loaded handgun and pointed it at him, threatening him.
Kearney police officers assaulted during medical call
KEARNEY, Neb.-Police in Kearney say a man assaulted several officers who were assisting emergency medical personnel. Police said at around 8:54 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to Casey's, 112 Talmadge St., to assist Good Samaritan EMS with a medical call involving an adult male having a possible medical episode inside the store.
klkntv.com
Killer cold freezes diesel, delaying mail delivery a full day in one Nebraska county
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Adams County Emergency Management said mail would not be delivered on Thursday due to the dangerous weather. Officials said diesel in the semi-trucks that bring the area’s mail has frozen, leaving them stuck on an interstate. Normal delivery is expected to resume countywide on...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man arrested after meth and 100+ aerosol cans used for huffing found in house with two children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested Saturday afternoon after over 100 aerosol duster cans used for huffing where found in his home. According to police it happen in the 1400 block of St. Paul Road. Police said they were called to the residents after a woman was concerned for her children’s wellbeing, who were at the home.
KSNB Local4
One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near York on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A spokesperson for NSP said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 347, near the York interchange. According to NSP, a westbound Ford...
KSNB Local4
McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - McCool Junction High School reported the death of a student on Sunday. According to a Facebook post by the school, 16-year-old Jordan Tol, a junior at McCool Junction, was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a...
klkntv.com
10 arrested after animals were forced to fight each other for Nebraska gamblers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says 10 people were arrested after getting a call about illegal gambling activity involving roosters. We’re told a deputy along with a Nebraska Game and Parks Officer went to a rural property on December 17. They got a...
gifamilyradio.com
Theft by Shoplifting 5th Offense Arrest at Grand Island's Walmart North
(Grand Island, NE) - On Saturday evening GIPD officers responded to Walmart North in Grand Island in reference to a shoplifting. Walmart loss prevention reported a female changed the price tag on an article of clothing, changing the price to $3.00 instead of $29.98. The female paid the $3.00 and attempted to exit the store with the article of clothing. The female was contacted by officers and identified as Margaret Godfrey. A records check found Margaret to have 4 previous shoplifting convictions. Margaret was arrested for Theft by Shoplifting 5th offense.
klkntv.com
McCool Junction student killed when semi crashes into car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCool Junction High School junior died after his car was hit by an oncoming semi Sunday morning. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says a 2003 Buick LeSabre was trying to make a right turn onto Highway 81 from E Road just before 10 a.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Family Tradition: Aspen Luebbe was destined to be a Loper
KEARNEY, NE – If a picture is worth a thousand words, this one says a lot about Aspen Luebbe and her family’s connection to the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The photo, taken last Christmas, shows Dick and Patti Luebbe surrounded by their 10 grandchildren, who are all wearing UNK stocking caps.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
News Channel Nebraska
Ryan Held says community support, chance to settle down drew him to UNK
KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska Kearney’s new football coach is starting to spread the message about the future of the Lopers program. UNK announced former Nebraska assistant and North Alabama interim head coach Ryan Held as its next head coach on Tuesday. He joined the Doug & Daddy Show on ESPN Tri-Cities on Wednesday and said one of the biggest pulls to come to Kearney was the immense community and fan support.
Comments / 0