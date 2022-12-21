New York Times: To Reach Gen-Z Voters, Philadelphia-based Social Media Director Moved Fetterman’s Message to TikTok

Read full article on original website
Although the Exton Square Mall May Be Dying, the Spirit of Santa Claus Lives On
While malls might slowly be dying, visiting Santa Claus each winter is one of the traditions that still keeps the holiday spirit thriving in places like the Exton Square Mall, writes Alexandra Lange for Bloomberg. The first department store Santa appeared in Massachusetts in 1890 and has evolved over the...
West Goshen Teenager, Cancer Survivor Collects and Donates Over 2,000 Pounds of Food
Nineteen-year-old Aiden Nichols, a West Goshen resident, spearheaded this year’s drive for West Chester Food Cupboard that ended up collecting over a ton of food and personal items for its clients, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. With the help of his grandmother Elaine Nichols, the West...
PA Just Protected 30 Farms From Development, One Is In Chester County
A Chester County farm.Photo byChester County Planning Commission. Pennsylvania protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential, or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local, and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future. One is in Chester County.
Aqua Appoints Michael Convery to Director of Planning and Engineering
Michael Convery.Photo byAqua Pennsylvania. Aqua Pennsylvania has announced the promotion of Michael Convery to the newly created position of Director of Planning and Engineering.
98 Percent of Neumann Nursing Grads Pass National RN Exam
A nursing student works with a mock patient in Neumann's nursing class.Photo byNeumann University. Neumann University nursing graduates achieved the third-highest pass rate among all 84 nursing programs in Pennsylvania on the licensed RN exam.
Great Valley’s Master of Finance Program Helps Student Transition Career
Abay Akhatay recently completed Penn State Great Valley’s Master of Finance – Financial Data Analytics option and is pivoting his career from his engineering background to finance. When applying to college, Abay Akhatay — like plenty of other teenagers — wasn’t sure what he wanted to do for...
Aqua Expands Electric Vehicle Fleet With $36,000 State Grant
Aqua Pennsylvania has announced it has been awarded a $36,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The grant, which will enable Aqua to replace gasoline and diesel utility vehicles with all-electric versions, is part of the DEP’s Alternative Fuel Incentive designed to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Pennsylvania communities.
Immaculata to Host Adult Undergraduate Information Session in January
Immaculata University will hold an on-campus information session on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10 AM for adult students interested in earning an associate or bachelor’s degree. Attendees will learn about program offerings, the college credit review process and the personalized coaching and support Immaculata provides for adult learners. Immaculata...
Aqua Offers Tips to Prevent Pipes from Freezing This Winter
As colder weather approaches, Aqua Pennsylvania is reminding homeowners they should take steps now to prevent their household water pipes from freezing this winter. Frozen pipes become a concern when the air temperature drops below freezing for a sustained period. “Any time temperatures drop below freezing for a sustained period,...
