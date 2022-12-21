Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Why ‘this’ Polkadot king status is no debate; but for DOT…
Polkadot sustained being the leader in terms of the Nakamoto Coefficient. DOT’s volatility remained low as daily fees on the Kusama network hit highs. Polkadot [DOT], like many other cryptocurrencies, had a torrid 2022 in terms of its value and market capitalization. However, there was one aspect where the troubled protocol excelled, and managed to sustain its momentum.
ambcrypto.com
Qoomed marketplace connects artists and NFT fans in the CBD industry
“Just a single month in 2021, over 1.5 million NFT art sales were recorded.”. Despite the current bear market that has hit both stocks and cryptocurrencies hard, NFTs are still a hot topic. In 2021, the market for non-fungible tokens was valued at USD 15.54 billion and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.9% from 2022 to 2030. Most cryptocurrency advocates but also analysts and VC companies expect it to start taking off again as soon as the next bull run starts and even reach new heights.
