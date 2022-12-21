Read full article on original website
Year in review 2022: March-April
From the files of the Sun Gazette, we bring you some of the big (or just plain interesting) stories of the year. •• Fairfax County police arrested 26-year-old Axel Buschmann after he allegedly stabbed to death his 59-year-old father, George Mason University professor Michael Buschmann, at their Vienna-area home on March 2.
Should Arlington be looking at a future without airport?
Give Michael Imbesi credit for thinking to the future. Way into the future. At the Dec. 17 Arlington County Board meeting, the local resident used the public-comment period to press county leaders to start thinking about an eventual reuse of the land on which, for the past 80 years, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport has occupied.
Year in Review 2022: January-February
From the files of the Sun Gazette, we bring you some of the big (or just plain interesting) stories of the year. •• After a grueling six-hour hike from their camp in the middle of the night in early January, McLean High School graduates Rebecca Berkson and Katie Herold at sunrise reached the summit of Africa’s highest peak, Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro.
County Board makes commission appointments
The Arlington County Board recently made the following appointments to local boards and commissions:. Nikki Blake was appointed to the Citizens Advisory Commission on Housing. Nicolette Gerald was appointed to the Disability Advisory Commission. Tiffany Osborne and Tommy Amal were appointed to the Economic Development Commission. Andrew Graykowski and Chris...
Latest crop of Arlington police officers graduates academy
Fourteen new sworn officers of the Arlington County Police Department were welcomed into the ranks Dec. 19 following graduation from the 147th session of the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Academy. Graduation from the academy, after more than 800 hours of instruction, is part of the new officers’ journey to becoming...
Arlington Chamber sets 2023 calendar of signature events
The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2023 schedule of signature events, which “provide attendees with unparalleled access to a crowd of decision-makers from the business community, as well as elected and appointed officials.”. “Whether you’re seeking visibility for your company through sponsorship, connections through networking, or you...
Arlington police report auto thefts, tamperings
Arlington police reported a number of auto thefts and tamperings in recent days. • Sometime between Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 4:23 a.m., two suspects broke the rear windows, tampered with the ignitions and stole two vehicles, one in the 1900 block of Key Boulevard and the other in the 2100 block of North Monroe Street, Arlington police said.
Sports Notebook: Submit those results
We don’t make new year’s resolutions at the Sun Gazette sports department, but the staff does have an ongoing wish list for the holidays and weeks beyond. That list is probably an unrealistic goal of for all local high-school varsity sports teams in the Sun Gazette Newspapers coverage areas be proactive in submitting game and event results to the publication regarding teams and athletes.
Police: Home-mover arrested for allegedly pilfering cash
A resident of the 1000 block of Lynn Street, S.W., informed Vienna police on Dec. 15 at 3:45 p.m. that there were movers inside his home packing up his belongings. The resident noticed that U.S. currency was missing from his fireplace mantel and he began reviewing his security camera. The...
Food pantry reports record-setting usage in November
Even as the impact of COVID begins to dissipate among clients of the Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC), now their lives are being upended by uncertain economic conditions. “Inflation has set back our families just as they were recovering from the hardships of the pandemic,” the organization’s CEO, Charles Meng,...
Police: Juvies attempt to assault employee at hemp shop
An employee at Clyde’s Hemp Co., 513 Maple Ave., W., Unit 204, told Vienna police on Dec. 13 at 4:38 p.m. that five juveniles had come to the store and begun banging and kicking the door. When he opened the door, one of the juveniles raised a stick and...
Police: Youths injure passerby during pellet-gun attack
On Dec. 16 at 4:10 p.m., one or more suspects discharged a water-pellet gun from a vehicle in the area of North George Mason Drive and Langston Boulevard, striking at least one individual, Arlington police said. The victim did not require medical attention, police said. At least three juveniles were...
Police: Suspect in theft threatens employee
On Dec. 21 at 10:06 p.m., two men entered a business in the 300 block of 23rd Street South, with one of the men requesting assistance from a clerk while the second began placing items into a basket, Arlington police said. At some point, one of the suspects verbally threatened...
Well done: Police remove disorderly man from burger joint
An employee at Social Burger, 340 Maple Ave., W., reported to Vienna police on Dec. 9 at 1:49 p.m. that a man frequently had been coming into the restaurant and disturbing the customers and staff. The man left the restaurant after being banned from the premises, police said.
Potomac School wins girls hoop tourney in Florida
It’s just December and the Potomac School Panthers already have won two tournaments, with a chance to win a third before the new year. The girls high-school basketball team, owning a 9-1 record, recently captured the four-team Kreul Classic in Coral Springs, Fla., thanks to a 3-0 record against Florida public-school teams. To open the 2022-23 season, the Panthers finished 2-0 in their own tipoff tournament.
Hoop roundup: Madison boys second at Hilton Head
The Madison Warhawks finished second with a 2-1 record at the Seahawk Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament at Hilton Head High School in South Carolina. Madison (7-3) lost to Boyd Anderson of Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., 46-28, in the championship game. The Warhawks trailed 23-14 at halftime, then 32-17 after three periods.
Wrestling roundup: Marshall team sixth in tourney
With two pins and a major decision, Potomac School’s Richard Perry won the 138-pound weight division at the 45th annual Holiday Classic at St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School. Second for Potomac School in the high-school wrestling event were Jeremy DeLaVille at 144 and Jason Seeber at 175....
W-L hoop teams split against Oakton
The Washington-Liberty High School girls and boys varsity basketball teams split non-conference games against the Oakton Cougars the same night in recent action. The girls (2-7) lost at home, 56-38, on Dec. 21 and the boys (5-3) won on the road, 81-73, by making 12 three-pointers and scoring their most points in a game this season.
