Good news for those who are happy to see the rebound of community theater after it was shut down, in some cases for nearly two years, owing to COVID. The annual WATCH (Washington Area Theatre Community Honors) Awards will be presented in person this coming spring for the first time in three years, at the usual venue (the Birchmere in Alexandria) where they were held regularly until the Wuhan unpleasantness overtook us.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO