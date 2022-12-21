Read full article on original website
Wrestling roundup: Marshall team sixth in tourney
With two pins and a major decision, Potomac School’s Richard Perry won the 138-pound weight division at the 45th annual Holiday Classic at St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School. Second for Potomac School in the high-school wrestling event were Jeremy DeLaVille at 144 and Jason Seeber at 175....
W-L hoop teams split against Oakton
The Washington-Liberty High School girls and boys varsity basketball teams split non-conference games against the Oakton Cougars the same night in recent action. The girls (2-7) lost at home, 56-38, on Dec. 21 and the boys (5-3) won on the road, 81-73, by making 12 three-pointers and scoring their most points in a game this season.
Potomac School wins girls hoop tourney in Florida
It’s just December and the Potomac School Panthers already have won two tournaments, with a chance to win a third before the new year. The girls high-school basketball team, owning a 9-1 record, recently captured the four-team Kreul Classic in Coral Springs, Fla., thanks to a 3-0 record against Florida public-school teams. To open the 2022-23 season, the Panthers finished 2-0 in their own tipoff tournament.
Editor’s Notebook: Another step back to normalcy(ish)(ness)
Good news for those who are happy to see the rebound of community theater after it was shut down, in some cases for nearly two years, owing to COVID. The annual WATCH (Washington Area Theatre Community Honors) Awards will be presented in person this coming spring for the first time in three years, at the usual venue (the Birchmere in Alexandria) where they were held regularly until the Wuhan unpleasantness overtook us.
Year in review 2022: March-April
From the files of the Sun Gazette, we bring you some of the big (or just plain interesting) stories of the year. •• Fairfax County police arrested 26-year-old Axel Buschmann after he allegedly stabbed to death his 59-year-old father, George Mason University professor Michael Buschmann, at their Vienna-area home on March 2.
Latest crop of Arlington police officers graduates academy
Fourteen new sworn officers of the Arlington County Police Department were welcomed into the ranks Dec. 19 following graduation from the 147th session of the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Academy. Graduation from the academy, after more than 800 hours of instruction, is part of the new officers’ journey to becoming...
Community Foundation offering $600,000+ in scholarships
Arlington students have the opportunity to compete for more than $600,000 in college aid through the Arlington Community Foundation. “We offer approximately 100 college scholarships per year, with many different criteria for eligibility, but only one application is required to be considered for all the available scholarships,” foundation officials said.
County Board makes commission appointments
The Arlington County Board recently made the following appointments to local boards and commissions:. Nikki Blake was appointed to the Citizens Advisory Commission on Housing. Nicolette Gerald was appointed to the Disability Advisory Commission. Tiffany Osborne and Tommy Amal were appointed to the Economic Development Commission. Andrew Graykowski and Chris...
Should Arlington be looking at a future without airport?
Give Michael Imbesi credit for thinking to the future. Way into the future. At the Dec. 17 Arlington County Board meeting, the local resident used the public-comment period to press county leaders to start thinking about an eventual reuse of the land on which, for the past 80 years, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport has occupied.
Arlington police report auto thefts, tamperings
Arlington police reported a number of auto thefts and tamperings in recent days. • Sometime between Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 4:23 a.m., two suspects broke the rear windows, tampered with the ignitions and stole two vehicles, one in the 1900 block of Key Boulevard and the other in the 2100 block of North Monroe Street, Arlington police said.
Police: Juvies attempt to assault employee at hemp shop
An employee at Clyde’s Hemp Co., 513 Maple Ave., W., Unit 204, told Vienna police on Dec. 13 at 4:38 p.m. that five juveniles had come to the store and begun banging and kicking the door. When he opened the door, one of the juveniles raised a stick and...
Police: Assaults on some woman are tied together
On Dec. 19 at 1:28 p.m., a woman was with a man known to her inside a home in the 800 block of South Frederick Street when the man physically assaulted her, Arlington police said. Later in the day, a woman arrived at the residence and assaulted the victim before...
Police: Youths injure passerby during pellet-gun attack
On Dec. 16 at 4:10 p.m., one or more suspects discharged a water-pellet gun from a vehicle in the area of North George Mason Drive and Langston Boulevard, striking at least one individual, Arlington police said. The victim did not require medical attention, police said. At least three juveniles were...
Well done: Police remove disorderly man from burger joint
An employee at Social Burger, 340 Maple Ave., W., reported to Vienna police on Dec. 9 at 1:49 p.m. that a man frequently had been coming into the restaurant and disturbing the customers and staff. The man left the restaurant after being banned from the premises, police said.
Police: Thieves targeting mail across Vienna
The Vienna Police Department reported a number of instances of mail theft in recent days:. •• An employee at the Vienna Police Office, 200 Lawyers Road, N.W., told Vienna police on Dec. 11 that mail carriers had located packages on Abbotsford Drive, that had been delivered to other addresses in the town.
Revision to Democratic bylaws hits a snag
The committee tasked with updating the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s bylaws couldn’t come to a consensus on a critical issue: What changes, if any, should be made to the organization’s powerful steering committee?. As a result, a special committee to be appointed by party chair Steve Baker...
