Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Spark Romance Rumors

By Shannon Dawson
The Morning Hustle
 4 days ago

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty


Does Lori Harvey have a new celebrity boo? The internet seems to think so.

This week, the 25-year-old model was spotted having dinner with Snowfall star Damson Idris at Olivetta in West Hollywood. According to The Neighborhood Talk , Idris and the SKN CEO arrived at the swanky European restaurant together at 8:16 p.m. and left around 10:30 p.m.

First, Idris was escorted to the backseat of his Escalade by security. Then, security walked Lori to the other side of the vehicle. The buzzing beauty was dressed to impress for her date night with Idris, too.

Lori turned heads in a shimmering Mugler asymmetrical cut-out dress. The muse tied the look together with a Chanel mini vanity case and a slicked-back bun.

After dinner, Idris and Lori jetted to Catch Steak to join friends for Zack Bia’s birthday. The rumored pair waited for the paparazzi to clear the location before they snuck out of the posh hot spot around 11:54 p.m., the outlet noted.

Lori Harvey talks self love and enjoying the single life with ESSENCE

Neither star has confirmed if the romance rumors are true, but this would certainly be interesting, given Lori’s recent interview with ESSENCE. For the magazine’s “Black Love Issue,” the star went into detail about why she has chosen to remain single and how the power of self-love has helped to understand her “worth.”

“I know my value. I’m not going to compromise that, or settle, or accept anything less than what I know I deserve,” Lori told ESSENCE of why she has chosen not to settle down at the moment. “That’s where I’m at in my life right now. I’m not compromising my peace and happiness for anything or anybody.”

Lori added:

“I would love for people to know is that I am a young woman just trying to figure it out, but I’m trying to figure it out in the public eye.”

Do you think Lori and Damson are really dating? Sound off in the comments section!

Lori Harvey Stands By Her Yogurt Skincare Hack, But Is It Safe?

Lori Harvey Trends On Twitter After Dropping Her Intense Weight-Loss Routine

