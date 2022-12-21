Read full article on original website
Drew McIntyre Believes The Samoan Dynasty Conspired To Save Roman Reigns’ Title Reign
The Scottish Warrior was pitted against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship in front of a sell-out crowd at WWE’s first major premium live event for the United Kingdom in Cardiff, Wales. With Drew McIntyre being the home crowd favorite, there was a heavy belief that he would be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to be a part of the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4th, 2023. This will mark her first appearance for a wrestling company in months. It was also reported that Sasha Banks is done with WWE for the foreseeable future.
Sasha Banks Teases Her New Ring Name
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to attend the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4th, 2023. This will mark her first appearance for a wrestling promotion in months. Christmas is upon us and many are spreading Holiday cheer. Sasha Banks is no different in this...
Tony Khan Calls Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW “A Major Challenge”, Notes Jon Moxley’s Return Helped AEW Through It
Cody Rhodes has had an explosive year, and Tony Khan calls him leaving the company a major challenge. Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes left AEW in favor of a return to WWE, returning to the promotion at WrestleMania 38 to face Seth Rollins. While speaking to Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Tony...
Zelina Vega Vows To Make 2023 Her Year
Zelina Vega had a interesting 2022, but will 2023 be better?. We’ve seen Zelina Vega in both a wrestler and manager role. Recently, she’s returned to the ring with Legado Del Fantasma by her side and they’ve been dominating SmackDown. But now, Zelina Vega spit fire ahead of WWE’s MSG Live event in her home state of New York. While backstage at the event, Zelina cut a promo saying that 2023 will be her year wether you like it or not. Next year, Zelina plans for more gold and more history making moments.
Major Spoiler On WrestleMania 39 Main Events
It was heavily indicated that WrestleMania 39, being in Hollywood, will include the return of one of the biggest stars in the businhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-r9Nb5F3qoess, The Rock. The Great One is speculated to battle in the main event for the Undisputed WWE Universal title against his cousin, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.
Bray Wyatt In Action At WWE MSG Live Event
Bray Wyatt returned earlier this fall at Extreme Rules. But, he hasn’t had his first official match yet and alot of what we see from Bray on TV is promos. Well, at WWE’s special Madison Square Garden live event tonight, Bray Wyatt took on Jinder Mahal in singles action. You can see fan footage below. Bray even gave a shout out to Brodie Lee, who passed away two years ago today.
WATCH: Cody Rhodes Reveals His Plans For 2023
Cody Rhodes is looking ahead for a return. Cody Rhodes spoke on WWE Raw, which was a best of 2022 show. During the interview, Cody Rhodes talked about his monuments return at WrestleMania 38 this year and also talked about his plans for 2023. Currently, Cody is out with a shoulder injury, but he’s working towards coming back as soon as possible.
WATCH: Top 10 WWE RAW Moments Of The Year
This year was wild, but what’s the best RAW moment?. WWE has released the top 10 moments of the year for Monday Night RAW. In 2022, we’ve seen a lot of unbelievable things and some of those things happened on WWE’s flagship show, RAW. From Judgement Day turning on Edge to Seth Rollins running a muck, you can see the full top 10 below.
Santos Escobar Possibly Injured At WWE MSG Live Event
We hope it’s not serious. Santos Escobar competed against Riddick Moss, Kofi Kingston, Shinsuke Nakamura and Gunther in a Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE’s Live Event at Madison Square Garden. Fans in attendance, with video footage, pointed out that during a spot in the match when Kofi double stomped Santos off a ladder, Santos Escobar came down hard on his right leg and immediately grabbed for his knee before rolling out of the ring. In the video, which you can see below, it looks like his leg buckled inwards in a painful way.
This Week’s AEW Rampage Sees A 100K Jump In Viewership
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage. AEW Rampage’s December 23rd episode brought in 566,000 viewers, with a .18 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 16th episode of AEW Rampage pulled a fast national viewership number of 447,000, with 185k in the 18 to 49 demographic. The overall viewership is down 22% from last year’s number.
Tony Khan Believes It’s Impossible To Keep Everyone On The AEW Roster Happy
Tony Khan doesn’t believe its possible to keep everyone happy on his roster. Tony Khan recently did an interview with Fightful Select’s Grapsody crew where he addressed fans’ criticism towards his management of the roster. During the interview, he mentioned that he takes criticism with a smile.
Jim Ross Let Chyna Leave WWE After She Demanded A Million Dollar Contract
As fans are well aware by now, Chyna left WWE after a financial disagreement. Right before she parted ways with WWE, Chyna had told Jim Ross she wanted a $1 million per year deal. This also came during a time when Chyna was adjusting to seeing Triple H romantically involved with Stephanie McMahon.
Madusa Is Burnt Out Of Seeing Lita And Trish Stratus Return To The Ring
It’s always better to take pro wrestling retirements with a grain of salt. Aside from wrestlers who retire due to major injuries, it has been impossible for wrestlers to retire permanently. WWE Hall of Famer Madusa never formally hung up her boots after leaving WCW in 2001. Following her...
Tony Khan Confirms Upcoming Changes To AEW Production: “It’s Going To Be Really Cool”
Tony Khan discusses the upcoming changes to AEW production. Tony Khan recently appeared on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast where he confirmed that AEW Dynamite will be undergoing some changes, not from the production standpoint. He also confirmed that there will be a new look to the show, including a different set and visual changes.
FTR Expected To Lose AAA Tag Titles Soon By AAA Talent
FTR may be losing another of their world tag team championships. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are set to wrestle at AAA Noche de Campeones in a match for their AAA Tag Team Titles against Los Hermanos on December 28th. Now, we have a possible spoiler for that contest. FTR...
Dax Harwood Touches On The Promo Jabs Between CM Punk and Adam Page
Dax Harwood has opened up about CM Punk. CM Punk has constantly been in the news since even before his exit from All Elite Wrestling. From the ‘Brawl Out’ situation, to the lead up to AEW Double or Nothing where CM Punk and Adam Page traded jabs on the microphone which was stemming from real-life heat. Now, Speaking on his FTR podcast, Harwood revealed the conversation he had with CM Punk following the Hangman Adam Page promo segment.
MJF Scheduled To Appear At This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The Devil became the AEW World Champion after defeating Jon Moxley for the title at AEW Full Gear last month. Ultimately, the win solidified his status as a true main event talent that people pay tickets to see every week. Fightful Select have now reported that MJF is set to...
Tony Khan Reveals CM Punk And FTR Were Originally Supposed To Have Full Run As A Trio Over The Summer In AEW
Tony Khan reveals that there were plans for CM Punk and FTR to wrestle as a trio before CM Punk hurt his foot. Back at AEW Double Or Nothing, CM Punk won his first AEW World Championship after defeating Hangman Adam Page. Later that same week, CM Punk would wrestle a trios match with FTR against Max Caster and The Gunns. During this match, Punk would injure his foot, leaving him out of action for most of the summer period.
WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From New York, NY (12/26/22): Bray Wyatt Returns To The Ring
WWE held a live event on December 26 from Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. You can read the full results for the live event below. Sheamus & Ridge Holland defeated Imperium (Ludvig Kaisser & Giovanni Vinci) Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Top Dolla & B-Fab) defeated Legado Del...
