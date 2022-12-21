Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Sasha Banks Teases Her New Ring Name
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to attend the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4th, 2023. This will mark her first appearance for a wrestling promotion in months. Christmas is upon us and many are spreading Holiday cheer. Sasha Banks is no different in this...
bodyslam.net
Drew McIntyre Believes The Samoan Dynasty Conspired To Save Roman Reigns’ Title Reign
The Scottish Warrior was pitted against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship in front of a sell-out crowd at WWE’s first major premium live event for the United Kingdom in Cardiff, Wales. With Drew McIntyre being the home crowd favorite, there was a heavy belief that he would be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.
bodyslam.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to be a part of the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4th, 2023. This will mark her first appearance for a wrestling company in months. It was also reported that Sasha Banks is done with WWE for the foreseeable future.
bodyslam.net
Major Spoiler On WrestleMania 39 Main Events
It was heavily indicated that WrestleMania 39, being in Hollywood, will include the return of one of the biggest stars in the businhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-r9Nb5F3qoess, The Rock. The Great One is speculated to battle in the main event for the Undisputed WWE Universal title against his cousin, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.
bodyslam.net
Zelina Vega Vows To Make 2023 Her Year
Zelina Vega had a interesting 2022, but will 2023 be better?. We’ve seen Zelina Vega in both a wrestler and manager role. Recently, she’s returned to the ring with Legado Del Fantasma by her side and they’ve been dominating SmackDown. But now, Zelina Vega spit fire ahead of WWE’s MSG Live event in her home state of New York. While backstage at the event, Zelina cut a promo saying that 2023 will be her year wether you like it or not. Next year, Zelina plans for more gold and more history making moments.
bodyslam.net
Xavier Woods Shows Off Full Nintendo 64 Collection He Received For Christmas, Plans To Use Them For Up UpDownDown
Xavier Woods shows off his Christmas haul. Woods recently took to Instagram to reveal what he got for Christmas. He shared a picture of himself with a massive N64 collection. He also informed fans that he will go through these games on his channel UpUpDownDown. With their NXT Tag Title...
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt In Action At WWE MSG Live Event
Bray Wyatt returned earlier this fall at Extreme Rules. But, he hasn’t had his first official match yet and alot of what we see from Bray on TV is promos. Well, at WWE’s special Madison Square Garden live event tonight, Bray Wyatt took on Jinder Mahal in singles action. You can see fan footage below. Bray even gave a shout out to Brodie Lee, who passed away two years ago today.
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Calls Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW “A Major Challenge”, Notes Jon Moxley’s Return Helped AEW Through It
Cody Rhodes has had an explosive year, and Tony Khan calls him leaving the company a major challenge. Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes left AEW in favor of a return to WWE, returning to the promotion at WrestleMania 38 to face Seth Rollins. While speaking to Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Tony...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Cody Rhodes Reveals His Plans For 2023
Cody Rhodes is looking ahead for a return. Cody Rhodes spoke on WWE Raw, which was a best of 2022 show. During the interview, Cody Rhodes talked about his monuments return at WrestleMania 38 this year and also talked about his plans for 2023. Currently, Cody is out with a shoulder injury, but he’s working towards coming back as soon as possible.
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Says AEW Isn’t Going To Die Like WCW
Tony Khan makes sure to remind fans that he isn’t going anywhere and neither is All Elite Wrestling. Since AEW began airing on TBS and TNT, they have drawn comparisons to WCW. At WCW’s peak, they were the most successful wrestling promotion in the world. At least, in the ratings at one time. WCW would eventually fall to the might of the WWE, with Vince McMahon purchasing the company in the early 2000s.
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Confirms Upcoming Changes To AEW Production: “It’s Going To Be Really Cool”
Tony Khan discusses the upcoming changes to AEW production. Tony Khan recently appeared on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast where he confirmed that AEW Dynamite will be undergoing some changes, not from the production standpoint. He also confirmed that there will be a new look to the show, including a different set and visual changes.
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Believes It’s Impossible To Keep Everyone On The AEW Roster Happy
Tony Khan doesn’t believe its possible to keep everyone happy on his roster. Tony Khan recently did an interview with Fightful Select’s Grapsody crew where he addressed fans’ criticism towards his management of the roster. During the interview, he mentioned that he takes criticism with a smile.
bodyslam.net
Santos Escobar Possibly Injured At WWE MSG Live Event
We hope it’s not serious. Santos Escobar competed against Riddick Moss, Kofi Kingston, Shinsuke Nakamura and Gunther in a Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE’s Live Event at Madison Square Garden. Fans in attendance, with video footage, pointed out that during a spot in the match when Kofi double stomped Santos off a ladder, Santos Escobar came down hard on his right leg and immediately grabbed for his knee before rolling out of the ring. In the video, which you can see below, it looks like his leg buckled inwards in a painful way.
bodyslam.net
MJF Scheduled To Appear At This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The Devil became the AEW World Champion after defeating Jon Moxley for the title at AEW Full Gear last month. Ultimately, the win solidified his status as a true main event talent that people pay tickets to see every week. Fightful Select have now reported that MJF is set to...
bodyslam.net
Dax Harwood Touches On The Promo Jabs Between CM Punk and Adam Page
Dax Harwood has opened up about CM Punk. CM Punk has constantly been in the news since even before his exit from All Elite Wrestling. From the ‘Brawl Out’ situation, to the lead up to AEW Double or Nothing where CM Punk and Adam Page traded jabs on the microphone which was stemming from real-life heat. Now, Speaking on his FTR podcast, Harwood revealed the conversation he had with CM Punk following the Hangman Adam Page promo segment.
bodyslam.net
Dax Harwood Hopes To See CM Punk Back In AEW
CM Punk has been gone from AEW since AEW All Out when the now infamous “Brawl Out” went down. The Elite were also suspended following the brawl but now they’re back, and CM Punk still is not. Speaking on his FTR podcast, Dax Harwood noted that he hopes CM Punk does eventually come back to the company.
bodyslam.net
FTR Expected To Lose AAA Tag Titles Soon By AAA Talent
FTR may be losing another of their world tag team championships. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are set to wrestle at AAA Noche de Campeones in a match for their AAA Tag Team Titles against Los Hermanos on December 28th. Now, we have a possible spoiler for that contest. FTR...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: WWE Releases Paul Heyman Canvas 2 Canvas
The special council is now in art form. Recently, WWE has been releasing more Rob Schamberger Canvas 2 Canvas videos and we have another one. This time, Rob is painting one of the best managers of all time and the special council to the tribal chief, the head of the table, the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. You can check out this awesome art piece in the video below.
bodyslam.net
Erick Rowan Says He’d Be The Last One To Know About A 2023 Royal Rumble Appearance
The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will be the first major event under Triple H’s leadership, so fans are certainly excited at the prospect of shocking returns during the show. This is especially the case after last year’s Rumble event was so disappointing for many fans. While speaking...
bodyslam.net
Jim Ross Let Chyna Leave WWE After She Demanded A Million Dollar Contract
As fans are well aware by now, Chyna left WWE after a financial disagreement. Right before she parted ways with WWE, Chyna had told Jim Ross she wanted a $1 million per year deal. This also came during a time when Chyna was adjusting to seeing Triple H romantically involved with Stephanie McMahon.
Comments / 0