Tony Khan makes sure to remind fans that he isn’t going anywhere and neither is All Elite Wrestling. Since AEW began airing on TBS and TNT, they have drawn comparisons to WCW. At WCW’s peak, they were the most successful wrestling promotion in the world. At least, in the ratings at one time. WCW would eventually fall to the might of the WWE, with Vince McMahon purchasing the company in the early 2000s.

2 DAYS AGO