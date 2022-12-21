Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Sasha Banks Teases Her New Ring Name
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to attend the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4th, 2023. This will mark her first appearance for a wrestling promotion in months. Christmas is upon us and many are spreading Holiday cheer. Sasha Banks is no different in this...
bodyslam.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to be a part of the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4th, 2023. This will mark her first appearance for a wrestling company in months. It was also reported that Sasha Banks is done with WWE for the foreseeable future.
bodyslam.net
Watch: The Rock Gets A Christmas Makeover From His Daughters
The Brahma Bull is undoubtedly one of the most beloved celebrities in the world right now due to his benevolence, among other things. This is especially because The Rock loves helping out the poor and people who are going through a rough patch in their lives. Dwayne Johnson also loves...
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt In Action At WWE MSG Live Event
Bray Wyatt returned earlier this fall at Extreme Rules. But, he hasn’t had his first official match yet and alot of what we see from Bray on TV is promos. Well, at WWE’s special Madison Square Garden live event tonight, Bray Wyatt took on Jinder Mahal in singles action. You can see fan footage below. Bray even gave a shout out to Brodie Lee, who passed away two years ago today.
bodyslam.net
WWE Warn Talent To Start Travel For This Week’s SmackDown Early
This week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown will be emanating from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The show will be headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens squaring off against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. There is also a terrible winter weather issue going on, and WWE wants to get ahead of the problem.
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Calls Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW “A Major Challenge”, Notes Jon Moxley’s Return Helped AEW Through It
Cody Rhodes has had an explosive year, and Tony Khan calls him leaving the company a major challenge. Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes left AEW in favor of a return to WWE, returning to the promotion at WrestleMania 38 to face Seth Rollins. While speaking to Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Tony...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: WWE Releases Paul Heyman Canvas 2 Canvas
The special council is now in art form. Recently, WWE has been releasing more Rob Schamberger Canvas 2 Canvas videos and we have another one. This time, Rob is painting one of the best managers of all time and the special council to the tribal chief, the head of the table, the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. You can check out this awesome art piece in the video below.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s AEW Rampage Sees A 100K Jump In Viewership
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage. AEW Rampage’s December 23rd episode brought in 566,000 viewers, with a .18 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 16th episode of AEW Rampage pulled a fast national viewership number of 447,000, with 185k in the 18 to 49 demographic. The overall viewership is down 22% from last year’s number.
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Says AEW Isn’t Going To Die Like WCW
Tony Khan makes sure to remind fans that he isn’t going anywhere and neither is All Elite Wrestling. Since AEW began airing on TBS and TNT, they have drawn comparisons to WCW. At WCW’s peak, they were the most successful wrestling promotion in the world. At least, in the ratings at one time. WCW would eventually fall to the might of the WWE, with Vince McMahon purchasing the company in the early 2000s.
bodyslam.net
Goldberg Grew Bitter To Wrestling In 2003
Goldberg thrived in the spotlight for his whole career and commands a lot of attention. On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about Goldberg’s tenure in the WWE, including his refusal to accept a part-time contract and whether he harbored any animosity toward the industry. When...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Top 10 WWE RAW Moments Of The Year
This year was wild, but what’s the best RAW moment?. WWE has released the top 10 moments of the year for Monday Night RAW. In 2022, we’ve seen a lot of unbelievable things and some of those things happened on WWE’s flagship show, RAW. From Judgement Day turning on Edge to Seth Rollins running a muck, you can see the full top 10 below.
bodyslam.net
Jim Ross Let Chyna Leave WWE After She Demanded A Million Dollar Contract
As fans are well aware by now, Chyna left WWE after a financial disagreement. Right before she parted ways with WWE, Chyna had told Jim Ross she wanted a $1 million per year deal. This also came during a time when Chyna was adjusting to seeing Triple H romantically involved with Stephanie McMahon.
bodyslam.net
Dax Harwood Hopes To See CM Punk Back In AEW
CM Punk has been gone from AEW since AEW All Out when the now infamous “Brawl Out” went down. The Elite were also suspended following the brawl but now they’re back, and CM Punk still is not. Speaking on his FTR podcast, Dax Harwood noted that he hopes CM Punk does eventually come back to the company.
bodyslam.net
Madusa Is Burnt Out Of Seeing Lita And Trish Stratus Return To The Ring
It’s always better to take pro wrestling retirements with a grain of salt. Aside from wrestlers who retire due to major injuries, it has been impossible for wrestlers to retire permanently. WWE Hall of Famer Madusa never formally hung up her boots after leaving WCW in 2001. Following her...
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Believes It’s Impossible To Keep Everyone On The AEW Roster Happy
Tony Khan doesn’t believe its possible to keep everyone happy on his roster. Tony Khan recently did an interview with Fightful Select’s Grapsody crew where he addressed fans’ criticism towards his management of the roster. During the interview, he mentioned that he takes criticism with a smile.
bodyslam.net
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Date Revealed, Set To Air Live After Rampage
AEW Battle of the Belts V is back. According to the TNT schedule, AEW Battle of the Belts V will air live at 11 p.m. ET on Friday, January 6th and will air after a live episode of AEW Rampage. Battle of the Belts V will take place at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR. No matches have been made official as of this writing.
bodyslam.net
MJF Scheduled To Appear At This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The Devil became the AEW World Champion after defeating Jon Moxley for the title at AEW Full Gear last month. Ultimately, the win solidified his status as a true main event talent that people pay tickets to see every week. Fightful Select have now reported that MJF is set to...
bodyslam.net
Erick Rowan Says He’d Be The Last One To Know About A 2023 Royal Rumble Appearance
The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will be the first major event under Triple H’s leadership, so fans are certainly excited at the prospect of shocking returns during the show. This is especially the case after last year’s Rumble event was so disappointing for many fans. While speaking...
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Reveals CM Punk And FTR Were Originally Supposed To Have Full Run As A Trio Over The Summer In AEW
Tony Khan reveals that there were plans for CM Punk and FTR to wrestle as a trio before CM Punk hurt his foot. Back at AEW Double Or Nothing, CM Punk won his first AEW World Championship after defeating Hangman Adam Page. Later that same week, CM Punk would wrestle a trios match with FTR against Max Caster and The Gunns. During this match, Punk would injure his foot, leaving him out of action for most of the summer period.
