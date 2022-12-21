ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDOT warning drivers to adjust travel plans ahead of Thursday's snow storm

By Marissa Perlman
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

IDOT warning drivers to adjust travel plans ahead of Thursday's snow storm 01:31

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers to adjust travel plans ahead of Thursday's winter storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday (Christmas Eve) for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and McHenry counties; from noon Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday for Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kankakee, and Will counties; and from 3 p.m.

Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday for Lake, Newton, and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana. A blizzard warning has been issue for Porter County, Indiana, from 3 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday, whre the combination of snow and strong winds will lead to dangerous to impossible travel conditions.

Drivers looking to hit the road should leave Wednesday to avoid the snow.

IDOT expects ice and low visibility to cause dangerous road conditions for drivers with 50 mile per hour winds expected.

The agency is deploying 300 salt trucks just in Chicago alone and 1800 trucks across the state.

If you are planning on traveling, experts recommend making sure you have a full tank of gas and a fully charged cell phone

CBS Chicago

Cook County aims to clear 'every road' as snow falls, official says

CHICAGO (CBS) – Slick streets are a major concern with a winter storm like Thursday's. We've heard from city and state officials in the build up.But several counties and suburbs are also responsible for countless roads we drive. CBS 2 was joined live by Jennifer "Sis" Killen, the superintendent of the Cook County Transportation Department to talk about how the county has been preparing.Her team is responsible for clearing some 1,600 lane miles of pavement.She said her department will have all of their assets dispatched with a 24-hour operation to handle the storm "until we have all of the roadways clear."Killen added it's not so much the amount of snowfall that's the biggest challenge, it's the extremely high winds expected to accompany it."The fact is that we may go down and clear a road, and shortly thereafter with 40 to 50 mile-an-hour winds, that road is going to get covered here yet again," Killen said.She added her crew is also worried about potential flash freezing as temperatures are expected to drop dramatically on Thursday night."We're covering every road across the county big and small," she said.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Traffic slows as temperatures plummet on I-94 in north suburbs

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- Snow was falling steadily and temperatures were plummeting as the Thursday evening rush got under way on the Tri-State Tollway in Lake County.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the main issue was the wind chill – which dropped from minus 5 to minus 12 in a period of an hour.By 6:35 p.m., the feels-like temperature had dropped to -17. New snow seemed to have stopped falling, but blowing and drifting snow were a hazard.The Lake Forest Oasis on I-94 is a major spot for drivers to fill up with gas and get a snack,...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois Driver Services Facilities closing early due to winter storm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you were planning head out to renew your driver's license or get a license plate sticker on Thursday, you'll have to wait until next week.Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is closing all Driver Services facilities early due to the incoming winter storm. All Driver Services facilities will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, and will remain closed until Tuesday."I encourage motorists to abide by law enforcement warnings to stay of the roads during hazardous, blizzard-like winter conditions," said White.   While Driver Services facilities are closed, drivers can still visit the Secretary of State website at ilsos.gov for various services online; including driver's license and ID card renewals for those who qualify, obtaining a duplicate driver's license or ID card, ordering a driver record, and purchasing license plate stickers.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

State Police: Stay off the highways during winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – If you don’t believe us, maybe you’ll believe the Illinois State Police. Given the winter storm now bearing down on us, the State Police is saying if you don’t need to go out and drive in this weather, especially on state highways or interstates, don’t.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Track Illinois Road Conditions During Winter Storm

With a dangerous winter storm beginning to make its way through the Chicago area, authorities have cautioned commuters against traveling, stating that Illinois road conditions will "rapidly" deteriorate as the storm moves through. If you're looking to check on the road conditions during all the commotion, you can do so...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City deploys more than 200 snow plows to clear residential streets

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's snowplows are now clearing residential streets.The Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed more than 200 snow vehicles to begin clearing residential streets, while the rest of its fleet will continue focusing on main streets and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.Salt spreaders have been clearing streets since Thursday morning. Slick road conditions are expected to continue throughout the day on Friday, and city officials urged drivers to take precautions while traveling.You can follow the city's snow fleet in real-time by visiting chicagoshovels.org.        
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Wind Chill Advisory issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Staying cold with blowing snow this morning. Then a dramatic warm-up begins.For today,  Partly cloudy. Blowing snow. Very cold. High 10. Wind chills  -5 to -15.  A Winter Storm Warning has been extended for for Porter County, Indiana from 9:32 a.m. Christmas Eve to  6:00 a.m. CST Christmas Day. A Wind Chill Advisory has also been issued for La Salle County, IL, Kane County, IL, Kankakee County, IL, Newton County, IN, Grundy County, IL, Jasper County, IN, Will County, IL, De Kalb County, IL, Cook County, IL, DuPage County, IL, Kendall County, IL, McHenry County, IL, Lake County, IL, Lake County, IN from 9 p.m. Saturday to 10:00 a.m. CST Sunday.Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with a low of 2 degrees.Sunday, still partly cloudy. High 14 but wind chills to -10 early.Another chance of light snow on Monday, then the 40s and 50s Wednesday through Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
wgel.com

Bookmark GettingAroundIllinois.com For Statewide Road Conditions

With cold weather settling in and the first major winter storm of the season potentially on its way, the Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public to visit and bookmark GettingAroundIllinois.com for continually updated information on road conditions. Weather can change quickly in Illinois, so whether you’re driving a short distance or taking a longer trip, GettingAroundIllinois.com is an essential resource to keep you updated 24/7/365 on road conditions throughout the state all winter long.
ILLINOIS STATE
nwi.life

INDOT prepares for winter storm, urges adjustments to holiday travel

The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for a major winter storm expected to impact the state starting Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued winter storm warnings for much of Indiana starting Thursday afternoon through at least Friday, depending upon location. Blizzard warnings have been issued for counties bordering Lake Michigan. NWS is calling for snow with high winds and dangerously cold temperatures, causing snow-covered roadways and low visibility for holiday travel.
INDIANA STATE
25newsnow.com

FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold continues Saturday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Our First Alert Weather Days continue Saturday as dangerous wind chills as cold as -25 to -35 are expected. Gusty conditions continue through the weekend into the start of next week before conditions begin to improve heading towards the New Year. Saturday: Wind Chill Advisories...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Some businesses press on in Whiting, Indiana despite snow, extreme cold

WHITING, Ind. (CBS) -- Northwest Indiana was being hit hardest by the winter storm that struck the Chicago area Thursday, and it wasn't over in the nighttime hours.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the trip to Northwest Indiana was filled with snow-covered roads, cars inching along, plows trying to make a dent, and salt trucks giving it their best. At 10 p.m., flurries were still coming down – but the temperature drop to the subzero range was the greater concern.City officials were particularly concerned about ice on the roads Thursday night.But in downtown Whiting, Indiana, there was a winter...
WHITING, IN
NBC Chicago

Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm

Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago expert details how extremely cold weather affects us

CHICAGO (CBS) – From city workers to homeowners digging out, some don't have an option when it comes to not being outdoors.With the extreme cold, experts are issuing extreme warnings, urging those to take all safety precautions during the extreme cold. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos spoke to experts on what those outside need to know.Frostbite, hypothermia, even a heart attack – those are some of the many dangers lurking when the temperature dips this low. And it's why experts are raising the red flag, especially if you are going to be out in the elements over the next couple of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

How are Chicagoans handling the big chill?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- From the suburbs to the city, we're seeing how folks are handling the big chill, with temperatures below zero, and wind chills as cold as -40 overnight.We spoke with some people on their Friday commute at the Belmont station on the Red Line, as temperatures lingered around -6.JT Phillis said it's the coldest Christmastime he's experienced in 20 years."I've been in Chicago like 20-plus years, and this is the coldest I think it's ever been," he said. "Bundling up. I've got three layers on top and bottom. So I'm just going to try and stay warm that...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Naperville shoppers rush to beat the worst of the winter storm

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A blanket of snow didn't keep holiday shoppers from heading out in Naperville on Thursday ahead of the worst of the pre-Christmas winter storm.Naperville officials said road crews were out from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. to treat the roads and make sure streets were clear.  CBS 2's Sara Machi talked to people about their plans to get in the stores before strong winds and bitter cold make for even more treacherous conditions.People weren't exactly happy to be shopping in this weather, but wanted to plan ahead for what's still to come.Shoppers were keeping their heads...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Chicago, IL
CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

