IDOT warning drivers to adjust travel plans ahead of Thursday's snow storm 01:31

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers to adjust travel plans ahead of Thursday's winter storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday (Christmas Eve) for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and McHenry counties; from noon Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday for Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kankakee, and Will counties; and from 3 p.m.

Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday for Lake, Newton, and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana. A blizzard warning has been issue for Porter County, Indiana, from 3 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday, whre the combination of snow and strong winds will lead to dangerous to impossible travel conditions.

Drivers looking to hit the road should leave Wednesday to avoid the snow.

IDOT expects ice and low visibility to cause dangerous road conditions for drivers with 50 mile per hour winds expected.

The agency is deploying 300 salt trucks just in Chicago alone and 1800 trucks across the state.

If you are planning on traveling, experts recommend making sure you have a full tank of gas and a fully charged cell phone