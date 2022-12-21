Bitcoin price has been in a tight range in the past few weeks. Bitcoin’s fear and greed index has dropped to the fear level of 25. The US dollar index has plummeted to $103. Bitcoin price has held in a tight range even as the US dollar index (DXY) has plunged to the lowest level since June. BTC/USD was trading at $16,858, where it has been in the past few days. This price is more than 70% below its all-time high of near $70,000.

1 DAY AGO