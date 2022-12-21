ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Puppy snatched from Evansville home during burglary, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities say an Evansville woman came home late Monday evening to find her home ransacked and her puppy stolen. Officers responded to the home near Deaconess Midtown shortly after 9 p.m. that night. The homeowner told officers a thief broke into her house and ran off with her Pitbull puppy, which […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Family nearly ran over during Christmas argument

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after police accuse him of almost hitting a family with a car on Christmas day. Shortly after 4 p.m., Evansville Police officers were dispatched to the home near Bayard Park for a family dispute. According to a police report, the incident happened after a victim […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Update: Greene County missing teen located

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – *Update: According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Caitlin Williams has been located as of 4:30 p.m. Original: The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile. On December 26th at 12:45 a.m., police said deputies were called to a home on Baseline Road […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Evansville Teen Arrested For Disorderly Conduct

Two Evansville teens were arrested around 1:00 Christmas morning for waiving around guns and trying to get in people’s cars. Police found the two walking near the 600 block of East Chandler. The teens were stopped and arrested. 18 year old Denyae Burris was charged with disorderly conduct and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Arson report filed after 2 apartments catch fire Christmas Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to an apartment complex on Christmas for a fire. They say it happened around 1:40 p.m. at Lexbrook Apartments on S. Weinbach Ave. The investigator says someone set fire to a cereal box, and it caused two apartments to catch fire. Nobody...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Home Burglarized on Main Street in Washington

An unknown subject entered the apartment at 10 W Main St., Apt. 3, between Monday, December 19th, and Friday, December 23rd. Multiple items came up missing, including an iPad, a $250 Visa gift card, and a gold ring with three diamonds, among other things. The caller also reported the subject...
WASHINGTON, IN
My 1053 WJLT

A New Irish Pub is Coming to Evansville in 2023

Downtown Evansville will soon be home to a new Irish Pub. If you're a fan of the cozy feel of an Irish pub, there's good news! One is slated to open in downtown Evansville in 2023. Hartigan's Irish Pub will be locally owned by three current business owners in the Evansville area, and they plan to make the Irish pub experience as authentic as possible.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say there were two crashes on U.S. 41 Monday morning at I-69. They happened in the northbound lanes before 8 a.m. Officials say during the first crash, a FedEx truck crashed, and the driver was thrown out. She had minor injuries, but didn’t go to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville high schooler facing rape charges appears in court

There are new developments in the criminal case against a high school student who is accused of a disturbing pattern of behavior that involves claims of battery, strangulation and rape. Luke Pokorney is free on a $25,000 cash bond and was back in court Tuesday as the prosecution and defense...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

I-69 open at Pike/Daviess Co. line since crash

PIKE Co. (WEHT) — Sgt. Todd Ringle w9ith Indiana State Police (ISP) posted that both Northbound lanes on I-69 at the county line are open again as of 9:31 a.m. Ringle says the crash involved a semi and three other vehicles, and there was one injury. INDOT has treated the roadway and all vehicles have […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash along I-69

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Three days after a fatal accident near Boonville New Harmony Road, the victim’s name has been released. The Vanderburgh County Coroner says Berneard Fleming Sr. passed away at the scene of the crash on December 23. He was 64-years-old. Police believe one vehicle crossed the median and struck another vehicle […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Pets pass away in fully involved trailer fire in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Fire officials were on scene of a fully involved fire in Henderson earlier Christmas day. Dispatch tells us the call for the fire came in shortly after 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon. Officials say a trailer caught fire in the 300 block of Race Track Road. The Henderson Fire Department confirms the […]
HENDERSON, KY
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/27)

Daniel Callahan, 38, of Odon, was arrested on counts of Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender, Operating Vehicle after being Habitual Traffic Offender, and Failure to Remain at the Scene of an Accident. Bond was set at $20,000. Francisco Ijom Anay, 45, of Washington, was arrested on...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Classes set to start at new Owensboro school in 2023

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Highlands Latin School in Owensboro will be welcoming students for the first time ever this upcoming fall. Classical, Christian and traditional are the three defining qualities the school promotes itself as. “Highlands Latin is an organization dedicated to the establishment and growth of classical Christian schools,” it says on the school’s […]
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy