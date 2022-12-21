Read full article on original website
Evansville man arrested on Christmas for calling 911 too many times
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man spent part of his Christmas in jail after police say he dialed 911 too many times. That night, officers were dispatched to a home on the city’s westside for a stolen vehicle report. The man who spoke with officers told them a family member let their son take […]
Puppy snatched from Evansville home during burglary, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities say an Evansville woman came home late Monday evening to find her home ransacked and her puppy stolen. Officers responded to the home near Deaconess Midtown shortly after 9 p.m. that night. The homeowner told officers a thief broke into her house and ran off with her Pitbull puppy, which […]
EPD: Family nearly ran over during Christmas argument
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after police accuse him of almost hitting a family with a car on Christmas day. Shortly after 4 p.m., Evansville Police officers were dispatched to the home near Bayard Park for a family dispute. According to a police report, the incident happened after a victim […]
Nationwide Manhunt That Ended in Evansville, Indiana Now a Movie
Casey Cole White and Vicky Sue White led law enforcement agencies on a nationwide manhunt earlier this year that ended here in Evansville. Now, that story has been made into a movie. We all remember hearing about Casey White, an escaped inmate from Lauderdale County Jail, and Vicky White, a...
Brothers across the bridge meet again after years as strangers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After decades spent not knowing each other, two brothers who lived across the Ohio Bridge are meeting again. Until last year, the pair had never met one another. One of the brothers made the trip up to Evansville to meet his other relatives for the very first time. Wesley Lackey was […]
Update: Greene County missing teen located
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – *Update: According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Caitlin Williams has been located as of 4:30 p.m. Original: The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile. On December 26th at 12:45 a.m., police said deputies were called to a home on Baseline Road […]
104.1 WIKY
Evansville Teen Arrested For Disorderly Conduct
Two Evansville teens were arrested around 1:00 Christmas morning for waiving around guns and trying to get in people’s cars. Police found the two walking near the 600 block of East Chandler. The teens were stopped and arrested. 18 year old Denyae Burris was charged with disorderly conduct and...
14news.com
Arson report filed after 2 apartments catch fire Christmas Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to an apartment complex on Christmas for a fire. They say it happened around 1:40 p.m. at Lexbrook Apartments on S. Weinbach Ave. The investigator says someone set fire to a cereal box, and it caused two apartments to catch fire. Nobody...
wamwamfm.com
Home Burglarized on Main Street in Washington
An unknown subject entered the apartment at 10 W Main St., Apt. 3, between Monday, December 19th, and Friday, December 23rd. Multiple items came up missing, including an iPad, a $250 Visa gift card, and a gold ring with three diamonds, among other things. The caller also reported the subject...
Kentucky College Kid Wins Best Light Display Contest In Kentucky & Indiana
Light Up The Tri-State took place during the month of December. The contest encouraged folks to submit their best light display photos for a chance to win money. Hundreds of photos came from all over Kentucky and Indiana;. Submit photos of your family Christmas lights for a chance to win!...
A New Irish Pub is Coming to Evansville in 2023
Downtown Evansville will soon be home to a new Irish Pub. If you're a fan of the cozy feel of an Irish pub, there's good news! One is slated to open in downtown Evansville in 2023. Hartigan's Irish Pub will be locally owned by three current business owners in the Evansville area, and they plan to make the Irish pub experience as authentic as possible.
14news.com
Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say there were two crashes on U.S. 41 Monday morning at I-69. They happened in the northbound lanes before 8 a.m. Officials say during the first crash, a FedEx truck crashed, and the driver was thrown out. She had minor injuries, but didn’t go to...
14news.com
Police: Officers had to move out of the way of wrong way interstate driver
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a drunk driver went the wrong way on I-69. It happened around 1:40 a.m. Christmas day. Police say 34-year-old Junior Altine drove towards them head on, but they were able to get out of the way then pull him over. They say he...
wevv.com
Evansville high schooler facing rape charges appears in court
There are new developments in the criminal case against a high school student who is accused of a disturbing pattern of behavior that involves claims of battery, strangulation and rape. Luke Pokorney is free on a $25,000 cash bond and was back in court Tuesday as the prosecution and defense...
I-69 open at Pike/Daviess Co. line since crash
PIKE Co. (WEHT) — Sgt. Todd Ringle w9ith Indiana State Police (ISP) posted that both Northbound lanes on I-69 at the county line are open again as of 9:31 a.m. Ringle says the crash involved a semi and three other vehicles, and there was one injury. INDOT has treated the roadway and all vehicles have […]
Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash along I-69
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Three days after a fatal accident near Boonville New Harmony Road, the victim’s name has been released. The Vanderburgh County Coroner says Berneard Fleming Sr. passed away at the scene of the crash on December 23. He was 64-years-old. Police believe one vehicle crossed the median and struck another vehicle […]
wamwamfm.com
2 Evansville Teens Arrested After Being Caught With Guns
Two teenagers in Evansville are in jail after they were caught with guns they shouldn’t have had. Kurt Darling reports…
Pets pass away in fully involved trailer fire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Fire officials were on scene of a fully involved fire in Henderson earlier Christmas day. Dispatch tells us the call for the fire came in shortly after 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon. Officials say a trailer caught fire in the 300 block of Race Track Road. The Henderson Fire Department confirms the […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/27)
Daniel Callahan, 38, of Odon, was arrested on counts of Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender, Operating Vehicle after being Habitual Traffic Offender, and Failure to Remain at the Scene of an Accident. Bond was set at $20,000. Francisco Ijom Anay, 45, of Washington, was arrested on...
Classes set to start at new Owensboro school in 2023
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Highlands Latin School in Owensboro will be welcoming students for the first time ever this upcoming fall. Classical, Christian and traditional are the three defining qualities the school promotes itself as. “Highlands Latin is an organization dedicated to the establishment and growth of classical Christian schools,” it says on the school’s […]
