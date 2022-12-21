Moto G13 has been in the rumours for a few weeks now. The exact launch date of the new G-series phone has not been announced by Motorola yet, but ahead of it, renders and specifications of the smartphone have leaked online. As per the latest leak, Moto G13 will feature a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. In the leaked renders, it is seen featuring a hole-punch display. They also suggest a Grey colour option for the device. The Lenovo-owned company is expected to unveil the Moto G13 as a budget-level smartphone.

2 DAYS AGO