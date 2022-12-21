Read full article on original website
Windows 11 Notepad Tabs Feature Leaked by Microsoft Employee: Report
Windows 11 users may get a Tabs feature for the Notepad app in early 2023, as per a report. While the feature is still under early testing within the company, a Microsoft employee has been said to have accidentally dropped an image of the feature on Twitter. The tweet was spotted by Windows Central before it was deleted. Earlier this year, Microsoft rolled out the tabs for File Explorer and now Notepad will reportedly be the first inbuilt app to get this feature.
Data of 400 Million Twitter users up for sale
A threat actor is claiming to have stolen data of 400 million Twitter users and is offering it for sale on the dark web. According to Israeli cyber intelligence company, Hudson Rock the database contains information such as email ids and phone number of high profile users like celebrities, politicians, companies, normal users, and a lot of OG and special usernames.
