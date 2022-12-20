ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

fox16.com

3 new starters for bowl game Hogs need to be outstanding

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will have several new starters for the bowl game who haven’t been a regular starter previously. Between opt outs, injuries and players entering the transfer portal Arkansas has been forced to add some new starters to face Kansas. Three starters declared for the 2023 NFL...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Pittman thankful for loyalty of high school signees

While the transfer portal certainly allows college football teams to add immediate contributors, Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman still believes that high school signees are the foundation of a program. Pittman and his staff added 19 high school signees and four portal transfers on Wednesday in a class that...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas adds four from portal, more coming

FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday, Arkansas added four recruits from the transfer portal. Sam Pittman talked about the class afterward. Also, he said the new rule that allows portal recruits to visit Jan. 4-8 will be something the Razorbacks definitely take advantage of. “The 4th through the 8th, I’m going...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

DE John Morgan III signs with Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Pitt defensive end transfer John Morgan III has signed with Arkansas. Morgan, 6-2, 265, was here this past weekend and said at time he would sign after the national championship game. He had visited Missouri prior to Arkansas and talked about maybe seeing Tennessee and Colorado before making a decision.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Marcus Henderson enters transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore Marcus Henderson has entered the transfer portal. Henderon was listed as the second-team center on the depth chart released by Arkansas on Tuesday. Henderson signed with the Razorbacks out of Memphis (Tenn.) University School in the Class of 2020. Oddly enough, Henderson leaves the team one week before they are scheduled to play in his city in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

