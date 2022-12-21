Read full article on original website
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
fox16.com
Ashton Ngo chooses Arkansas following visit
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has reached into Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College to secure a commitment from long snapper Ashton Ngo. Ngo, 6-0, 225, committed to the Hogs on Thursday when he tweeted out the pledge. On Thursday night, Ngo talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks. “I think...
fox16.com
Arkansas signs USF linebacker to Class of 2023
FAYETTEVILLE — It didn’t take long for Travis Williams, Arkansas’ new defensive coordinator, to start making an impact on the recruiting trail. The University of South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier, 6-1, 223, was committed Williams at UCF after entering the transfer portal. But when Williams left to come to Arkansas and offered Grier a scholarship he took it.
fox16.com
Sam Pittman talks John Morgan III decision
FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday, Arkansas’ recruiting went as expected until former Pitt defensive end John Morgan III moved up his timeline and signed with the Razorbacks. Morgan, 6-2, 265, is the fourth recruit, first on defense, from the transfer portal to sign with the Hogs. Sam Pittman admitted it was great, unexpected news they got Morgan when they did.
fox16.com
3 new starters for bowl game Hogs need to be outstanding
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will have several new starters for the bowl game who haven’t been a regular starter previously. Between opt outs, injuries and players entering the transfer portal Arkansas has been forced to add some new starters to face Kansas. Three starters declared for the 2023 NFL...
fox16.com
WATCH: Mike Irwin & Alyssa Orange look at the MBB season so far.
We are 12 games into the season for the men’s basketball team, and already we’ve seen any guy can take over a game when the Hogs need it. Against UNC-Asheville it was Jalen Graham and Joseph Pinion. It’s been Jordan Walsh. It’s been Ricky Council. It’s been Anthony Black.
fox16.com
The New School hoops program off to 19-1 pre-Christmas start
When David Ferrell was hired to start a basketball program at The New School in Fayetteville six years ago, he had dreams of it being successful. But the former West Fork and University of Ozarks head coach, who has over 600 career wins, admits even he was surprised with how quickly that came to fruition for the Class 1A private school.
