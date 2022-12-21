ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AdWeek

Adnatomy: KAYAK Gambles on Funny Social Commentary

As travel became a polarizing topic in the depths of the pandemic, Kayak decided to take a risk. Backed by artificial intelligence that revealed that “denialism” was a hot topic online, the travel booking site waded into potential political controversy with a set of spots that poked fun at conspiracy-minded debates playing out across the country.
AdWeek

Snapchat+: How to Change the App's Capture Button

Snapchat+ is Snapchat’s subscription service that gives subscribers access to exclusive features on the social networking platform. One of these features is the ability to change the appearance of the capture button on Snapchat’s camera screen. Our guide will show you how to Snapchat’s capture button if you’re...
AdWeek

Snapchat+: How to Change the App's Recording Frame

Snapchat’s Snapchat+ subscription service allows subscribers to change the appearance of the recording frame that appears on Snapchat’s camera screen as the user records videos. Our guide will show you how to change the appearance of the recording frame from within the Snapchat mobile application. Note: These screenshots...
AdWeek

How Brands Can Thank Consumers in a Way That Drives Sales

It can seem obvious—perhaps even trite—to say that expressing gratitude is an important part of the human experience. Nevertheless, it often seems like a struggle to incorporate gratitude into our daily lives. This difficulty is certainly not due to the absence of gratitude’s positive impact. In fact, wide bodies of research show that an attitude of gratitude is highly beneficial to relationships, physical health, mental health and overall well-being.
AdWeek

Snapchat+: How to Change Your Chat Wallpaper

Snapchat’s Snapchat+ subscription service allows subscribers to customize the look of each conversation on the social networking platform with a different background wallpaper. Our guide will show you how to change a chat’s wallpaper in the Snapchat mobile application. Note: These screenshots were captured in the Snapchat app...
AdWeek

An Inflection Point for Marketers—and Adweek

In my first six months as chief content officer at Adweek, I’ve reflected a lot on the role of the marketer in the global economy and the future of our company’s business. Given the state of the world and our industry, it’s easy to explain why. In 2022, chief marketing officers and their organizations have faced one crisis after the next: supply chain shortages, persistent inflation and geopolitical risks, all while the trajectory of climate change grows ever more distressing. Factor in the new threats to brand safety posed by the uncertainty surrounding social media platforms, and it’s clear the job of the marketer is massive and getting more challenging every day.

