The stepmother of a Buffalo nurse who perished in the historic winter storm this weekend said Tuesday that the woman would still be alive if officials were better prepared. Laneesha Smith told The Post that 22-year-old Anndel Taylor — one of more than 30 people who died in the storm — was just minutes away from home when she became stuck in the snow and should have been saved. “They said they were prepared for this storm but they were not prepared for this storm,” Smith said. “So many lives probably could have been saved if they put the travel ban...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 21 MINUTES AGO