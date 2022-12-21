ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastsound, WA

Islands' Weekly

Airplane accident; costume confusion; trespassing trucks | San Juan County Sheriff’s Log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. • Deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident in Friday Harbor. After gathering information from the parties involved, one person was arrested for Assault 4th Degree-Domestic Violence. The arrested person was taken into custody, transported to the jail and booked into jail without incident.
