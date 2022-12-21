Read full article on original website
Airplane accident; costume confusion; trespassing trucks | San Juan County Sheriff’s Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. • Deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident in Friday Harbor. After gathering information from the parties involved, one person was arrested for Assault 4th Degree-Domestic Violence. The arrested person was taken into custody, transported to the jail and booked into jail without incident.
The Co-op difference: capital credit checks are in the mail
Submitted by Orcas Power and Light Cooperative. More than $1.1M in capital credit checks are going out to longtime OPALCO members this month, as they do each year. As an electric cooperative, the margin at the end of any given year goes back into the hands of members. Each year the Co-op tracks how much you pay for power and determines how much of the margin you will receive as a capital credit allocation to your membership.
