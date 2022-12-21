ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janelle Monae to receive See Her honor at the Critics Choice Awards

By Karen Butler
 5 days ago

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Hidden Figures and Glass Onion star Janelle Monae is set to receive the 7th annual See Her honor at the Critics Choice Awards ceremony on Jan. 15.

Janelle Monae will be honored at next month's Critics Choice Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Monae, 37, is known for her performances in Antebellum, Harriet, Lady and the Tramp, Homecoming and Moonlight . She is also a Grammy-nominated recording artist.

⭐️Janelle Monáe⭐️ to receive the 7th Annual SEEHER Award at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards! Tune in to @TheCW LIVE on Sunday, January 15. https://t.co/OJFk3lVn87 #CriticsChoice #CriticsChoiceAwards #SeeHer @SeeHerOfficial @JanelleMonae pic.twitter.com/TRLa4exDML — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 20, 2022

"The See Her Award honors a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries," according to a Tuesday press release from The CW, which will air the prize presentation.

"See Her is the leading global movement for accurate portrayals of women and girls in media. A global collective of marketers, media organizations and industry influencers, SeeHer is committed to creating gender-bias-free advertising and media."

Past See Her Award recipients include Viola Davis , Gal Gadot , Claire Foy , Kristen Bell , Zendaya and Halle Berry .

Chelsea Handler is hosting the awards gala at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

