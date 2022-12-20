ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

ccxmedia.org

Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine to Permanently Close in March

Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine in Brooklyn Park announced on Facebook that it will be closing permanently at the end of March, opting not to renew its lease at its Edinburgh Centre Drive location. The restaurant has been around for 18 years and attained a devoted following. “Lemon Grass has held...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Nonna Rosa’s Restaurant in Robbinsdale Gets New Owner

Nonna Rosa’s, a popular Italian restaurant in Robbinsdale, has a new owner. Calling the restaurant “a neighborhood gem,” new owner Jason Lyons says the concept would largely remain the same. “I’ve pretty much done restaurants my entire life. So I feel like I have a good eye...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Valley Pastries in Golden Valley to Close for Monthslong Renovation

Fans of a favorite Golden Valley doughnut shop will have to endure a longer than usual winter. That’s because Valley Pastries will be temporarily closing for an extensive remodel and expansion. According to the business, the closure will last two to three months as the store undergoes a “major...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Police Respond to Two Extreme DWI Crash Cases

Driving in a Minnesota winter can be an adventure, as slippery roads and poor visibility can make even a short drive seem treacherous. “Our concern this year is with the impending storms and all the severe weather, that’s making it dangerous to travel,” said Plymouth Public Safety Director Erik Fadden. “It just compounds that danger level if somebody chooses to make a bad choice and drink and drive.”
PLYMOUTH, MN
96.7 The River

Weather Announcements for Wednesday, December 21st, 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, December 21st, 2022. -- The Sartell Community Center is closed. They plan to open tentatively at 9:00 a.m. tomorrow. -- The Sartell Santa Tour is canceled. The Sartell Fire Department reminds everyone to restrict travel to essential travel only....
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

Pine City Couple Hurt in I-94 Crash Near Monticello

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A pine City couple was taken to the hospital after crashing their pickup Tuesday morning near Monticello. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound Interstate 94 east of Monticello just before 11:00 a.m. The patrol says 62-year-old David Sprunk was entering eastbound I-94...
MONTICELLO, MN
96.7 The River

Santa Parade in Foley Wednesday

The Foley Fire Department is sponsoring a Santa Parade in Foley Wednesday night. The parade route starting after 6pm will be to the south of the fire hall. The parade route starting at 7pm will be north of the fire hall. Santa will be handing out candy canes. Learn more...
FOLEY, MN
96.7 The River

Sushi Restaurant Moving Into Former Davanni’s Building

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - After years of sitting vacant, the former Davanni's building in Waite Park has a new owner. Planning and Community Development Director Jon Noerenberg says they've received a permit application for Yamoto Sushi House. A sign on the building also confirms the Sushi restaurant is coming...
WAITE PARK, MN
96.7 The River

Sartell Santa Parade Canceled Due to Extreme Weather

SARTELL (WJON New) - Santa won't be rolling down the streets of Sartell Thursday night. The Sartell Fire Department says after consulting with Santa and Buddy the Elf, they've made the tough decision to cancel the 2022 Sartell Santa Tour. The fire department says with the next couple of days...
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

Google walks away from Becker

BECKER (WJON News) - Plans for a proposed Google data center in Becker have fallen apart. The Minnesota Utilities Commission has received notice that Xcel Energy has terminated its agreement with Honeycrisp, LLC to build a 375,000-square-foot building next to the Sherco Power Plant. Announced in 2019, Xcel Energy planned...
BECKER, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says he erred in prosecuting Jaleel Stallings, a St. Paul man who fired back after a Minneapolis SWAT in an unmarked van hit him with a plastic bullet in the days after George Floyd’s police murder.  The post Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
96.7 The River

SR-R Superintendent Hoping for More Funding

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The superintendent of the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District is hopeful the Minnesota State Legislature will use some of the state's projected $17.6 billion surplus on K-12 education. Brad Bergstrom says the special education cross-subsidy needs to be fully funded. That's when we take dollars out...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
