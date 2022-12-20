ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.7 The River

Sushi Restaurant Moving Into Former Davanni’s Building

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - After years of sitting vacant, the former Davanni's building in Waite Park has a new owner. Planning and Community Development Director Jon Noerenberg says they've received a permit application for Yamoto Sushi House. A sign on the building also confirms the Sushi restaurant is coming...
WAITE PARK, MN
96.7 The River

Santa Parade in Foley Wednesday

The Foley Fire Department is sponsoring a Santa Parade in Foley Wednesday night. The parade route starting after 6pm will be to the south of the fire hall. The parade route starting at 7pm will be north of the fire hall. Santa will be handing out candy canes. Learn more...
FOLEY, MN
96.7 The River

New Munich Turkey Barn Destroyed By Fire

NEW MUNICH (WJON News) - Several fire crews responded to a turkey barn fire in New Munich Monday. Just after 3:30 a.m., a Stearns County deputy was on patrol when he reported a turkey barn was fully engulfed. New Munich, Melrose and Freeport fire departments were called to the scene...
NEW MUNICH, MN
96.7 The River

Google walks away from Becker

BECKER (WJON News) - Plans for a proposed Google data center in Becker have fallen apart. The Minnesota Utilities Commission has received notice that Xcel Energy has terminated its agreement with Honeycrisp, LLC to build a 375,000-square-foot building next to the Sherco Power Plant. Announced in 2019, Xcel Energy planned...
BECKER, MN
96.7 The River

37th Annual Free Christmas Day Dinner in Waite Park

WAITE (WJON News) -- Volunteers are getting ready for the annual Christmas Dinner. The 37th annual event will take place on Christmas Day again this year. There is no dine-in option again this year, but they are offering curbside pickup and no contact delivery. Dinner Coordinator Joe Cordie has been...
WAITE PARK, MN
96.7 The River

Owner Says Her Minnesota Hair Salon Is Haunted

Halloween may be over this year for some but not for Amanda Kist, owner of Salon Halo. Every day for the last 8 years have been a bit Halloweenish. When you passed by Salon Halo in Robbinsdale, Minnesota recently, you may have seen the spooky Halloween decorations they had up. What you don't know about Salon Halo is that it seems to actually be haunted for real.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
96.7 The River

New Chipotle Restaurant in Sartell Opens This Week

SARTELL (WJON News) - The new Chipotle restaurant in Sartell is ready to serve you. The franchise plans to open their new location Wednesday, inside the River Crossing development along Highway 15 and country road 1 in Sartell. The new Sartell location will also feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup...
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy