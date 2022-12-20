Read full article on original website
What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?
Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
Snow Impacting Access to Minnesota State Parks, Trails
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Recent significant snow events are impacting winter recreation access in state parks and trails in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota DNR says heavy, wet snowfall last week made many roads and trails impassable and cut power to several state parks. Additional snow and bitter cold temperatures this week further impacted conditions at some state parks and trails across Minnesota.
20 Things From Minnesota That Would Send Californians Into a Coma
There is a new trend on TikTok where people talk about things from the area they live that would be so foreign to Californians that it would send them into a coma. I wanted to get in on the fun and do a Minnesota version, so here are some things from Minnesota that would send Californians into a coma.
Why It Can Still Snow in Central MN When It’s Very Cool
Central Minnesota has experienced and continues to experience dangerously cool temperatures this week. Meteorologist Megan Mulford from the National Weather Service in Aberdeen, South Dakota joined me on WJON. Mulford explains the colder the temperature is means there is less moisture in the atmosphere but that doesn't mean it cannot snow. She doesn't consider snow with sub zero temperatures unusual but that we've been a bit spoiled in recent years because we haven't seen large amounts of snow the last few winters.
DNR Warns That Slush Weighs Down Ice
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Last week’s snowstorm that dropped heavy, wet snow across much of the state has significantly affected ice conditions. The Minnesota DNR says slush adds weight to the ice and its effects can be unpredictable. In some areas, slushy conditions are impacting travel on the ice, while in others — especially where ice was in the early stages of forming — the conditions are not adequate to support ice shelters and vehicles, resulting in breakthroughs.
Census: Minnesota Saw Population Growth in Past Year
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota gained 5,713 new residents between July 1st 2021 and July 1st 2022 according to state population figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. They say the state had 11,617 more births than deaths during that period. But we also lost 5,206 people due to...
Nostalgic Minnesota Christmas Bear Giving Me All the Warm Feels! Who has One?
I've been seeing it for a couple weeks on Facebook and every time I see it, it gives me all the nostalgic feels for Christmas. Remember Santa Bear? With his knitted Christmas colored hat and scarf? He was first introduced to us by the Minnesota founded department store Dayton's, back in 1985. I was only four years old at that time, but I will always remember when Santa Bear came around. Did you have one? Do you still have one?
One of the Snowiest Decembers on Record in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON NEWS) --It's official, this is one of the snowiest Decembers on record in St. Cloud. The National Weather Service says we had five inches of snow Wednesday. That gives us 21.7 inches of snow so far this month, which makes this the 6th snowiest December on record in St. Cloud. (We had 11.2 inches of snow last December)
Minnesota DNR Updates Wolf Management Plan
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has finalized an updated wolf management plan that will guide the state's approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years. The DNR says the plan includes a framework for how the state will approach decisions about wolf hunting...
Take an Indoor Tour of Haunted Mansions in Minnesota
St Paul, one of Minnesota's oldest cities, is no stranger to strange things. Paranormal things. And Summit Avenue in St. Paul has quite a few places to tour that are said to be haunted. And since this is a guided tour, you will be assured to get the full stories along the way.
Do Minnesotans Call In Sick More Than Other States?
I'm not one to call in sick to work. I think in the last 30 years, I've had to call in sick twice and both times I was in the hospital. Once, when I was working an overnight shift at a rock radio station in Orlando, I had a bad case of the flu but didn't want to miss work. So, I threw on a bathrobe and a pair of high top sneakers and went to work. I didn't worry about getting anyone else sick because I was the only one there.
First Day of Winter, Looks a Lot Like a Minnesota “Winter Storm Watch”
Goodbye Fall and HELLO winter! Even though in Minnesota we've been "enjoying" winter weather for awhile, technically the first day of winter is December 21 and we are headed into it with a cold spell and in true Minnesota winter style. According to the National Weather Service we are under...
Winter Storm Watch, Wind Chill Watch in Central Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We are still preparing for a major winter storm to hit Minnesota right before the Christmas holiday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch which will be in effect from Wednesday morning through late Friday night. We could see between five and 10...
Ish! Minnesota Would You Try This Awful Food Combination?
I'm not sure how I keep finding these truly perplexing food combinations, but I seem to be a magnet for them. I recently spotted a post on social media that offered up a mixture of baked beans and chips. The baked beans were in a bowl and the person was dipping a chip in the baked beans and eating them, like chips and salsa. This can't be a thing, right?
Minnesota’s Como Zoo Lost One of It’s Most Beloved Residents
I remember being a kid and heading over to the Como Zoo quite often. Or so it seemed. We lived in St. Paul before we made the move to more rural Central Minnesota and the zoo wasn't too far away. Plus, there were some fun rides, animals, and snacks that made for a fun activity on a summer day.
Twins Adding to Guest List for St. Cloud Twins Caravan Stop
The Twins Winter Caravan is stopping in St. Cloud Tuesday January 24th at Rivers Edge Convention Center. The Twins have announced they are adding first base coach Tommy Watkins to the guest list that already includes 3rd baseman Jose Miranda, utility player Nick Gordon, former Twin and current broadcaster Dan Gladden. Kris Atteberry from the Twins Radio Network will be the emcee for the event.
And The Winner Is…Light Up Central Minnesota Winning Home
There were nearly 40 submissions made during our Light Up Central Minnesota holiday lights contest. The entries ranged from artfully decorated Christmas trees to fully lit homes with armies of accessories. But in the end, the name that was pulled from our Santa hat here was Bethany Reimer!. Here is...
Central Minnesota Schools are Already Running Out of Snow Days
Winter is off to a brutal start in Minnesota, so much so that some schools have already used their allotted snow days. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Schools shared this post on Facebook:. Notice for 3rd-6th grade parents: E-learning information. We have used our allocated snow days for this year. If we...
Blizzard Warning In Effect in Central Minnesota Thursday Through Saturday
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a blizzard warning, in effect Thursday, December 22nd at 6 pm through Saturday, December 24th at 6 am. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect area wide through this. evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and...
Flower producers asked to return survey
UNDATED (WJON News) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reminding commercial flower and tree producers to fill out their survey before the end of the year. The 2023 Commercial Floriculture Survey asks growers that produce more than $10,000 worth of fresh-cut flowers, potted plants, and bedding plants to report production area, sales totals, and the number of agricultural workers. The National Agriculture Statistics Service is expecting responses from over 900 producers throughout Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
