Rice, MN

96.7 The River

SR-R Superintendent Hoping for More Funding

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The superintendent of the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District is hopeful the Minnesota State Legislature will use some of the state's projected $17.6 billion surplus on K-12 education. Brad Bergstrom says the special education cross-subsidy needs to be fully funded. That's when we take dollars out...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
96.7 The River

Pine City Couple Hurt in I-94 Crash Near Monticello

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A pine City couple was taken to the hospital after crashing their pickup Tuesday morning near Monticello. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound Interstate 94 east of Monticello just before 11:00 a.m. The patrol says 62-year-old David Sprunk was entering eastbound I-94...
MONTICELLO, MN
96.7 The River

Google walks away from Becker

BECKER (WJON News) - Plans for a proposed Google data center in Becker have fallen apart. The Minnesota Utilities Commission has received notice that Xcel Energy has terminated its agreement with Honeycrisp, LLC to build a 375,000-square-foot building next to the Sherco Power Plant. Announced in 2019, Xcel Energy planned...
BECKER, MN
96.7 The River

Sartell Santa Parade Canceled Due to Extreme Weather

SARTELL (WJON New) - Santa won't be rolling down the streets of Sartell Thursday night. The Sartell Fire Department says after consulting with Santa and Buddy the Elf, they've made the tough decision to cancel the 2022 Sartell Santa Tour. The fire department says with the next couple of days...
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

Santa Parade in Foley Wednesday

The Foley Fire Department is sponsoring a Santa Parade in Foley Wednesday night. The parade route starting after 6pm will be to the south of the fire hall. The parade route starting at 7pm will be north of the fire hall. Santa will be handing out candy canes. Learn more...
FOLEY, MN
96.7 The River

New Chipotle Restaurant in Sartell Opens This Week

SARTELL (WJON News) - The new Chipotle restaurant in Sartell is ready to serve you. The franchise plans to open their new location Wednesday, inside the River Crossing development along Highway 15 and country road 1 in Sartell. The new Sartell location will also feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup...
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

37th Annual Free Christmas Day Dinner in Waite Park

WAITE (WJON News) -- Volunteers are getting ready for the annual Christmas Dinner. The 37th annual event will take place on Christmas Day again this year. There is no dine-in option again this year, but they are offering curbside pickup and no contact delivery. Dinner Coordinator Joe Cordie has been...
WAITE PARK, MN
St. Cloud, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

