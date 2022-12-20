Read full article on original website
Waite Park Council Votes Not To Renew License for Coratel Hotel
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A Waite Park hotel will not have its license renewed. During Monday's city council meeting, the council voted not to renew the hotel license for Coratel Inn and Suites. Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says one of the main reasons behind the decision was...
SR-R Superintendent Hoping for More Funding
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The superintendent of the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District is hopeful the Minnesota State Legislature will use some of the state's projected $17.6 billion surplus on K-12 education. Brad Bergstrom says the special education cross-subsidy needs to be fully funded. That's when we take dollars out...
Pine City Couple Hurt in I-94 Crash Near Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A pine City couple was taken to the hospital after crashing their pickup Tuesday morning near Monticello. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound Interstate 94 east of Monticello just before 11:00 a.m. The patrol says 62-year-old David Sprunk was entering eastbound I-94...
Sartell-St. Stephen School District Looking to Add E-Learning Days
SARTELL (WJON News) - Students in the Sartell-St. Stephen school district got an early start to winter break. The district decided to cancel classes Thursday due to the extreme cold. Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says in the last week they have already had to use their two snow days. He says...
Google walks away from Becker
BECKER (WJON News) - Plans for a proposed Google data center in Becker have fallen apart. The Minnesota Utilities Commission has received notice that Xcel Energy has terminated its agreement with Honeycrisp, LLC to build a 375,000-square-foot building next to the Sherco Power Plant. Announced in 2019, Xcel Energy planned...
This Holiday Figure Appeared At The Scene Of A Minnesota Car Crash!
Here's something you don't see every day! Santa was spotted at a car crash in Kandiyohi County recently and a squad car dash camera captured the proof!. The post by the Kandiyohi Sheriff's Office was short but did state that no one was injured in the crash and all parties were able to go about the rest of their day.
Sartell Santa Parade Canceled Due to Extreme Weather
SARTELL (WJON New) - Santa won't be rolling down the streets of Sartell Thursday night. The Sartell Fire Department says after consulting with Santa and Buddy the Elf, they've made the tough decision to cancel the 2022 Sartell Santa Tour. The fire department says with the next couple of days...
Central Minnesota Schools are Already Running Out of Snow Days
Winter is off to a brutal start in Minnesota, so much so that some schools have already used their allotted snow days. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Schools shared this post on Facebook:. Notice for 3rd-6th grade parents: E-learning information. We have used our allocated snow days for this year. If we...
The Duck “Hall of Fame” Is Located In This Minnesota City
HAVE YOU HEARD OF 'THE INTERNATIONAL DUCK HALL OF FAME?'. Who knew we had a Duck "Hall of Fame" in Minnesota? Probably people that live in and around New London, Minnesota. Their website makes my mouth water, as they have some super delicious yummies for sale. A great gift for the holidays.
Santa Parade in Foley Wednesday
The Foley Fire Department is sponsoring a Santa Parade in Foley Wednesday night. The parade route starting after 6pm will be to the south of the fire hall. The parade route starting at 7pm will be north of the fire hall. Santa will be handing out candy canes. Learn more...
New Chipotle Restaurant in Sartell Opens This Week
SARTELL (WJON News) - The new Chipotle restaurant in Sartell is ready to serve you. The franchise plans to open their new location Wednesday, inside the River Crossing development along Highway 15 and country road 1 in Sartell. The new Sartell location will also feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup...
37th Annual Free Christmas Day Dinner in Waite Park
WAITE (WJON News) -- Volunteers are getting ready for the annual Christmas Dinner. The 37th annual event will take place on Christmas Day again this year. There is no dine-in option again this year, but they are offering curbside pickup and no contact delivery. Dinner Coordinator Joe Cordie has been...
