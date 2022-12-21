Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF chief asks Netanyahu to hear ‘professional view’ before changes to chain of command
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, according to reports that emerged on Monday, made an unusual phone call to Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, asking that he be allowed to express his professional view of planned changes to the way security forces operate in Judea and Samaria.
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu offers to suspend annexation plans in exchange for peace with Riyadh: report
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex parts of Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend. Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu has his sights set on peace with Riyadh – but is it feasible?
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that he hopes to bring about “a full, formal peace” with Saudi Arabia, as Israel has done with other Gulf states. However, analysts told JNS that there are several significant obstacles to achieving full normalization with the Saudis. According to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Knesset passes ‘Smotrich-Deri’ amendment
Israel’s Knesset on Tuesday morning passed an amendment allowing Shas Party head Aryeh Deri to serve as a minister and Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich to become a second minister in the Defense Ministry. The amendment to Basic Law: The Government, which passed by a 63-vote majority following an...
Cleveland Jewish News
Under coalition deal, chief Sephardic rabbi will head panel that selects IDF chief rabbi
Israel’s Chief Sephardic Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef will chair the committee that will select the next Israel Defense Forces’ chief rabbi, Kan 11 reported on Saturday, adding that the change is part of a coalition agreement between Likud and the Religious Zionism Party. Yosef’s committee will include a government...
Cleveland Jewish News
ISIS-inspired terrorist arrested for deadly Jerusalem bombings
The deadly Nov. 23 twin bombings in Jerusalem were carried out by a Palestinian resident of Kafr Aqab, acting alone, according to Israeli security forces. Eslam Froukh, 26, was arrested on Nov. 29, following an “extensive” investigation, according to a statement by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Police.
Architect of plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to face sentence
Prosecutors are recommending a life prison sentence for a co-leader of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan's governor, reminding a judge that social media posts and secretly recorded conversations revealed a chilling desire to spark a “reign of terror” in 2020.Barry Croft Jr. was due in federal court Wednesday, a day after key ally Adam Fox was sentenced to 16 years in prison after prosecutors also recommended a life sentence for his role in a scheme to snatch Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and galvanize their confederates toward civil war in other states. The conspirators were furious over tough COVID-19 restrictions...
Cleveland Jewish News
Shin Bet foils Palestinian bomb plot targeting inside Israel
The Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency announced on Monday that it thwarted a Palestinian terrorist bomb plot and a separate suicide bombing targeting areas inside Green Line Israel, involving operatives from Judea and Samaria who were being directed by handlers from the Gaza Strip. A working bomb hidden in a...
Cleveland Jewish News
George Santos maintains Jewish heritage claim even as he admits to lying about resume
(JTA) — George Santos, the congressman-elect whose resume and personal story have collapsed under scrutiny this month, said Monday that he still identifies as “Jew-ish” despite reports showing that his grandparents were Catholics born in Brazil, not Jews who fled the Nazis in Europe as he previously claimed.
Cleveland Jewish News
Republican Jewish Coalition CEO: George Santos ‘will not be welcome’ at our events
(JTA) — George Santos’ first Hanukkah party with the Republican Jewish Coalition will be his last. The group says it will not host Santos at any future events after the congressman-elect lied to RJC officials and to the public about being Jewish and the descendant of people who escaped the Holocaust.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Haim Drukman, spiritual leader of religious Zionist movement, dies at 90
Rabbi Haim Drukman, the spiritual leader of the religious Zionism movement, passed away at age 90 in Jerusalem on Sunday. He had been struggling with COVID-19 for several weeks. Drukman founded and led for some 50 years the Or Etzion Yeshivah, a religious high school and military preparatory school in...
Migrants in El Paso face uncertainty after Supreme Court allows Title 42 to remain in effect amid legal challenges
The future for migrants waiting in El Paso, Texas, after crossing the US-Mexico border remains uncertain following the Supreme Court's Wednesday decision that allows federal officials to continue expelling migrants before they have received an asylum hearing.
Cleveland Jewish News
Is Iran nuclear deal dead?
Like the parrot in that wonderful Monty Python sketch, American and European diplomats have been trying to persuade themselves that the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran isn’t dead. It’s just resting. In the period since the 2018 U.S. withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Book bans, Ukraine and the end of Roe: The year 2022 in Jewish ideas
(JTA) — Jewish eras can be defined by events (the fall of the Second Temple, the Inquisition, the founding of Israel) and by ideas (the rabbinic era, emancipation, post-denominationalism). A community reveals itself in the things it argues about most passionately. It’s too early to tell what ideas will...
Cleveland Jewish News
Coalition for Jewish Values criticize letter signed by 330 rabbis pledging to boycott Religious Zionism members
The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV) criticized a letter signed last week by an estimated 330 non-Orthodox rabbis pledging to bar members of Israel’s Religious Zionism Party from speaking at their synagogues. “Their call reveals the unrestrained hypocrisy of these non-Orthodox (and anti-Orthodox movements,” said CJV President Rabbi Yoek...
Cleveland Jewish News
EU document proves ‘what we’ve been seeing on the ground’
A recently leaked European Union document outlining E.U. strategy to help extend Palestinian control over Area C of Judea and Samaria reveals “a gross violation of Israel’s sovereignty and jurisdiction by purported allies,” Naomi Kahn, director of the International Division for Regavim, an Israeli NGO that deals with land issues, told JNS.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli mayor attends funeral of terrorist who wounded 3 policemen
The mayor of the Arab Israeli city of Kafr Qassem attended the funeral on Saturday of a terrorist who was slain while attempting to shoot and run over several police officers. Despite the police having already settled on a motive, Mayor Abdel Badir offered several possible motives for Friday’s pre-dawn attack in interviews with Hebrew media, including criminal intent and mental illness.
Cleveland Jewish News
EMET welcomes passage of the 2022 Masih Alinejad Hunt Act
The Endowment for Middle East Truth (EMET) welcomed Congress’ adoption on Friday of the 2022 Masih Alinejad Hunt Act. The bill is named after Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American journalist working as a presenter for the VOA Persian Service and as a correspondent for Radio Farda. In July 2021, the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Beijing unable to supplant the US as the bulwark of the Gulf states, expert says
Only the United States can integrate an Arab air defense against Iran, David Schenker, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said during a talk he gave this month at the Washington-based Jewish Policy Center on “Saudi Arabia in a Period of Change.”. Jewish Policy...
Cleveland Jewish News
Top 10 most-read stories on JNS.org in 2022
While they may not all be among the “most important” stories of 2022, here are the top 10 stories that our readers clicked on most this year:. No. 1: Esther Pollard dies after being rushed to hospital with COVID. By Maayan Hoffman. Esther Pollard, 68, the wife of...
Comments / 0