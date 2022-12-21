Former UGA quarterback JT Daniels announces transfer destination

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback J.T. Daniels is reportedly transferring to Rice. The Rice Owls made a bowl game in 2022 and finished 5-8. Daniels will look to win the starting job at Rice.

The Owls have notable games in 2023 against Houston, BYU and Texas. Daniels will likely face competition from Rice quarterback T.J. McMahon, who started 10 games in 2022 and threw 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for the Owls.

Daniels lost the job as starting quarterback for the West Virginia Mountaineers late in the season. West Virginia went 5-7 in a disappointing season. Garrett Greene gained the starting job over Daniels because he is more mobile, which opened West Virginia’s rushing attack.

Daniels will have one or two years of eligibility at his new schools depending on if he gets an injury waiver from the NCAA. This season, Daniels threw 13 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and 2,107 passing yards for West Virginia.

Former Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels has excellent arm strength. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Daniels transferred from Georgia to West Virginia in early 2022. The former five-star recruit entered the transfer portal after Georgia won the national championship in January.

Daniels finished his career with an undefeated record as the starting quarterback at Georgia, but he lost his starting job to Stetson Bennett early in the 2021 college football season. Daniels battled injuries throughout his time at the University of Georgia and during much of his college football career.

Daniels missed several games during his time at Georgia after he was diagnosed with a strained oblique muscle.

Daniels transferred to Georgia from USC in 2020. He started multiple games for Georgia in 2020 and was expected to be the starting quarterback for Georgia’s 2021 season, but he struggled with injuries early in the season while Stetson Bennett proved himself a championship-caliber quarterback.

Daniels played in nine games in his Georgia football career from 2020-2021. He threw 17 touchdowns and only five interceptions during his time in Athens.