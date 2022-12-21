ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Former UGA quarterback JT Daniels announces transfer destination

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1elnao_0jpviPqP00
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback J.T. Daniels is reportedly transferring to Rice. The Rice Owls made a bowl game in 2022 and finished 5-8. Daniels will look to win the starting job at Rice.

The Owls have notable games in 2023 against Houston, BYU and Texas. Daniels will likely face competition from Rice quarterback T.J. McMahon, who started 10 games in 2022 and threw 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for the Owls.

Daniels lost the job as starting quarterback for the West Virginia Mountaineers late in the season. West Virginia went 5-7 in a disappointing season. Garrett Greene gained the starting job over Daniels because he is more mobile, which opened West Virginia’s rushing attack.

Daniels will have one or two years of eligibility at his new schools depending on if he gets an injury waiver from the NCAA. This season, Daniels threw 13 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and 2,107 passing yards for West Virginia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jlp0K_0jpviPqP00
Former Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels has excellent arm strength. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Daniels transferred from Georgia to West Virginia in early 2022. The former five-star recruit entered the transfer portal after Georgia won the national championship in January.

Daniels finished his career with an undefeated record as the starting quarterback at Georgia, but he lost his starting job to Stetson Bennett early in the 2021 college football season. Daniels battled injuries throughout his time at the University of Georgia and during much of his college football career.

Daniels missed several games during his time at Georgia after he was diagnosed with a strained oblique muscle.

Daniels transferred to Georgia from USC in 2020. He started multiple games for Georgia in 2020 and was expected to be the starting quarterback for Georgia’s 2021 season, but he struggled with injuries early in the season while Stetson Bennett proved himself a championship-caliber quarterback.

Daniels played in nine games in his Georgia football career from 2020-2021. He threw 17 touchdowns and only five interceptions during his time in Athens.

Comments / 0

Related
dawgpost.com

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Raves About 2023 Linebacker Haul

ATHENS - With Glenn Schumann running Georgia’s defense and linebacking core, the Georgia Bulldogs have turned into “Linebacker University” over the last several years. One of college football’s top assistant coaches, Schumann has become an ace recruiter and a consistent developer since he’s been at Georgia.
ATHENS, GA
TMGSports

Mr. CFB: Will The Third Time Be The Charm For Georgia at MBS?

Technically, it will not be a true home-field advantage on Saturday when No. 1 Georgia plays No. 4 Ohio State in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff at the palatial Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. But brothers and sisters, it sure is close. Georgia’s campus in Athens is only 75...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Kirby Smart Hints At 2 Likely Returns For Georgia

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart hopes to have two key offensive contributors for Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Ohio State. Per Dawgs247's Jordan D. Hill, Smart expressed optimism for wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive lineman Warren McClendon playing in the Peach Bowl. "We're excited to get those...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Coach's Viral Kirk Herbstreit Comment

The last and only time Georgia and Ohio State met in college football was Jan. 1, 1993 when Kirk Herbstreit was quarterbacking the Buckeyes. Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp also played in that game. And when asked what he remembered, he says he knew it would be a good win for the Dawgs.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you wish to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
wrbl.com

Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Two men arrested in roadside drug bust

Two men are in custody of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly being caught with drugs in a road check on Dec. 20. Coweta County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Raymond Hayes, 34, of Ellenwood, Georgia, and Jarri Curtis, 31, of Palmetto. Curtis was charged with felony marijuana possession...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
248K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy