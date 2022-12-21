ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CARVER'S SET FOR CLOSING, DEMOLITION

(Richmond, IN)--A long-time Richmond restaurant appears to be headed for demolition. According to a company called Commercial Liquidators of America, Carver’s on Chester Boulevard has been sold and is set for demolition. It is indicating that all of the building’s equipment and fixtures will go up for auction beginning a week from today. Carver’s had been recently remodeled. Carver’s on Tuesday morning was stating on its Facebook page that it will remain open through New Year’s Day. There is no official word yet on why the closing is occurring or what organization is purchasing the property.
MAN CHARGED WITH SHOOTING FRANKLIN COUNTY DEPUTY

(Franklin County, IN)--The suspect in last week’s shooting of a Franklin County deputy and another woman is being identified now that charges have been filed in Franklin Circuit Court. 31-year-old Gregory Guilfoyle of Brookville has been charge with two counts of attempted murder. Deputy Arin Bowers responded to a report that Guilfoyle was walking around midnight Friday in single-digit temperatures with a small child. Guilfoyle allegedly shot Bowers and hit the deputy in his body armor. Bowers returned fire and struck Guilfoyle. The child was not hurt. Later, Guilfoyle’s wife was found with a gunshot wound. The couple remains at University Hospital in Cincinnati.
NKY family loses everything in Christmas Day fire

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence mother, two of her children, and two dogs have no place to live after fire destroyed their mobile home on Christmas morning. “My son and his girlfriend were in the bedroom wrapping up our gifts. I had just put on Christmas Dinner. It was in the oven when the house caught fire,” Peggy Cain said.
Report of a crash with injuries on Mackie Lane in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Mackie Lane in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering believes ‘everybody is family’

Fourth-generation Childers family members work at Clark County restaurant. From the mouth-watering Broaster chicken to the legendary coleslaw, Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering doesn’t disappoint. But it’s more than food that has kept customers coming back for more than half a century. “Everybody is family to us here,” manager...
Man killed in Darke County barn fire

DARKE COUNTY — A man is dead after a barn fire in Darke County last week. Fire departments were called out a reported structure fire in the 2300 block of Stauffer Road in Laura around 7 p.m. on Friday. The 911 caller told dispatchers that her husband, 75-year-old Terry Mowry, ran back into their burning barn.
Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin home

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKRC) - A home in Franklin was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday. The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. at a home on Spring Avenue. Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause remains under...
Brookville Man Facing Two Counts of Attempted Murder

