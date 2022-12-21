Read full article on original website
1017thepoint.com
CARVER'S SET FOR CLOSING, DEMOLITION
(Richmond, IN)--A long-time Richmond restaurant appears to be headed for demolition. According to a company called Commercial Liquidators of America, Carver’s on Chester Boulevard has been sold and is set for demolition. It is indicating that all of the building’s equipment and fixtures will go up for auction beginning a week from today. Carver’s had been recently remodeled. Carver’s on Tuesday morning was stating on its Facebook page that it will remain open through New Year’s Day. There is no official word yet on why the closing is occurring or what organization is purchasing the property.
Waffle House employees' home catches fire Christmas morning, community now rallying around them
At the Waffle House in Hamilton Tuesday afternoon, customers received service with a smile. Employee Kayla Reichenbach greeted them with a smile and thanked them for coming in. What patrons probably didn't notice was the hardship Kayla Reichenbach and her husband Jeffery Reichenbach, who also works...
1017thepoint.com
MAN CHARGED WITH SHOOTING FRANKLIN COUNTY DEPUTY
(Franklin County, IN)--The suspect in last week’s shooting of a Franklin County deputy and another woman is being identified now that charges have been filed in Franklin Circuit Court. 31-year-old Gregory Guilfoyle of Brookville has been charge with two counts of attempted murder. Deputy Arin Bowers responded to a report that Guilfoyle was walking around midnight Friday in single-digit temperatures with a small child. Guilfoyle allegedly shot Bowers and hit the deputy in his body armor. Bowers returned fire and struck Guilfoyle. The child was not hurt. Later, Guilfoyle’s wife was found with a gunshot wound. The couple remains at University Hospital in Cincinnati.
Police: Man accused of shooting wife, later shooting at deputy in southeast Indiana
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting involving a deputy in southeast Indiana Friday. It happened early Friday morning when Indiana State Police said Franklin County Deputy Arin Bowers responded to the area of State Route 1 and U.S. 52 for a report of a man walking while holding a young child.
Dayton man accused of murder at shopping center parking lot indicted on charges
DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing murder charges after an investigation linked him to a deadly shooting earlier this year. Quinn Mattison, 27, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Tuesday on three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability.
NKY family loses everything in Christmas Day fire
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence mother, two of her children, and two dogs have no place to live after fire destroyed their mobile home on Christmas morning. “My son and his girlfriend were in the bedroom wrapping up our gifts. I had just put on Christmas Dinner. It was in the oven when the house caught fire,” Peggy Cain said.
Man dead following barn fire in Darke County
In the call, a woman reported that her family's barn was on fire. She said that her husband ran back into the burning barn. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.
Report of a crash with injuries on Mackie Lane in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Mackie Lane in Harrison.
Reports of an assault with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood.
'A living hell': West Price Hill tenants without heat, hot water for days
According to Willis Nibert, Resident Chair Committee for the building, the 190-unit apartment building on W. 8th Street in West Price Hill has been without heat, and hot water for five-days.
Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering believes ‘everybody is family’
Fourth-generation Childers family members work at Clark County restaurant. From the mouth-watering Broaster chicken to the legendary coleslaw, Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering doesn't disappoint. But it's more than food that has kept customers coming back for more than half a century. "Everybody is family to us here," manager...
Covington police say man tried to kill officer during chase
Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, 44-year-old Donnie Applegate refused to stop after an officer attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation, investigators said.
Wren Lofts to bring 89 new apartments and over 2,000 jobs to Springfield, Ohio
The Wren Lofts project in downtown Springfield will rehabilitate a historic building into a 89-unit, market-rate apartment complex. Sasha Rittenhouse, a Clark County commissioner said this new project is an exciting growth for Springfield and Clark County. "We've seen a lot of business growth recently, and I don't think that's...
Police investigate potential hit-and-run in Dayton
Dispatch said that one person was taken to a local hospital from the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time.
4 dead after crash in Shelby Co. on Christmas Eve
OSHP reported that a tractor-trailer combination driven by a 29-year-old man was traveling north on I-75 while a 2023 GMC Terrain and a 2020 Ford F-150 were traveling south.
Man killed in Darke County barn fire
DARKE COUNTY — A man is dead after a barn fire in Darke County last week. Fire departments were called out a reported structure fire in the 2300 block of Stauffer Road in Laura around 7 p.m. on Friday. The 911 caller told dispatchers that her husband, 75-year-old Terry Mowry, ran back into their burning barn.
Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin home
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKRC) - A home in Franklin was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday. The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. at a home on Spring Avenue. Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause remains under...
‘Fully involved’ fire burns Warren Co. ‘family home’
FRANKLIN — Multiple crews responded to a “fully involved” house fire Monday overnight. Franklin, Clearcreek, and Middletown Fires responded to a mutual aid request to put out a residential fire in the 600 block of Spring Avenue at approximately 3:00 a.m., Franklin City Dispatch told News Center 7.
Brookville Man Facing Two Counts of Attempted Murder
The charges stem from a shooting in Franklin County early Friday morning. (Franklin County, Ind.) - Indiana State Police have identified the suspect involved in a shooting last week in Franklin County. Gregory C. Guilfoyle, 31, has been charged with two counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Neglect...
Police respond to Werk Road in Westwood for a reported assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Police respond to Werk Road in Westwood for a reported assault with injuries.
