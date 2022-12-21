Read full article on original website
MAN CHARGED WITH SHOOTING FRANKLIN COUNTY DEPUTY
(Franklin County, IN)--The suspect in last week’s shooting of a Franklin County deputy and another woman is being identified now that charges have been filed in Franklin Circuit Court. 31-year-old Gregory Guilfoyle of Brookville has been charge with two counts of attempted murder. Deputy Arin Bowers responded to a report that Guilfoyle was walking around midnight Friday in single-digit temperatures with a small child. Guilfoyle allegedly shot Bowers and hit the deputy in his body armor. Bowers returned fire and struck Guilfoyle. The child was not hurt. Later, Guilfoyle’s wife was found with a gunshot wound. The couple remains at University Hospital in Cincinnati.
CARVER'S SET FOR CLOSING, DEMOLITION
(Richmond, IN)--A long-time Richmond restaurant appears to be headed for demolition. According to a company called Commercial Liquidators of America, Carver’s on Chester Boulevard has been sold and is set for demolition. It is indicating that all of the building’s equipment and fixtures will go up for auction beginning a week from today. Carver’s had been recently remodeled. Carver’s on Tuesday morning was stating on its Facebook page that it will remain open through New Year’s Day. There is no official word yet on why the closing is occurring or what organization is purchasing the property.
AREA RETURNING TO NORMAL AFTER COLD, WINDY WEATHER
(Whitewater Valley)--Things were getting back to normal across the Whitewater Valley Tuesday morning after a few days of frigid temperatures and drifting snow. Most travel advisories have been lifted, although many county roads across the area remain snow-packed with residual areas of drifting. During the coldest temperatures, about nine people took shelter in the Richmond city building, which had opened as a warming center. Richmond Power and Light crews were also out in the elements dealing with sporadic power outages. All power had been restored Tuesday morning.
