ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Climate activists decapitate prominent Berlin Christmas tree

WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago

BERLIN — (AP) — Climate activists said Wednesday that they have sawed off the tip of the Christmas tree erected in front of Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate.

The group Last Generation said two of its members used a hydraulic lift and a hand saw to cut two meters (six feet) off the top of the 15-meter (50-foot) tree and hang up a banner stating: "This is only the tip of the Christmas tree."

German police confirmed the incident. Berlin city officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, the group said it wanted to highlight that Germany is so far only seeing the “tip” of the climate catastrophe happening around the world.

It called on the government of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to do more to tackle global warming.

The group has drawn attention and anger in recent months with direct actions including by blocking major roads and throwing food at famous paintings.

Criticizing such protest, Scholz had called on the activists to instead show "a bit of creativity."

___

Follow AP's coverage of the climate and environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Germany's governing coalition argues over COVID restrictions

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's governing coalition is arguing over whether remaining COVID-19 restrictions should be dropped after one of the country's top virologists was quoted as saying that the pandemic is over. Germany has scrapped the bulk of restrictions imposed at the height of the pandemic but,...
The Guardian

Think the war in Ukraine is the world’s deadliest conflict? Think again

A war is raging that has cost up to 600,000 lives. Its victims have borne witness to shocking human rights abuses and, tragically, civilians have been deliberately targeted. Tens of thousands of women have been raped. It has lasted two years and is happening today, yet the chances are you don’t even know where it is. Though it is far deadlier than the war in Ukraine, the western media have mostly ignored it.
WGAU

China to resume issuing passports, visas as virus curbs ease

BEIJING — (AP) — China says it will resume issuing ordinary visas and passports in another big step away from anti-virus controls that isolated the country for almost three years, setting up a potential flood of millions of Chinese going abroad for next month’s Lunar New Year holiday.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

After presidency, unclear fate for Brazil's brash Bolsonaro

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Jair Bolsonaro told supporters that the future could only bring him three possibilities: arrest, death or a second term as Brazil’s president. None of those outcomes came to pass. And his Oct. 30 loss to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva set off two months of relative silence for the self-styled standard-bearer of the Brazilian conservative movement.
WGAU

France to provide 2 satellites, receiving station to Poland

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — France will provide Poland with two observation satellites and a receiving station under a deal sealed Tuesday in Warsaw which Poland says will help its armed forces recognize threats early. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, after meeting with his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu,...
WGAU

Foreign firms: China 'turns corner' by ending quarantine

BEIJING — (AP) — Foreign companies welcomed China's decision to end quarantines for travelers from abroad as an important step to revive slumping business activity while Japan on Tuesday joined India in announcing restrictions on visitors from the country as infections surge. The ruling Communist Party's abrupt decision...
WGAU

Heavy snow in Japan leaves 17 dead, dozens injured

TOKYO — (AP) — Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said Monday. Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions since last week, stranding hundreds of...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
109K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy