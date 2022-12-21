Read full article on original website
Brookville Man Facing Two Counts of Attempted Murder
The charges stem from a shooting in Franklin County early Friday morning. (Franklin County, Ind.) - Indiana State Police have identified the suspect involved in a shooting last week in Franklin County. Gregory C. Guilfoyle, 31, has been charged with two counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Neglect...
Man killed in Darke County barn fire
DARKE COUNTY — A man is dead after a barn fire in Darke County last week. Fire departments were called out a reported structure fire in the 2300 block of Stauffer Road in Laura around 7 p.m. on Friday. The 911 caller told dispatchers that her husband, 75-year-old Terry Mowry, ran back into their burning barn.
Police: Indiana deputy returns fire at man out with child
CEDAR GROVE, Ind. (AP) — A man who was walking with a small child outside in the bitter cold early Friday shot at a southeastern Indiana sheriff’s deputy who returned fire and wounded him, state police said. At least one bullet struck the Franklin County deputy’s body armor, protecting him from injury, state police Sgt. […]
Brookville indiana Man Identified In Officer Involved Shooting In Franklin County
THE OFFICER IS ON PAID ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE PENDING THE OUTCOME OF THE INVESTIGATION. The suspect in last week’s shooting of a Franklin County Deputy and another woman is being identified after charges have been filed in the Franklin County Circuit Court. Gregory C. Guilfoyle, age 31, Brookville, has been...
Greensburg man sentenced in two cases
Greensburg, IN — A Greensburg man who entered guilty pleas in a pair of cases was sentenced Tuesday in Decatur Superior Court to a total of 13 years. David Uberin pleaded guilty in one case to Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance (Level 4 felony), and two counts of Dealing in a Controlled Substance (Level 5 felonies), plus he admitted to Being a Habitual Offender, and was sentenced by Judge Matthew Bailey to 12 years in prison.
ISP: Man shot wife before leaving in bitter cold with toddler, shooting at deputy
BROOKVILLE, Ind. — A Brookville man has been charged for allegedly shooting his wife before walking out in the bitter cold with his toddler and then shooting at a Franklin County sheriff's deputy. Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of...
Man dead following barn fire in Darke County
In the call, a woman reported that her family's barn was on fire. She said that her husband ran back into the burning barn. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.
Police: Man accused of shooting wife, later shooting at deputy in southeast Indiana
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting involving a deputy in southeast Indiana Friday. It happened early Friday morning when Indiana State Police said Franklin County Deputy Arin Bowers responded to the area of State Route 1 and U.S. 52 for a report of a man walking while holding a young child.
Covington police say man tried to kill officer during chase
Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, 44-year-old Donnie Applegate refused to stop after an officer attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation, investigators said.
Lebanon prison correction officers rushed to hospital after inmate assaults them Christmas Day
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two correction officers at a state prison in Warren County were taken to a hospital after they were assaulted by an inmate on Christmas Day, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. “There was an inmate-on-staff assault yesterday at the Lebanon Correctional Institution which...
Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say a man missing out of Kentucky was found dead in Indiana. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo to Facebook and said Jacoby Gray was last heard from last Thursday Night. Deputies now say his body was found in Perry County...
Clermont County coffee shop giving back to the community
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A coffee shop in Clermont County helping organizations in the community with something the owners call “coffee for a cause.”. Plain Street Coffee House and Cafe is located at 125 W. Plane Street in Bethel. Watch their story in the video player above. See...
Four arrested on drug charges
Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announce that a man and woman from Dayton, Ohio along with a man and woman from Portsmouth, Ohio were arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17 p.m. on...
Police arrest Indiana woman who walked away from horrific crash on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 33-year-old Indiana woman who police say was speeding and impaired walked away from a horrific crash on Christmas Eve. According to a news release from Indiana State Police, Rebeca Claus of Shelbyville, Ind., was driving at a "high rate of speed" when she crashed into the into the I-65 scale house located just north of the Lowell exit, which is south of Crown Point and Gary.
Police: Suspect fleeing scene of crash involved in second crash; 2 people hospitalized
PIQUA — UPDATE: 11:45 a.m. A suspect who fled the scene of an accident was later involved in a second crash that sent them and another driver to the hospital, Piqua police say. Officers were dispatched to a report of an accident involving a black pickup truck that had...
‘Fully involved’ fire burns Warren Co. ‘family home’
FRANKLIN — Multiple crews responded to a “fully involved” house fire Monday overnight. Franklin, Clearcreek, and Middletown Fires responded to a mutual aid request to put out a residential fire in the 600 block of Spring Avenue at approximately 3:00 a.m., Franklin City Dispatch told News Center 7.
Woman seriously injured in Anderson shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities in Anderson are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left a woman injured. Police were called to a local hospital emergency room Saturday afternoon where the victim had arrived with a gunshot wound. A department spokesperson said the woman was in serious but stable condition.
Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle
MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office […]
$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Ohio bust
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, task force officers along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted two traffic stops on State Route 104 in Lucasville. The Scioto […]
RICHMOND CONTRACTOR SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON
(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond contractor has been sentenced to federal prison for violating federal lead-based paint laws and falsifying documents. 54-year-old Jeffrey Delucio, who operated Aluminum Brothers Home Improvement, has been sentenced to 16 months. Delucio admitted to taking federal money intended to help mitigate lead paint hazards in older homes. A child with elevated blood levels lived in one of the homes. Delucio also admitted to falsifying documents to cover up his employees’ lack of training.
