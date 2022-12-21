ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brookville Man Facing Two Counts of Attempted Murder

The charges stem from a shooting in Franklin County early Friday morning. (Franklin County, Ind.) - Indiana State Police have identified the suspect involved in a shooting last week in Franklin County. Gregory C. Guilfoyle, 31, has been charged with two counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Neglect...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Darke County barn fire

DARKE COUNTY — A man is dead after a barn fire in Darke County last week. Fire departments were called out a reported structure fire in the 2300 block of Stauffer Road in Laura around 7 p.m. on Friday. The 911 caller told dispatchers that her husband, 75-year-old Terry Mowry, ran back into their burning barn.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WTWO/WAWV

Police: Indiana deputy returns fire at man out with child

CEDAR GROVE, Ind. (AP) — A man who was walking with a small child outside in the bitter cold early Friday shot at a southeastern Indiana sheriff’s deputy who returned fire and wounded him, state police said. At least one bullet struck the Franklin County deputy’s body armor, protecting him from injury, state police Sgt. […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Greensburg man sentenced in two cases

Greensburg, IN — A Greensburg man who entered guilty pleas in a pair of cases was sentenced Tuesday in Decatur Superior Court to a total of 13 years. David Uberin pleaded guilty in one case to Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance (Level 4 felony), and two counts of Dealing in a Controlled Substance (Level 5 felonies), plus he admitted to Being a Habitual Offender, and was sentenced by Judge Matthew Bailey to 12 years in prison.
GREENSBURG, IN
Fox 19

Clermont County coffee shop giving back to the community

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A coffee shop in Clermont County helping organizations in the community with something the owners call “coffee for a cause.”. Plain Street Coffee House and Cafe is located at 125 W. Plane Street in Bethel. Watch their story in the video player above. See...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Four arrested on drug charges

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announce that a man and woman from Dayton, Ohio along with a man and woman from Portsmouth, Ohio were arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17 p.m. on...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
wdrb.com

Police arrest Indiana woman who walked away from horrific crash on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 33-year-old Indiana woman who police say was speeding and impaired walked away from a horrific crash on Christmas Eve. According to a news release from Indiana State Police, Rebeca Claus of Shelbyville, Ind., was driving at a "high rate of speed" when she crashed into the into the I-65 scale house located just north of the Lowell exit, which is south of Crown Point and Gary.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WTHR

Woman seriously injured in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities in Anderson are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left a woman injured. Police were called to a local hospital emergency room Saturday afternoon where the victim had arrived with a gunshot wound. A department spokesperson said the woman was in serious but stable condition.
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office […]
MUNCIE, IN
WDTN

$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Ohio bust

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, task force officers along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted two traffic stops on State Route 104 in Lucasville. The Scioto […]
LUCASVILLE, OH
1017thepoint.com

RICHMOND CONTRACTOR SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond contractor has been sentenced to federal prison for violating federal lead-based paint laws and falsifying documents. 54-year-old Jeffrey Delucio, who operated Aluminum Brothers Home Improvement, has been sentenced to 16 months. Delucio admitted to taking federal money intended to help mitigate lead paint hazards in older homes. A child with elevated blood levels lived in one of the homes. Delucio also admitted to falsifying documents to cover up his employees’ lack of training.
RICHMOND, IN

